International Champions Cup schedule: Madrid Derby in New Jersey

By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Is it still a Madrid Derby if it’s played in New Jersey?

That’s one of the questions inspired by Wednesday’s release of the 2019 International Champions Cup schedule, which includes Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Spurs will play Juventus in Singapore, Manchester United in Shanghai, and Inter Milan at home in London.

United will also play AC Milan in Wales and Inter in Singapore.

Arsenal meets Bayern Munich in California, and AS Roma in Charlotte.

Notably, The New York Times says Juventus will not visit the United States “in part” because of the rape charges against the star forward.

July 16
Roma v. Chivas Guadalajara – Bridgeview, Ill.

July 17
Arsenal v. Bayern Munich – Carson, Calif.

July 20
Manchester United v. Inter Milan – Singapore
Arsenal v. Roma – Charlotte
Bayern Munich v. Real Madrid – Houston
Benfica v. Chivas Guadalajara – Santa Clara, Calif.

July 21
Juventus v. Spurs – Singapore

July 23
Real Madrid v. Arsenal – Landover, Md.
Bayern Munich v. AC Milan – Kansas City
Chivas Guadalajara v. Atlético Madrid – Arlington, Texas

July 24
Juventus v. Inter Milan – China
Roma v. Benfica – Harrison, N.J.

July 25
Spurs v. Manchester United – Shanghai

July 26
Real Madrid v. Atlético Madrid – East Rutherford, N.J.

July 28
AC Milan v. Benfica – Foxborough, Mass.

Aug. 3
Manchester United vs. AC Milan – Cardiff, Wales

Aug. 4
Spurs vs. Inter Milan – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 10
Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus – Stockholm

Watford’s Doucoure dreams of UEFA Champions League

Steven Paston/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Abdoulaye Doucoure has been among Watford’s best players for two seasons, but how many more will he spend at Vicarage Road?

The 26-year-old arrived from Granada in 2016 and found it tough sledding in the Premier League, but was outstanding last season and no slouch in this one, either.

Now considered one of the best uncapped players in the world, Doucoure admits that the Champions League lives in his dreams despite happiness at Watford.

The Hornets are in contention to qualify for the Europa League via the league route or FA Cup. From Sky Sports:

“Playing in the Champions League is one of my dreams and a lot of the squad want to do it as well. I think I can do it in the next few years.”

“I feel very confident here, I feel very happy and I think if I can reach a big club, everyone will be happy for me.”

Somehow we don’t think everyone will, Abdoulaye. They may understand, but not sure happy is the adjective we’d choose for the probable reaction.

He says he loves playing for Javi Gracia, but the UCL is always going to be a tough ask unless the Hornets win the Europa League or spend very big.

A move to Spurs would be interesting in terms of Premier League clubs, though we’re sure there will be interest from the Ligue 1 and Serie A top sides, too, shy of perhaps Juventus and PSG.

Klopp: Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain coming along well

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Liverpool’s Premier League title push is getting reinforcements.

Joe Gomez is back in training for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is close to heading back to training following a setback due to soreness.

Gomez has played a little over 1000 Premier League minutes this year, a further 400 coming in the Champions League. The Reds have only lost three of his starts, all in the UCL, and only scored one goal in those contests.

As for Oxlade-Chamberlain, he will fill an underserved need for Liverpool as a playmaking midfielder.

“I spoke to him a second ago; Ox is positive, we are all positive,” Klopp said. “It was a little setback, it was not more, but it was a setback. That’s how it is.”

Klopp said Mohamed Salah has benefited from the break afforded by skipping Egypt matches to rest.

“Now let’s go.”

How about Mexico? Martino posts pair of blowout wins

Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Fairly or unfairly, the managerial hires of the United States men’s national team and Mexican NT will be scrutinized and measured against each other more than usual.

Gregg Berhalter and Tata Martino both came from Major League Soccer, albeit with quite different resumes, and both were available to the United States Soccer Federation before general manager Earnie Stewart and the crew settled on Berhalter.

The former Columbus Crew man’s early days with the USMNT have been well-covered here, with the Yanks unbeaten in four friendlies following a Tuesday draw with Chile, but about Mexico?

It’s going very, very well.

Martino, of course, is taking over a potentially golden generation of El Tri, and isn’t making his first foray into international management, but there’s little doubt he’s made a tremendous first impression with Mexico.

It wasn’t stylish on Day One, but El Tri was clinical in a 3-1 defeat of Chile which saw Wolves striker Raul Jimenez lead a run of three goals in 13 minutes and goals on all three shots on target.

The second match was more of a runaway, with Mexico scoring three times in the first 24 minutes against Paraguay before the visitors went down to 10 men through a Miguel Almiron red card in a 4-2 El Tri win.

Edson Alvarez, 21, is the only player Martino started in both matches, as Mexico flaunted its depth in the impressive wins.

About the only thing that didn’t go well for Martino was this: (video)

Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 27, 2019, 8:57 AM EDT
A Brazilian journalist who survived the Chapecoense plane crash tragedy died Tuesday after playing soccer with friends.

Raphael Henzel, 45, broke seven ribs in the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of 77 people including 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense in November 2016.

He suffered a heart attack while playing soccer with his friends, and died after being taken to a hospital.

Henzel covered the Brazilian club and wrote a book on the plane crash, “Viva Como Se Estivesse de Partida” — loosely translated “Live Like I Was Departing.”

Chapecoense called Henzel “a symbol of the club’s reconstruction” and said that the club’s history “will always remember his example of overcoming adversity in everything he did.”