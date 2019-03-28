More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Defender Rugani extends contract at Juventus to 2023

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has extended his contract with the Serie A club to 2023.

Juventus announced the deal in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Rugani joined Juve’s youth team from Empoli but spent his first two years as a professional back at Empoli before being recalled by the Bianconeri for the start of the 2015-16 season.

The 24-year-old Rugani has made 81 appearances for Juventus in all competitions and helped it to three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups.

Rugani has also made seven appearances for Italy.

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Major League Soccer closes out the month of March with a number of intriguing matchups, including a Cascadia Cup battle, a chance for FC Cincinnati to set a new MLS expansion record, and D.C. United hosting former teammate Nani and Orlando City.

In addition, six teams remain unbeaten: Los Angeles FC, the Seattle Sounders, and the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference and D.C. United, Toronto FC and New York City FC in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines for MLS Week 5:

Orlando City v. D.C. United — Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wayne Rooney and D.C. United have quietly had a strong start to the 2019 MLS season. D.C. already has wins over both Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake, two playoff teams from a year ago, and comes into this weekend’s matchup with a week to rest. In addition to the seven goals scored in three games is the fact that D.C. United hasn’t allowed a single goal yet. Meanwhile, Orlando is coming off a confidence-building win on the road at the New York Red Bulls, with Sacha Kljestan scoring and Nani making his debut. Now returning home, Orlando City is looking to record another victory and end D.C. United’s unbeaten start.

Columbus Crew v. Atlanta United — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Coming off a bye week, Atlanta United looks to secure it’s first win of the season with a trip to the Columbus Crew. It’s been a rough start to the season for Atlanta United, with struggles in both MLS and earlier in CONCACAF Champions League play. Atlanta United has missed Miguel Almiron but perhaps even bigger, it’s missed manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino. New manager Frank De Boer hasn’t yet figured out his best team, but he may get a good chance to see that against Columbus.

Caleb Porter’s side suffered a surprising 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union last week and starting goalkeeper Zack Steffan is recovering from an injury that kept him out of U.S. Men’s National Team camp. Perhaps it could be the first sign of cracks in a Crew side struggling for goals.

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Seattle Sounders are off to a strong start, but the Cascadia Cup can bring out the best in the underdog. Vancouver is winless, 0-3 to start the season while the Sounders are the opposite. Jordan Morris has made a successful recovery from injury while Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro look as good as ever. In Vancouver, with all its offseason changes, it is taking time for their new signings to all gel together. However, Saturday’s game could set a fun new record. Whitecaps designated player In-Beom Hwang could face Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee in what would be a high-profile dual between the two South Korean stars.

Full MLS Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Toronto FC v. New York City FC – 8 p.m.

Saturday

Chicago Fire v. New York Red Bulls – 1 p.m.

New England Revolution v. Minnesota United – 2 p.m.

Sporting KC v. Montreal Impact – 3 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes v. LAFC – 3:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati v. Philadelphia Union – 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew v. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids v. Houston Dynamo – 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake v. FC Dallas – 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders – 10 p.m.

Sunday

Orlando City v. D.C. United – 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy v. Portland Timbers – 9 p.m.

Higuain retires from international play with Argentina

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Gonzalo Higuain’s much-maligned international career has come to an end.

The on-loan Chelsea forward revealed in an televised interview on Thursday with Fox Sports Argentina that “my cycle is already over” with the Argentine National Team.

“For the joy of many and not so many, my cycle is already done, as other teammates have also done so,” Higuain said, referring to Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia also announcing their international retirements within the last year. “You can stop worrying if I am in (the national team) or not, to take care of those who are or are going to come for the good of the national team. I want to enjoy my family.”

Higuain revealed that he received an email from Argentina interim manager Lionel Scaloni about joining the squad for Argentina’s two friendly matches in Europe and Africa this month, but Higuain declined the opportunity. Higuain has been the subject of some serious – and sometimes over the top – criticism from Argentina fans for his failures to live up to the big moments in finals. Higuain and Argentina played in three straight finals in three successive years, falling in all of them. Higuain missed terrific goal-scoring chances in each game, leading to much derision.

Argentina fell to Germany, 1-0 in extra time at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and then lost to Chile in successive Copas America, first in 2015 in Chile and next in the U.S. in 2016.

Higuain made just one start for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup as Argentina crashed out of the tournament to France. Per Soccerway, Higuain finishes his time with Argentina with 33 goals in 75 appearances. It’s a successful record of nearly one goal every two games, yet Higuain will likely be remembered more for his misses than makes, something he understood in the interview.

I’ll tell you that it is very difficult,” Higuain said. “In Argentina, what you can’t do is more valued than what you can. I think goals in qualifying are also important and they are given less value.”

The news is ultimately positive for Chelsea, or wherever Higuain will play his club soccer in the future, as he’ll be able to solely focus on his club career instead of flying across the world to take part in games. Higuain’s departure helps keep an opening for Inter Milan’s exciting young forward Lautaro Martinez, who scored for Argentina last week in its 3-1 defeat to Venezuela and looks like the next big thing out of the soccer-mad nation.

Arsenal adds friendly match at Colorado Rapids in July

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Arsenal is taking full advantage of its preseason tour in the U.S. to develop its links with the Colorado Rapids.

The Gunners and the Rapids announced that Arsenal will be coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park outside of Denver for a friendly match on Monday, July 15. It’s the first time Arsenal will play the Rapids in Denver, despite both clubs being owned by Stan Kroenke. Kroenke purchased the Rapids from Phil Anschutz in 2004 and first invested in Arsenal in 2007.

“We are excited to be hosting one of Europe’s most iconic teams in Arsenal,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “They are one of the top clubs in the world and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against them on the field and providing sports fans in Colorado with the opportunity to be part of this outstanding matchup.”

Unai Emery‘s appointment didn’t only bring in a new era for Arsenal in terms of his management, but also for the club’s preseason plans. During Arsene Wenger‘s reign in charge of Arsenal, the club often began preseason training with a camp and a couple of friendly matches in Austria before either staying in Europe for additional matches or traveling to East Asia, where Wenger had links due to his time in Japan.

Arsenal has only come to the U.S. on two occasions in the last three decades, for one match in 2014 and a two-match spell in 2016, including taking part in the MLS All-Star game. This summer, Arsenal will be spending a considerable amount of time in a region that contains likely millions of Arsenal fans.

With the Rapids game on the schedule, Arsenal now has friendly matches on:

July 15 v. Colorado Rapids in Denver

July 17 v. Bayern Munich in Kansas City, Kan.

July 20 v. AS Roma in Charlotte, N.C.

July 23 v. Real Madrid in Landover, Md.

The latter three matches are part of the International Champions Cup, the preseason tournament put on by Relevant Sports.

Report: Thigh tear to leave Pulisic out a month

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
According to a report by ESPN soccer journalist Jeff Carlisle, USMNT star Christian Pulisic will miss 3-4 weeks with a torn quadriceps he suffered in the 1-1 draw with Chile this international break.

After scoring the opener in just the fourth minute, Pulisic was withdrawn just past the half-hour mark and trainers were seen on the sidenlines working on his knee or upper leg. It was revealed after the match that he was dealing with a quad injury and that he would return to Borussia Dortmund for further testing with a timetable to be determined.

Carlisle reports that a tear was discovered, and while the extent of the tear was not revealed, the report states he will sit around a month. That would leave Pulisic on the sidelines for Dortmund’s massive league matchup with Bayern Munich on April 6, and with Dortmund out of the Champions League, he may have just four Bundesliga matches remaining when he returns. Dortmund sits second in the Bundesliga table, level with Bayern on points but back on goal differential.

Pulisic, still just 20 years old, has begun to build up a worrying list of nagging muscle injuries through the last few years, piling up this season especially. He struggled with a trio of muscle injuries in the first half of the campaign that contributed to significant time on the sidelines for his club team, as well as keeping him out of USMNT duty for six straight matches from June through October. He was sidelined in February with a hamstring injury suffered in a Champions League match as well that forced him to miss three league matches.

While occasionally players suffer a run of bad luck forces them out with consecutive freak injuries, constant muscle problems are often indicative of a more predictable problem that could continue to crop up in the future, leaving Pulisic’s injury history as nothing short of concerning.

Pulisic is moving to Chelsea this offseason, and is clearly at a career crossroads, having been forced out of the Borussia Dortmund regular lineup by fellow youngster Jadon Sancho. Should Pulisic find his way back onto the field consistently, he could start fresh at Stamford Bridge. However, if the injuries continue to hold him back, it could hamper his ability to compete in a crowded Chelsea attacking midfield as he looks to impress his new club.

It’s also undoubtedly a critical time in his USMNT career. With the Gold Cup right around the corner marking Gregg Berhalter’s first competitive competition in charge, Pulisic will no doubt be a critical piece of the squad as he looks to lead the national team’s recovery from missing the 2018 World Cup. The game against Chile changed significantly after Pulisic’s departure, and Berhalter will be desperately hoping the youngster can recover his fitness in time to be a vital contributor.