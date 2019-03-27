International Champions Cup schedule: Madrid Derby in New Jersey

Is it still a Madrid Derby if it’s played in New Jersey?
That’s one of the questions inspired by Wednesday’s release of the 2019 International Champions Cup schedule, which includes Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United.
Spurs will play Juventus in Singapore, Manchester United in Shanghai, and Inter Milan at home in London.
United will also play AC Milan in Wales and Inter in Singapore.
Arsenal meets Bayern Munich in California, and AS Roma in Charlotte.
Notably, The New York Times says Juventus will not visit the United States “in part” because of the rape charges against the star forward.
July 16
Roma v. Chivas Guadalajara – Bridgeview, Ill.
July 17
Arsenal v. Bayern Munich – Carson, Calif.
July 20
Manchester United v. Inter Milan – Singapore
Arsenal v. Roma – Charlotte
Bayern Munich v. Real Madrid – Houston
Benfica v. Chivas Guadalajara – Santa Clara, Calif.
July 21
Juventus v. Spurs – Singapore
July 23
Real Madrid v. Arsenal – Landover, Md.
Bayern Munich v. AC Milan – Kansas City
Chivas Guadalajara v. Atlético Madrid – Arlington, Texas
July 24
Juventus v. Inter Milan – China
Roma v. Benfica – Harrison, N.J.
July 25
Spurs v. Manchester United – Shanghai
July 26
Real Madrid v. Atlético Madrid – East Rutherford, N.J.
July 28
AC Milan v. Benfica – Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan – Cardiff, Wales
Aug. 4
Spurs vs. Inter Milan – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aug. 10
Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus – Stockholm