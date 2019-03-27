More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Player ratings: USMNT starts strong, quickly fades v. Chile

By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2019, 12:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Who stood out — for better or for worse — in the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-1 draw with Chile on Tuesday?

[ MORE: USMNT, Chile wrap up March window with 1-1 draw (video) ]

GK – Ethan Horvath — 6: It was Horvath’s long ball that started the sequence on the USMNT’s goal — and it appeared he meant to hit it where it went — which is a part of the position we’ve never really seen with this team.

RB – DeAndre Yedlin — 5.5: As uninvolved in the attack as he’s been during his entire USMNT career, which is frustrating given the fact he’s playing the best soccer of his career with Newcastle United right now.

CB – Omar Gonzalez — 5.5: Not Gonzalez’s most confident, sure-footed showing defensively, but he was better and more controlled in possession than we’ve come to expect.

CB – Matt Miazga — 6: It’s quite jarring to contrast the passing maps of Miazga and Gonzalez, as Gonzalez tends to play simpler, shorter passes (oftentimes to Miazga), whereas the Miazga is tasked with progressing the ball from the backline, and doing so quite aggressively. He remains very, very good at it, by the way.

LB – Tim Ream — 5: Should have conceded a penalty when he went studs-up into Arturo Vidal in the box, and was one of few who failed to clear the danger on Chile’s equalizer. His showing when in possession was… not great.

MF – Michael Bradley — 7: Bradley’s full range of passing was on display in the first half, when he slotted a curled ball into acres of space to release Corey Baird down the right win, then dropped a feathery ball over the heads of two defenders and landed it on Baird’s foot. Finally, after a decade, a role suited to many of the things Bradley does well.

MF – Cristian Roldan — 6: If nothing else, Roldan’s presence deeper in midfield frees up Bradley to get farther forward — while still not the most advanced midfielder — and affect the game by finding spaces and applying pressure. Roldan was mostly tidy in possession, as always.

MF – Christian Pulisic — 7: The goal was stunning in how confidently he chipped the goalkeeper and strolled away, but he lasted just 34 minutes due to injury — something that’s becoming just a little too common for comfort…

RW – Corey Baird — 6.5: Baird brings an intriguing blend of skills — quick and shifty, strong and physical, always looking to attack upfield — without having fully settled on a positional home. He was constantly getting into good positions, but couldn’t produce the final ball or take the chance when it came to him.

CF – Gyasi Zardes — 6: His first touch to set up Pulisic for the goal was, in theory, sensation, assuming you believe he intentionally flicked the ball behind him as he took it down from the goalkeeper.

LW – Paul Arriola — 5.5: Considering the USMNT have barely 33 percent of possession in this game, Arriola wasn’t on the field for his creative work. He made as many, if not more, ball recoveries deep inside his own half than he completed passes.

EURO qualifying: A pair of 3-3 draws, feat. 3 stoppage-time goals

Lise Aserud / NTB scanpix via AP
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Tuesday’s action in 2020 European Championship qualification…

[ MORE: Report: Solskjaer to be named new United boss this week ]

Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein

Italy thrashed Liechtenstein on the back of two penalty kicks converted by Fabio Quagliarella (35th and 45th minutes), along with individual tallies from Stefano Sensi (17th), Marco Veratti (32nd), Moise Kean (70′) and Leonardo Pavoletti (76th).

With two victories from two games, and a +8 goal difference now in tow, Italy sit perched high atop Group J. With two sides set to qualify from the six-team group, it’s just about impossible to conjure up a scenario in which the Azzurri don’t qualify with more than a couple qualifiers still remaining.

Malta 0-2 Spain

Alvaro Morata bagged a brace (31st and 73rd minutes) to help Spain to a comfortable, if slightly labored, victory over Malta. Spain enjoyed a healthy 80 percent of possession and out-shot Malta by a margin of 23-2 (7-1 on target).

The only side with six points from their first two games, Spain lead Group F by two points over Sweden.

Switzerland 3-3 Denmark

The game of the day.

Remo Freuler put Switzerland ahead after 19 minutes. It would stay that way until the final 25 minutes, when a massive explosion of goals saw the game quickly get out of hand, in the most unimaginable of ways.

Granti Xhaka made it 2-0 in the 66th, and Breel Embolo made it 3-0 in the 76th. That was it, the game was over, done and dusted, right? Wrong.

Mathias Jorgensen brought Denmark back to 3-1 in the 84th, followed by Christian Gytkjaer in the 88th for 3-1. Deep into stoppage time — as in, three minutes deep — Henrik Dalsgaard completed the comeback with a header to clean up a mad scramble of failed headed clearances inside the penalty area.

Norway 3-3 Sweden

While also a six-goal thriller with stoppage-time drama, Sweden’s comeback was only from 2-0 down.

Bjoern Maars Johnsen (41st) and Joshua King (59th) established the lead just before the hour mark, and everything was going exactly to play for Norway. That remained the case until the 70th minute, when scored Viktor Claesson from open play. Norway scored again in the 86th minute, only Havard Nordtveit put the ball into his own net, which drew the Swedes level.

Robin Quaison gave Sweden the lead in the 91st minute, surely sealing all three points in a memorable comeback, right? Wrong again. Ola Kamara’s 96th-minute equalizer meant a 3-3 draw that neither side would be happy with, nor particularly dissatisfied.

Elsewhere in EURO 2010 qualifying

Group D

Ireland 1-0 Georgia

Group F

Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands

Group J

Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-2 Greece
Armenia 0-2 Finland

USMNT, Chile wrap up March window with 1-1 draw (video)

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team wrapped up its maiden first-team voyage under new head coach Gregg Berhalter with a 1-1 draw against Chile at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Zardes-to-Pulisic gives USMNT the early lead ]

The goals came early, and came in quick succession. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock (WATCH HERE), courtesy of a deftly received and played ball from Gyasi Zardes to split the Chilean backline. Pulisic raced into the penalty area all alone and chipped Gabriel Arias with a touch even more deft than the one Zardes used to set him up.

Pulisic, at the age of 20 years and 189 days, became the youngest American player to double-digit goals.

The lead lasted just five minutes, though, as the ball pinballed around the USMNT’s 18-yard box, a handful of defenders able to boot it clear. Eventually, it fell Oscar Opazo at a very tight angle, but he put his left foot through the ball and fit it just inside Ethan Horvath’s right-hand post.

Pulisic’s night ended just after the half-hour mark when he was subbed off with a right leg injury. Initially, it looked as though Pulisic was favoring his knee, but once he reached the bench the trainers appeared to be examining his quad. Berhalter announced after the game that Pulisic was already undergoing an MRI>

Zardes went very close to putting the USMNT back ahead in the 55th minute, as he was quickest to react after Cristian Roldan was clattered atop the penalty area and the ball squirted free. Zardes pounced and glided past the last remaining defender, but skied his shot with Arias racing out.

The Yanks will convene again in late-May, when they begin preparations for the 2019 Gold Cup following a June 9 friendly against Jamaica.

AT THE HALF: Pulisic’s chip gives USMNT early lead (briefly)

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic gave the U.S. men’s national team a very early lead over Chile — for a very short period of time — before eventually succumbing to injury and leaving the game not long before halftime.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Chile ]

Gyasi Zardes — yes, that Gyasi Zardes — was responsible for creating the chance, but it was all Pulisic on the confident chip over the goalkeeper. It was the 10th goal of Pulisic’s international career, making him the youngest American to double digits (20 days, 189 days).

As good as the interplay between Zardes and Pulisic was on one end, the USMNT’s defending was that bad five minutes later on the other bad. Feel free to count up the total number of “what are you doing?” moments below.

FOLLOW LIVE — Berhalter’s USMNT taking on Chile

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 26, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team, without a pair of prominent youngsters and building blocks for the future, is set to take on Chile at BBCA Compass Stadium in Houston.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Chile ]

Following the departures of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie from camp, Gregg Berhalter has made changes up and down the squad from Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Hit the link above to follow along live, and check back with PST for a full recap and player ratings after the game.