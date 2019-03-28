More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Can Solskjaer succeed long-term at Manchester United?

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Manchester United fans over the moon, and he’s earned the permanent job earlier than anticipated as a result. Yet the club still has a long way to go to return to the heights of old, and while many have tabbed the results of the past three months as a sign of things to come, there are still plenty of unknowns as the 2018/19 season heads down the home stretch.

The decision to officially hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the keys to Manchester United was essentially a foregone conclusion given the immediate and spectacular turnaround of the club in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure. Few have passed a trial phase with such flying colors as the Norwegian, masterminding the first six-game league winning streak in club history to start a managerial career. Yet somehow, despite all the fanfare and accolades, the timing of the announcement still comes with a twinge of perplexity.

[ MORE: Official Solskjaer announcement ]

Solskjaer is in the midst of his first losing streak as manager, falling 2-0 to Arsenal in a vitally critical game that saw the club fall back out of the top four, before dropping 2-1 to Wolves in the FA Cup quarterfinals. With those two losses, the honeymoon phase is finally over for the Norwegian, and yet Manchester United didn’t wait to find out how he and the club respond to their first true bout with adversity together.

Manchester United still has plenty of business to take care of this season as the campaign rockets towards the finish line. With his first Manchester derby plus a date with Chelsea and a rematch against Wolves all still left on the docket, not only does Solskjaer have plenty still to prove but Manchester United still sits outside the Premier League’s top four, the loss to Arsenal a major setback in the quest for a Champions League place. There’s also still this season’s Champions League to take care of, with the high from the PSG comeback quickly drowned out by a quarterfinal draw against runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona. An exit against the Spanish giants would be a blast of cold air to the face, a reminder that this season still potentially leaves so much on the table.

[ MORE: Bayern sets Bundesliga transfer record with Hernandez ]

Ultimately, Solskjaer’s time in charge has been about calming the Mourinho chaos. He’s successfully quieted the noise around the Old Trafford locker room, made sound tactical decisions and adjustments on the pitch, and brought a friendly smile back to the postgame interview room. He’s reignited the spark in the club’s best players like Paul Pogba, a fatal flaw of Mourinho’s time in charge. He’s rekindled the club’s feeling of pride in its past and stature in the English game, something the three previous post-Sir Alex managers had critically let slip. He’s steered the ship like he has nothing to lose, an accurate approach given he took over with the Red Devils seemingly out of league contention and barreling aimlessly towards Premier League obscurity under his predecessor. Suddenly, that no longer seems the case, and with hope comes expectation. Should the Red Devils fall short on all fronts, nobody would blame Solskjaer for the club coming up empty, but there would be an empty feeling given the serious return of the chase.

At the time Solskjaer was named caretaker manager in December, the club stated he would remain in charge until the summer when a decision on a permanent replacement for Mourinho would be made. That stake in the ground gave the Red Devils a free pass through to the summer, with the club able to point back to its original announcement even in the face of increasing pressure to make a decision. Instead, Ed Woodward chose to change course and end the speculation early to put Ole at the wheel. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with confirming a decision many felt was overdue, it’s nonetheless a true statement of intent, one Woodward must own if it ultimately proves to be rash.

Aron Johannsson close to return for Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen official Twitter
By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

United States international Aron Johannsson has been struck with injury after injury over the past four years, but the 28-year-old could be nearing a return to the Werder Bremen squad soon.

Johannsson, who has missed the entire season due to ankle problems that finally required surgery in November, “could be in squad contention again soon” according to Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt. The Bremen boss said in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s match against FC Mainz that Johannsson has made “so much progress” and is nearing his return.

Since joining the Bundesliga club in 2015 from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, Johannsson has made just 29 total appearances across all competitions thanks to hip, knee, and ankle injuries. The owner of 19 international caps and a spot on the 2014 World Cup roster, Johannsson has not played for the United States since September of 2015 largely due to his plethora of injuries.

A month ago, Johannsson told the official Bundesliga website, “My foot still stiffens up sometimes, but I wouldn’t call it painful. I’ve trained a lot recently, doing two sessions per day six days a week. I’m well prepared. The plan is for me to take part in full training regularly in a couple of weeks.”

However, it wasn’t always like that for Johannsson, who has dealt with serious pain over the past few years, even considering retirement. “I still had a lot of pain after seven months,” Johannsson said to the Bundesliga website regarding his latest ankle problem. “Then I had one of those rare bad days. I was at home and said to my wife, ‘maybe it’s the end of the line. I’ll have to see what else I can do’. I briefly thought about ending my career, but thankfully she was able to calm me down and told me I needed to be patient. The next day I was in a good mood again.”

Unfortunately for Johannsson, the competition is fierce at Werder Bremen up front. Even with 40-year-old Claudio Pizarro picking up a hamstring injury, fellow US international Josh Sargent was relegated to the bench in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, with Milot Rashica and Johannes Eggestein starting up front. Rashica picked up a goal in the win to support a brace from captain Max Kruse. Still, with three league matches over the next week, Johannsson could potentially find a way in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

There really wasn’t any other choice, was there?

Just over three months after being appointed caretaker manager after the departure of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been officially named permanent Manchester United manager, signed to a three-year contract, the club announced on Thursday morning.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term,” Solskjaer said in the official club release. “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience.”

Since Solskjaer took over, Manchester United has experienced a remarkable turnaround. Mourinho was fired on the heels of a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool with the club on a run of just one win in its last six league matches. The Red Devils had just seven wins in seventeen league matches and sat sixth in the Premier League table, staring at an 11-point gap between them and the top four.

Since, they have won a whopping 10 of 13 in league play including a win over Tottenham and a draw with leaders Liverpool, moving them to fifth and sitting just two points back of fourth-placed Arsenal. He won his first six Premier League matches in charge – a club record – and went 12 Premier League matches unbeaten until a loss to the Gunners last time out. Solskjaer also masterminded a Champions League turnaround that saw them overcome a 2-0 first-leg defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain, winning 3-1 on the road in the French capital to advance to the quarterfinal round.

“Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves,” said club chairman Ed Woodward. “More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.”

Fans have also taken to Solskjaer not just for the results but also his Manchester United roots. As an 11-year player at the club, Solskjaer knows the club well and has used that to his advantage, repeatedly bringing up club history and club lore during interviews or harkening back to Manchester United players and managers of the past.

While Solsjkaer’s old club Molde originally claimed the Norwegian was being “leant” to Manchester United, they have conceded his departure in exchange for a “gesture of good will” in the form of a payment and/or future friendly.

Could Bradley become all-time caps leader in 2020?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Bradley remains one of the most polarizing figures in U.S. Soccer, but he’s on the verge of completing a feat this summer only accomplished by two other legendary players before him: Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

After Bradley’s start in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 1-1 draw with Chile on Tuesday, the Toronto FC holding midfielder has a total of 145 appearances in U.S. colors, stretching back to his first cap in 2006. Bradley sits just 12 caps back of Donovan (157) and 19 behind Jones (164), the all-time leader.

It’s been a remarkable career for Bradley for both club and country, maintaining an incredibly-high level of physical conditioning to always be available for the USMNT and his club. And, it’s conceivable that Bradley could pass 150 appearances by this summer.

The USMNT will play a pair of friendly matches in the run up to the 2019 Gold Cup, in which Bradley could then break the 150-mark by the third of three group stage matches. This fall, the USMNT then enters CONCACAF Nations League action, with two games in each of September and October on the schedule. As many as two games could be scheduled for November as well.

In 2020, the USMNT is expected to hold its January camp, with a pair of friendlies, before another pair at the end of March. Then, like this year, teams would get two friendly matches in June, followed by either the summer off or potentially the U.S. taking part in the 2020 Copa America.

Should Bradley remain a key member of the USMNT, as he looks so far under Berhalter, the 31-year-old could break Jones’ record of 164 caps by the summer of 2020, especially if the USMNT makes a run to the 2019 Gold Cup final and plays as many international matches as available.

The USMNT could play as many as eight games this summer, with another six games in the fall. With two in January and another two in March, Bradley could tie Jones heading into the summer international soccer season, putting a bow on what’s been a decorated, yet controversial at times career.

Tanzania players rewarded with land for reaching African Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 27, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) The president of Tanzania has rewarded national soccer team players and officials with $5,000 each and a plot of land in the capital city for qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Tanzania reached the tournament for the first time in 39 years by beating East African rival Uganda 3-0 on the final day of qualifying on Sunday.

President John Magufuli thanked the team at a reception at his offices and told players and officials “you deserve to be rewarded.” Magufuli ordered that 25 players and seven coaching staff be given the money and a piece of land in Dodoma.

Tanzania lost to Cape Verde and Lesotho but was saved in the last round of qualifying when it beat Uganda and Lesotho was held to a 0-0 draw in Cape Verde.

This year’s African Cup is in Egypt in June and July.