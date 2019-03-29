More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Lionel Messi hits out at the media

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Lionel Messi rarely speaks publicly and when he does, let’s be honest, it is hardly groundbreaking stuff.

But this is very intriguing, and uncharacteristically animated from the Barcelona and Argentina superstar.

Speaking to Radio 94.7 Club Octubre in Argentina after the international break which saw Argentina lose 3-1 in Madrid to South American minnows Venezuela and then edge by Morocco 1-0, Messi didn’t hold back regarding the criticism he gets in his homeland.

“It makes me really mad, the stupid things they say. They say my father manages the national team… my friends and family suffer from the lies… the people buy it. Then I’m the son of a b****.”

Messi, 31, has already come back to play for Argentina after announcing his retirement in 2016 and has taken breaks from playing for La Albiceletse during his international career.

After moving to Barcelona as a teenager, Messi has been criticized by many back in Argentina for not replicating the form he shows for Barca when captaining the national team.

Messi revealed that despite being told not to return, he wants to achieve the one thing he hasn’t done in his career: led Argentina to a trophy.

“I want to win something with the national team, I’m going to play all the important things,” Messi said. “Many people told me not to return, family, friends … my son asked me why do they kill you in Argentina?”

Messi has scored 65 goals in 129 games for Argentina, but his situation regarding the national team has been complex throughout his career. The near miss at the 2014 World Cup was followed by heartache in back-to-back Copa Americas, and after crashing out in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup to eventual winners France, many believed Messi would call it a day.

He returned to play for Argentina for the first time since the World Cup over the past week, but the same issues have cropped up for Messi. He says he will keep playing for Argentina, but with criticism in his homeland, should he bother?

Premier League preview: Fulham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
  • City can regain top spot with a win
  • Fulham 13 points from PL safety
  • Man City aiming for 7th-straight win

Fulham host Manchester City on Saturday at Craven Cottage (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), in one of the most lopsided games of the season.

Surely there won’t be an upset…

The beautiful thing about the Premier League, and this season in particular, is that this shock results have been cropping up. Fulham are 19th in the table and any hope of surviving has all but evaporated with eight games to go. Caretaker boss Scott Parker has made Fulham into a tough defensive unit, but they have lost all four games since he took charge.

As for Man City, the imperious machine rolls on for Pep Guardiola as they have won six-straight Premier League games to drag themselves back into the driving seat in the title race. A win here puts them ahead of Liverpool (at least until Jurgen Klopp‘s side play against Tottenham on Sunday), but playing in the first PL game after the international break could cause some problems for Pep.

But with a game in hand of Liverpool and City going for a historic quadruple, Pep seems pretty relaxed about everything. At least that’s right now…

In teams news Fulham could have Andre Schurrle back after recovering from a virus, while Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi are all back from injury for City with Fabian Delph and Claudio Bravo their only absentees.

What they’re saying

Parker on the challenge of trying to stop Man City: “You certainly have to adapt to face City, and we’ve been working on that over the last 10 days and now for the next couple of days too. They are well-coached, well-drilled, and we’ve been trying to give the lads as much information as possible for the challenges we’re going to face. They are that good that we can put all the scenarios in place, but you’ve still got to face them. We all understand the challenge ahead, fantastic players, team and along with a manager who will arguably go down as one of the greatest as well.”

Guardiola on trying to win a historic quadruple: “I would say after international break we came back good, the rhythm is quite similar. Now we will play 11 games and we deserve to play 12, maybe 14 maybe 15. Eight left for Premier League, game by game we see what happens.”

Prediction

This will be a little trickier for Man City than we all think, especially after the international break, but they have so many star players returning that squad rotation will see them come out all guns blazing. 3-1 win to City.

CONCACAF Nations League draw: USMNT in favorable group

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
The draw for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League draw has been made, with the U.S. men’s national team getting a pretty good draw all things considered.

A new continental tournament for the 2019-20 campaign, teams from the CONCACAF region have been split into Leagues A, B and C and can be relegated or promoted depending on where they finish in their group.

In League A, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT were drawn in Group A alongside Canada and Cuba as the draw was made in Las Vegas. Mexico were drawn with Panama and Bermuda in Group B, while Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago and Martinique are in Group C and Costa Rica are joined by Haiti and Curacao in Group D.

These group games will take place during the upcoming international dates in the fall. After the group stage is over, the four group winners will advance to the finals where a semifinal and final will be played in March 2020. The winners will be crowned 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League champions.

On top of that, the League A and B teams who finish last in their groups will get relegated to the lower league, while group winners from Leagues B and C will be promoted for the next season.

Promotion and relegation is coming to North American soccer after all…

Here is the full draw for the groups in League A, B and C.

Shukurov wants China to go easy on player who broke his leg

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
Uzbekistan international Otabek Shukurov had his leg broken by China’s Wei Shihao.

Inspite of that, he wants Chinese officials to go easy on Wei.

Wei’s club team Guangzhou has handed him a one-month suspension for the tackle from behind. He could also be kicked off the seven-time Chinese champions.

“So if it is possible, I officially ask Guangzhou Evergrande tp commute their punishment,” Shukurov wrote Thursday on social media.

“As a young ambitious football player, I understand very well that it is a great tragedy not to play football,” Shukurov added. He said Wei had apologized, and he had accepted the apology.

The incident happened Monday when Uzbekistan defeated China 1-0 in the second game of the China Cup.

Wei has played 10 times for his country and was full of remorse.

“I sincerely apologize,” he said. “Legs are very important to a soccer player, and nobody wants to hurt anyone. I hadn’t touched the ball for a long time before the foul. I wanted to do something to slow their pace. It’s truly unexpected to hurt him that badly.”

It added to a tough week for Chinese soccer as new coach Fabio Cannavaro led the national team to successive home defeats against Thailand and Uzbekistan.

US Soccer asks court to consolidate discrimination lawsuits

Associated PressMar 29, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation has asked a court to consolidate a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by players on the women’s national team with an action filed earlier by former goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The federation filed the motion Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. A hearing was scheduled for April 29.

The 28 members of the current women’s player pool filed their lawsuit earlier this month. It accuses the U.S. Soccer Federation of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

Solo filed a similar lawsuit in August in the Northern District of California.

Solo no longer plays for the national team. Her contract was terminated when she was suspended from the team following the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she continues to champion gender equity issues.

She told The Associated Press earlier this month that she had hoped her former teammates would join in her lawsuit.

“It was clear that U.S. Soccer was never going to acquiesce or negotiate to provide us equal pay or agree to treat us fairly,” she said. “The filing by the entire United Sates women’s national team demonstrated that they no longer fear the federation by forcefully and publicly acknowledging U.S. Soccer’s violations of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII.”

The lawsuit brought by current national team players is an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players, including Solo, filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.

U.S. Soccer maintains that the men’s and women’s teams have separate collective bargaining agreements and their pay is structured differently. That means there is no simple dollar-to-dollar salary comparison. Terms of the CBAs have not been made public.

Compensation for the women includes a guaranteed salary and salaries paid by the USSF for their time with clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League. The men get paid based on appearances, roster selection for friendlies and tournaments, and collective performance. The USSF has cited the contracts, as well as the revenue generated by the teams, as the reason for the differences in pay.