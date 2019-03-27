Player ratings: USMNT starts strong, quickly fades v. Chile

Who stood out — for better or for worse — in the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-1 draw with Chile on Tuesday?

[ MORE: USMNT, Chile wrap up March window with 1-1 draw (video) ]

GK – Ethan Horvath — 6: It was Horvath’s long ball that started the sequence on the USMNT’s goal — and it appeared he meant to hit it where it went — which is a part of the position we’ve never really seen with this team.

RB – DeAndre Yedlin — 5.5: As uninvolved in the attack as he’s been during his entire USMNT career, which is frustrating given the fact he’s playing the best soccer of his career with Newcastle United right now.

CB – Omar Gonzalez — 5.5: Not Gonzalez’s most confident, sure-footed showing defensively, but he was better and more controlled in possession than we’ve come to expect.

CB – Matt Miazga — 6: It’s quite jarring to contrast the passing maps of Miazga and Gonzalez, as Gonzalez tends to play simpler, shorter passes (oftentimes to Miazga), whereas the Miazga is tasked with progressing the ball from the backline, and doing so quite aggressively. He remains very, very good at it, by the way.

LB – Tim Ream — 5: Should have conceded a penalty when he went studs-up into Arturo Vidal in the box, and was one of few who failed to clear the danger on Chile’s equalizer. His showing when in possession was… not great.

MF – Michael Bradley — 7: Bradley’s full range of passing was on display in the first half, when he slotted a curled ball into acres of space to release Corey Baird down the right win, then dropped a feathery ball over the heads of two defenders and landed it on Baird’s foot. Finally, after a decade, a role suited to many of the things Bradley does well.

MF – Cristian Roldan — 6: If nothing else, Roldan’s presence deeper in midfield frees up Bradley to get farther forward — while still not the most advanced midfielder — and affect the game by finding spaces and applying pressure. Roldan was mostly tidy in possession, as always.

MF – Christian Pulisic — 7: The goal was stunning in how confidently he chipped the goalkeeper and strolled away, but he lasted just 34 minutes due to injury — something that’s becoming just a little too common for comfort…

This is beginning to become a serious problem for Pulisic. Nothing serious (yet) but a buildup of nagging muscular/ligament injuries is a bad omen #USMNT pic.twitter.com/pJuS8MWFVz — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) March 27, 2019

RW – Corey Baird — 6.5: Baird brings an intriguing blend of skills — quick and shifty, strong and physical, always looking to attack upfield — without having fully settled on a positional home. He was constantly getting into good positions, but couldn’t produce the final ball or take the chance when it came to him.

CF – Gyasi Zardes — 6: His first touch to set up Pulisic for the goal was, in theory, sensation, assuming you believe he intentionally flicked the ball behind him as he took it down from the goalkeeper.

LW – Paul Arriola — 5.5: Considering the USMNT have barely 33 percent of possession in this game, Arriola wasn’t on the field for his creative work. He made as many, if not more, ball recoveries deep inside his own half than he completed passes.

Follow @AndyEdMLS