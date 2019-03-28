More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Top Premier League storylines: Week 32

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
The international break is over (yay!) and the Premier League is back in action as teams gear up for the stretch run of the domestic season. With seven or eight matches left to play in the league campaign, we’re treated to vicious battles up and down the table.

There’s a wide open fight for the title with Liverpool and Manchester City going punch for punch, while Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea battle for the final Champions League slot. At the bottom of the table, Fulham looks for a miracle escape while Cardiff City, Southampton, and Burnley fight for Premier League survival.

Liverpool fights to keep top spot
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Tottenham

Liverpool leads the Premier League at the moment, but just by the hair of their chinny chin chins. The Reds currently hold a slim two point lead, but Manchester City holds a game in hand, leaving Liverpool’s margin for error at essentially nil. They take on a Tottenham side that is no longer battling for the title, but instead battling for their Champions League lives, not with just a one-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal.

The Reds may even be trailing in the title race when the game kicks off as Manchester City plays Fulham the day before, with a City win pushing them into the lead. Tottenham has lost three of the last four, leaving them vulnerable amidst the top four race, and that will give Mauricio Pochettino and his squad a sense of urgency coming into this match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of Manchester United permanently
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET: Manchester United v. Watford

On Thursday, Manchester United officially tabbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent manager, a fierce statement of support for the Norwegian to sign him now instead of waiting until the summer to make his position permanent. While there’s plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding Solskjaer’s start to his Manchester United career, Saturday’s match is a critical juncture in his managerial career. After running an incredible 12 matches unbeaten to start his Premier League tenure, the club has lost two straight matches – a big 2-0 defeat to Arsenal to fall out of fourth in the table, followed by a 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup quarterfinals. How Solskjaer bounces back – or doesn’t – amidst his first bout with adversity as Manchester United boss could very well define the rest of his career. The Red Devils’ boss is in relatively new territory, and Saturday’s game will be just as much a statement as his new position.

Relegation six-pointer sees Brighton host Southampton
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton

Rarely at this point in the season are we treated to such critical relegation battles. 15th placed Brighton matches up with 16th placed Southampton with both sides desperately needing a win. While the Seagulls still have a bit of room for error sitting on 33 points, five above the relegation zone, Southampton is in a much more dire situation. The Saints are on 30 points, level with 17th placed Burnley and just two clear of the drop.

Brighton went seven matches without a win, but have crucially found victory in their last two. Southampton is in good form as well, having won two of their last three, having scored at least two goals in all three of those games as well. This should prove to be a fun one if both teams come out swinging.

Fulham faces daunting task against Manchester City
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Manchester City

The Whites come out of the international break needing a miracle, with fans hoping the club can conjure up shades of 2008 when they beat Manchester City in April to begin a stretch that is generally known as the Great Escape, with USMNT great Brian McBride at the top of the attack. This weekend’s task proves much more difficult, with Pep Guardiola at the helm of a Citizens side that can go top of the table with a win.

Fulham, meanwhile, has shown no signs of improving at the back, and now Scott Parker is in charge hoping to inject some kind of life into a defensive unit that has conceded a whopping 70 goals in 31 matches. The Whites have lost 10 of their last 11 to bump them into 19th, 13 points back of Premier League survival – insanely, Fulham has conceded at least two goals in every single match over that stretch. Manchester City, meanwhile, has conceded just one goal over its last five league matches and will be motivated to put more pressure on Liverpool.

Arsenal adds friendly match at Colorado Rapids in July

By Daniel KarellMar 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Arsenal is taking full advantage of its preseason tour in the U.S. to develop its links with the Colorado Rapids.

The Gunners and the Rapids announced that Arsenal will be coming to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park outside of Denver for a friendly match on Monday, July 15. It’s the first time Arsenal will play the Rapids in Denver, despite both clubs being owned by Stan Kroenke. Kroenke purchased the Rapids from Phil Anschutz in 2004 and first invested in Arsenal in 2007.

“We are excited to be hosting one of Europe’s most iconic teams in Arsenal,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “They are one of the top clubs in the world and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against them on the field and providing sports fans in Colorado with the opportunity to be part of this outstanding matchup.”

Unai Emery‘s appointment didn’t only bring in a new era for Arsenal in terms of his management, but also for the club’s preseason plans. During Arsene Wenger‘s reign in charge of Arsenal, the club often began preseason training with a camp and a couple of friendly matches in Austria before either staying in Europe for additional matches or traveling to East Asia, where Wenger had links due to his time in Japan.

Arsenal has only come to the U.S. on two occasions in the last three decades, for one match in 2014 and a two-match spell in 2016, including taking part in the MLS All-Star game. This summer, Arsenal will be spending a considerable amount of time in a region that contains likely millions of Arsenal fans.

With the Rapids game on the schedule, Arsenal now has friendly matches on:

July 15 v. Colorado Rapids in Denver

July 17 v. Bayern Munich in Kansas City, Kan.

July 20 v. AS Roma in Charlotte, N.C.

July 23 v. Real Madrid in Landover, Md.

The latter three matches are part of the International Champions Cup, the preseason tournament put on by Relevant Sports.

Report: Thigh tear to leave Pulisic out a month

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
According to a report by ESPN soccer journalist Jeff Carlisle, USMNT star Christian Pulisic will miss 3-4 weeks with a torn quadriceps he suffered in the 1-1 draw with Chile this international break.

After scoring the opener in just the fourth minute, Pulisic was withdrawn just past the half-hour mark and trainers were seen on the sidenlines working on his knee or upper leg. It was revealed after the match that he was dealing with a quad injury and that he would return to Borussia Dortmund for further testing with a timetable to be determined.

Carlisle reports that a tear was discovered, and while the extent of the tear was not revealed, the report states he will sit around a month. That would leave Pulisic on the sidelines for Dortmund’s massive league matchup with Bayern Munich on April 6, and with Dortmund out of the Champions League, he may have just four Bundesliga matches remaining when he returns. Dortmund sits second in the Bundesliga table, level with Bayern on points but back on goal differential.

Pulisic, still just 20 years old, has begun to build up a worrying list of nagging muscle injuries through the last few years, piling up this season especially. He struggled with a trio of muscle injuries in the first half of the campaign that contributed to significant time on the sidelines for his club team, as well as keeping him out of USMNT duty for six straight matches from June through October. He was sidelined in February with a hamstring injury suffered in a Champions League match as well that forced him to miss three league matches.

While occasionally players suffer a run of bad luck forces them out with consecutive freak injuries, constant muscle problems are often indicative of a more predictable problem that could continue to crop up in the future, leaving Pulisic’s injury history as nothing short of concerning.

Pulisic is moving to Chelsea this offseason, and is clearly at a career crossroads, having been forced out of the Borussia Dortmund regular lineup by fellow youngster Jadon Sancho. Should Pulisic find his way back onto the field consistently, he could start fresh at Stamford Bridge. However, if the injuries continue to hold him back, it could hamper his ability to compete in a crowded Chelsea attacking midfield as he looks to impress his new club.

It’s also undoubtedly a critical time in his USMNT career. With the Gold Cup right around the corner marking Gregg Berhalter’s first competitive competition in charge, Pulisic will no doubt be a critical piece of the squad as he looks to lead the national team’s recovery from missing the 2018 World Cup. The game against Chile changed significantly after Pulisic’s departure, and Berhalter will be desperately hoping the youngster can recover his fitness in time to be a vital contributor.

PSG signs manager Thomas Tuchel to brand new two-year contract

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
According to French media publication L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain has signed manager Thomas Tuchel to a new two-year contract, keeping him inked through the summer of 2021.

With Tuchel’s previous deal only good through next summer, there were rumors that Jose Mourinho was set to take over the French giants, but Tuchel’s new contract should put that speculation to bed. L’Equipe reports that Tuchel’s new contract replaces the old one, rather than serve as a year extension to the old deal.

The German has proved a polarizing figure in the French capital since arriving this past summer from Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel has not backed down from rifts with players, most notably with midfielder Adrien Rabiot who was frozen out of the team after refusing to sign a contract extension.

While PSG has run away with the Ligue 1 title yet again under Tuchel, leading by 20 points with two months to go, they slumped out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, coughing up a 2-0 first-leg lead to Manchester United, falling 3-1 in the return leg at home. The Champions League has been the bane of PSG’s existence under Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s ownership, wanting desperately to lift his club to the status as one of the best teams in Europe, but they have been consistently bounced early, reaching no further than the quarterfinals in each of the last seven years.

According to L’Equipe, Tuchel’s deal is complete, and he is set to put pen to paper sometime today.

Courtois wants ‘close friend’ Hazard at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnMar 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Thibaut Courtois isn’t shy about who he hopes Real Madrid brings in this summer.

The Belgian shot-stopper told French television channel RMC Sport that he hopes that his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard makes his way to the Bernabeu this offseason, saying that the two are tightly knit on and off the field.

“I don’t know his future, and I don’t know if the club wants to sign him, but he is one of my closest friends in football, so I want him to come here,” Courtois said.

The two spent six seasons together with Chelsea, with Hazard joining in 2011 from French club Lille while Courtois came over a year later from Belgian side Genk. They have both also played together numerous times for the Belgian national team, including a pair of World Cup journeys in 2014 and 2018. Hazard has exactly 100 caps for Belgium, while Courtois has 72.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Hazard’s future at Chelsea of late. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs through the summer of 2020, making this summer the perfect time for him to make the switch. There’s been little talk of him signing a new contract at Chelsea, increasing the possibility of his departure.

Courtois’ future at Madrid is no sure thing, however. With the return of Zinedine Zidane, Courtois has been benched in favor of Keylor Navas. Courtois has been shaky at times this season as Madrid sits third in the La Liga table, making way yet again for Barcelona to run away with the league title. After joining just this past summer, his contract runs through 2024, but should Navas stay as the starter for the forseeable future, it’s possible Courtois becomes frustrated with his role.