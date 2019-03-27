Behind the Scenes: USMNT coach Berhalter gives tactical insight on squad

In a short clip, U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down what he liked, and didn’t like, from two moments during the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Ecuador last Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
Both plays focused on how the U.S. reacted to having the ball in the attacking third and losing it, and what players could have done better to shut down a counter-attack from Ecuador. Like it or not, it’s great that Berhalter is lifting the curtain and showing fans how he watches film after games to find little mistakes to fix. No previous USMNT coach has allowed this much access to the media, so props to Berhalter for that. While it’s still much too early to judge him based on results on the field, he’s certainly earning approval from fans and media alike for how open he is to answering tactical questions as well as providing this kind of insight to supporters.
Watch the video below: