Aston Villa great Agbonlahor announces retirement

With the exception of a couple of loans when he was a teenager, Gabriel Agbonlahor was a one-club man at Aston Villa. On Wednesday, he confirmed that he’d end his career in the Claret and Blue.
The English striker called time on his 14-year professional career, having spent the last nine months as a free agent after being released by Aston Villa last summer. Agbonlahor finishes his career with 322 Premier League appearances and goals in England’s top tier. From 2005 when he made his professional debut, he quickly became one of the most exciting young prospects in the Premier League, going on to become a prolific scorer.
[WATCH: Go behind the scenes with USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter]
View this post on Instagram
If I would have been told at school I would play nearly 400 league games be the record premiership goal scorer for Aston Villa, captain the great club and represent England at senior level I would of laughed!!! The time has come to officially retire and watch Aston Villa as a fan!!! I wanna say thank you to all the supporters the staff I have worked with at a great club and my ex team mates. The thought of playing for another team or playing against Aston Villa was something I just couldn’t do. I look forward to whatever the future holds utv 👌🏾💜😘
Between 2007 and 2010, Agbonlahor scored 36 goals for Aston Villa in the Premier League, helping them to strong finishes in the league. His league form also earned him a few call-ups for Fabio Capello and the England National Team, though he only made three appearances.
With his breath-taking pace and dribbling ability, Agbonlahor looked as though he’d develop into the next great Premier League striker. Yet he never truly reached those great heights. Although he stayed with Aston Villa when it was relegated, he wasn’t able to find his old form to bring them back to the top division.