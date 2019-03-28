More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Solskjaer: “We will do some business this summer”

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the permanent Manchester United manager, and it means that he has some big decisions ahead.

As Man United showed in 2016, the club can attract some of the world’s biggest stars whether it is in the UEFA Champions League or not. That season, Paul Pogba signed with the Red Devils despite them competing in the Europa League.

Regardless of whether Man United finish in the top four of the Premier League or not, they’re going to have to spend smartly in the summer to add depth and upgrade at certain positions, including centerback.

“Of course, we’ve been discussing how to move the club forward,” Solskjaer said at a press conference. “That doesn’t mean we’ve said x amount of money or x amount of players. We’ve sat down and discussed, but now it’s easier to be clear about what we need to do because we will do some business this summer.”

He later added: “…there are so many players or players’ agents that have been in touch with our administration [to say] that they want to come here. I’m sure when we decide what we have to do, hopefully, we’ll get them by pre-season.”

In recent weeks, Man United has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. It’s unclear whether either will be available for Man United this summer, but it shows the ambition that the team may have in prospective signings.

Outside of Romelu Lukaku, who could still develop into a top-quality center forward, and goalkeeper David De Gea, Solskjaer can upgrade all throughout the spine of the team. There are holes in central defense and central midfield, especially with Nemanja Matic starting to look his age. With the World Cup now one year gone in the rear-view mirror, more players may be willing to jump to another club, knowing there’s plenty of time before they have to be at top form for the next big tournament. .

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
One year ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his arrival to Major League Soccer in a style fit for the Lion.

With an outrageous 40-yard chip and a header goal, Zlatan’s two strikes helped the LA Galaxy top Los Angeles FC, 4-3 in the first El Trafico in league history. In the video below from MLS, take a behind the scenes look at Ibrahimovic coming to LA, subbing onto the field and scoring two incredible goals.

Watch the video below:

Report: FA to consider rebranding to EFA for better public image

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
“Which delegation are you from?” “Where’s from the FA.” “Which FA?”

This was a common refrain at FIFA and global soccer meetings between executives with the FA and those from foreign associations. It’s gotten to a point that according to a report in The Guardian, the FA are looking to rebrand as the English FA in order to sever any negative connection with the name and what it stands for.

“I think we are perceived as arrogant,” outgoing FA CEO Martin Glenn said in 2015. “I don’t think we necessarily are but perceptions … it does matter. We go to international conventions and say: ‘Hi, I’m Martin Glenn and I am from the FA.’ Which one? Obviously the English, because we invented it. Every other is the German association, the French association, we are so assumptive. Changing the name would possibly be a solution.”

Organizations across the globe commonly rebrand to avoid connections with a previous poor reputation, or to distance themselves from poor decisions made by previous leaders of the group. In this case, it only makes sense for the FA to identify itself as being from England to seamlessly fit in with the rest of world soccer’s federations.

According to the report, it would not change the name of the FA Cup or FA Council, but would instead be more focused on improving England’s image abroad. In addition, the rebrand, which is being considered by the FA board of directors, comes ahead of a possible bid for the 2030 World Cup. England would need a majority of the world’s FAs to confirm it, ahead of rival bids from South America (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile), Eastern Europe (Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia) and Morocco.

Defender Rugani extends contract at Juventus to 2023

Associated PressMar 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has extended his contract with the Serie A club to 2023.

Juventus announced the deal in a statement on its website on Thursday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Rugani joined Juve’s youth team from Empoli but spent his first two years as a professional back at Empoli before being recalled by the Bianconeri for the start of the 2015-16 season.

The 24-year-old Rugani has made 81 appearances for Juventus in all competitions and helped it to three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups.

Rugani has also made seven appearances for Italy.

MLS Preview: Rooney, D.C. United looking to keep pace atop East

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Major League Soccer closes out the month of March with a number of intriguing matchups, including a Cascadia Cup battle, a chance for FC Cincinnati to set a new MLS expansion record, and D.C. United hosting former teammate Nani and Orlando City.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

In addition, six teams remain unbeaten: Los Angeles FC, the Seattle Sounders, and the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference and D.C. United, Toronto FC and New York City FC in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines for MLS Week 5:

Orlando City v. D.C. United — Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Wayne Rooney and D.C. United have quietly had a strong start to the 2019 MLS season. D.C. already has wins over both Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake, two playoff teams from a year ago, and comes into this weekend’s matchup with a week to rest. In addition to the seven goals scored in three games is the fact that D.C. United hasn’t allowed a single goal yet. Meanwhile, Orlando is coming off a confidence-building win on the road at the New York Red Bulls, with Sacha Kljestan scoring and Nani making his debut. Now returning home, Orlando City is looking to record another victory and end D.C. United’s unbeaten start.

Columbus Crew v. Atlanta United — Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Coming off a bye week, Atlanta United looks to secure it’s first win of the season with a trip to the Columbus Crew. It’s been a rough start to the season for Atlanta United, with struggles in both MLS and earlier in CONCACAF Champions League play. Atlanta United has missed Miguel Almiron but perhaps even bigger, it’s missed manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino. New manager Frank De Boer hasn’t yet figured out his best team, but he may get a good chance to see that against Columbus.

Caleb Porter’s side suffered a surprising 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union last week and starting goalkeeper Zack Steffan is recovering from an injury that kept him out of U.S. Men’s National Team camp. Perhaps it could be the first sign of cracks in a Crew side struggling for goals.

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders — Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Seattle Sounders are off to a strong start, but the Cascadia Cup can bring out the best in the underdog. Vancouver is winless, 0-3 to start the season while the Sounders are the opposite. Jordan Morris has made a successful recovery from injury while Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro look as good as ever. In Vancouver, with all its offseason changes, it is taking time for their new signings to all gel together. However, Saturday’s game could set a fun new record. Whitecaps designated player In-Beom Hwang could face Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee in what would be a high-profile dual between the two South Korean stars.

Full MLS Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Toronto FC v. New York City FC – 8 p.m.

Saturday

Chicago Fire v. New York Red Bulls – 1 p.m.

New England Revolution v. Minnesota United – 2 p.m.

Sporting KC v. Montreal Impact – 3 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes v. LAFC – 3:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati v. Philadelphia Union – 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew v. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids v. Houston Dynamo – 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake v. FC Dallas – 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Seattle Sounders – 10 p.m.

Sunday

Orlando City v. D.C. United – 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy v. Portland Timbers – 9 p.m.