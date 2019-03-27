More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Behind the Scenes: USMNT coach Berhalter gives tactical insight on squad

By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a short clip, U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down what he liked, and didn’t like, from two moments during the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Ecuador last Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

[READ: International Champions Cup schedule announced]

Both plays focused on how the U.S. reacted to having the ball in the attacking third and losing it, and what players could have done better to shut down a counter-attack from Ecuador. Like it or not, it’s great that Berhalter is lifting the curtain and showing fans how he watches film after games to find little mistakes to fix. No previous USMNT coach has allowed this much access to the media, so props to Berhalter for that. While it’s still much too early to judge him based on results on the field, he’s certainly earning approval from fans and media alike for how open he is to answering tactical questions as well as providing this kind of insight to supporters.

Watch the video below:

Bayern confirm $90 million transfer for Atletico Madrid’s Hernandez

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After failing to sign some of their transfer targets last summer, Bayern Munich isn’t even waiting for the next transfer window to open to complete a big-money deal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

FC Bayern announced on Wednesday that it had signed France World Cup winner and Atletico Madrid left back Lucas Hernandez on a $90 million transfer. Hernandez has signed a five-year contract that begins on July 1, 2019 and goes through the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Interestingly, Bayern was so set on Hernandez that it completed the deal despite a medical exam finding damage to Hernandez’s MCL in his right knee, which needs surgery. However, he’s expected to be ready for the start of the next season, though he’s likely to miss the rest of this campaign for Atletico.

“This is a really important day in my footballing career,” Hernandez said in a statement. “FC Bayern Munich is one of the best clubs in Europe and the world. I’m proud to be able to fight for all possible titles with Bayern. I’d like to thank Atletico, the management, the coaches, my teammates and the fans for 12 wonderful years. Atletico will always remain a part of me. Now I’m looking forward to taking the next step with FC Bayern.”

Born to a French father of Spanish descent, Hernandez has spent nearly all of his adult life in Madrid, and has been a part of Atletico Madrid either in the youth team or first team since 2007. Since making his first-team debut in 2014, Hernandez has played 67 times in La Liga, with additional appearances in the Copa Del Rey and both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Last year he truly broke into the Atleti squad and his defensive sturdiness helped him push into the France starting lineup, where he helped keep the backline steady as France let its pacey squad counter-attack at will during the 2018 World Cup.

Perhaps more important than his history is the significance of this move today. It’s a sign that Bayern Munich is willing to spend money, as it absolutely shattered the club’s previous transfer record of around $45 million for Javi Martinez, though that was way back in 2012. Bayern Munich has struggled mightily this season compared to its previous highs in the middle of this decade, and while it still could catch Borussia Dortmund and win the Bundesliga, it’s clear that a number of changes had to be made.

The signing of Hernandez also reunites him with international teammate Benjamin Pavard, who’s signing for this summer from Stuttgart was confirmed by Bayern in January. Plus, it raises the market for left backs and defenders around the world, with one transferring for as high a sum as $90 million.

Bayern has realized if it wants to be one of Europe’s top clubs again, it has to reach deep into its pockets to sign top players. Wednesday was the latest sign that it is willing to do so.

Report: Could Kane become an NFL kicker? “That’s real.”

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s no secret that Harry Kane is a massive American gridiron football fan. But apparently for Kane his dreams go beyond just fandom.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

In an interview with ESPN, Kane confirmed that he does have a goal of one day putting on the pads and kicking for an NFL team, much like many European-born kickers or kickers with soccer backgrounds have done. Former Tottenham forward Clive Allen kicked for the London Monarchs in NFL Europe and Sebastian Janikowski emigrated to the U.S. from Poland. In another famous example, former FC Dallas goalkeeper and U.S. youth international Josh Lambo is the current starting placekicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Almost any time that an NFL team has come to London and trained at Tottenham’s training ground, or that Tottenham has come to the U.S., Kane has found a way to get some kicks up.

In addition, while rehabbing his ankle injury, Kane attended the 2019 Superbowl, and reportedly even made it into the team party afterwards, invited by Tom Brady. In the report, Kane said he’s admired Brady for years and sees some of himself in Brady, someone who was overlooked as a youngster and someone who no one thought could become a legend in the sport.

“It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?” Kane told ESPN. “If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL,” he wonders, “would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?”

Kane revealed that he could potentially spend a year or two at the end of his professional soccer career in MLS, though it would be interesting to see if he could live up to expectations and keep the physical capacity the way Wayne Rooney has at this point in his career. Either way, after that, Kane could transition into an NFL kicker, if a team was interested. It could set a new path for more former pro soccer players to become kickers, though the skills involved are very specialized.

International Champions Cup schedule: Madrid Derby in New Jersey

twitter.com/IntChampionsCup
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Is it still a Madrid Derby if it’s played in New Jersey?

That’s one of the questions inspired by Wednesday’s release of the 2019 International Champions Cup schedule, which includes Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

[ MORE: Takeaways from USMNT break ]

Spurs will play Juventus in Singapore, Manchester United in Shanghai, and Inter Milan at home in London.

United will also play AC Milan in Wales and Inter in Singapore.

Arsenal meets Bayern Munich in California, and AS Roma in Charlotte.

Notably, The New York Times says Juventus will not visit the United States “in part” because of the rape charges against the star forward.

July 16
Roma v. Chivas Guadalajara – Bridgeview, Ill.

July 17
Arsenal v. Bayern Munich – Carson, Calif.

July 20
Manchester United v. Inter Milan – Singapore
Arsenal v. Roma – Charlotte
Bayern Munich v. Real Madrid – Houston
Benfica v. Chivas Guadalajara – Santa Clara, Calif.

July 21
Juventus v. Spurs – Singapore

July 23
Real Madrid v. Arsenal – Landover, Md.
Bayern Munich v. AC Milan – Kansas City
Chivas Guadalajara v. Atlético Madrid – Arlington, Texas

July 24
Juventus v. Inter Milan – China
Roma v. Benfica – Harrison, N.J.

July 25
Spurs v. Manchester United – Shanghai

July 26
Real Madrid v. Atlético Madrid – East Rutherford, N.J.

July 28
AC Milan v. Benfica – Foxborough, Mass.

Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan – Cardiff, Wales

Aug. 4
Spurs vs. Inter Milan – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 10
Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus – Stockholm

Watford’s Doucoure dreams of UEFA Champions League

Steven Paston/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been among Watford’s best players for two seasons, but how many more will he spend at Vicarage Road?

The 26-year-old arrived from Granada in 2016 and found it tough sledding in the Premier League, but was outstanding last season and no slouch in this one, either.

[ MORE: USMNT-Chile recap | Player ratings ]

Now considered one of the best uncapped players in the world, Doucoure admits that the Champions League lives in his dreams despite happiness at Watford.

The Hornets are in contention to qualify for the Europa League via the league route or FA Cup. From Sky Sports:

“Playing in the Champions League is one of my dreams and a lot of the squad want to do it as well. I think I can do it in the next few years.”

“I feel very confident here, I feel very happy and I think if I can reach a big club, everyone will be happy for me.”

Somehow we don’t think everyone will, Abdoulaye. They may understand, but not sure happy is the adjective we’d choose for the probable reaction.

He says he loves playing for Javi Gracia, but the UCL is always going to be a tough ask unless the Hornets win the Europa League or spend very big.

A move to Spurs would be interesting in terms of Premier League clubs, though we’re sure there will be interest from the Ligue 1 and Serie A top sides, too, shy of perhaps Juventus and PSG.