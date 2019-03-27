International Champions Cup schedule: Madrid Derby in New Jersey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been among Watford’s best players for two seasons, but how many more will he spend at Vicarage Road?

The 26-year-old arrived from Granada in 2016 and found it tough sledding in the Premier League, but was outstanding last season and no slouch in this one, either.

[ MORE: USMNT-Chile recap | Player ratings ]

Now considered one of the best uncapped players in the world, Doucoure admits that the Champions League lives in his dreams despite happiness at Watford.

The Hornets are in contention to qualify for the Europa League via the league route or FA Cup. From Sky Sports:

“Playing in the Champions League is one of my dreams and a lot of the squad want to do it as well. I think I can do it in the next few years.” “I feel very confident here, I feel very happy and I think if I can reach a big club, everyone will be happy for me.”

Somehow we don’t think everyone will, Abdoulaye. They may understand, but not sure happy is the adjective we’d choose for the probable reaction.

He says he loves playing for Javi Gracia, but the UCL is always going to be a tough ask unless the Hornets win the Europa League or spend very big.

A move to Spurs would be interesting in terms of Premier League clubs, though we’re sure there will be interest from the Ligue 1 and Serie A top sides, too, shy of perhaps Juventus and PSG.

Follow @NicholasMendola