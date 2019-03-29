More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

New DP Pozuelo lights up scoreboard in Toronto FC blowout of NYCFC

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, a maxim totally fine by Alejandro Pozuelo.

The 27-year-old Spanish forward debuted with style for Toronto FC on Friday, setting up Jozy Altidore for an opening goal before scoring a panenka of the most chill order and then chipping Sean Johnson to double down on his rough treatment of the USMNT goalkeeper.

TFC beat New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field, with its $10 million man making a debut as spectacular as possible. Jay Chapman scored the Reds’ fourth goal, and Jonathan Osorio continued his fine form with two assists.

Following this assist to Altidore with a dribble and cut back, Pozuelo stepped to the spot to score his second coolest goal of the night.

So how was that second coolest?

Well, uh… because look at this chip.

WATCH: Pozuelo's sweet assist to Altidore on Toronto FC debut

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
Toronto FC had the ball in the goal three times before it counted on the scoreboard once.

New signing Alejandro Pozuelo, the hopeful star replacement for Sebastian Giovinco, assisted Jozy Altidore for the marker with a slick pass in the 30th minute.

Justin Morrow and Nick DeLeon had goals pulled back for offside before Altidore snapped his first touch goal home in the 30th minute.

Pozuelo was a $10 million buy from Genk this winter, a purchase that took plenty of time due to a protracted dispute between the Reds, Pozuelo, and his Belgian club.

The 27-year-old Spaniard racked up seven goals and 18 assists between the Jupiler Pro League, Belgian Cup, and Europa League this season. He previously spent time at Swansea City, Real Betis, and Rayo Vallecano. Pozuelo has three Premier League assists from his time in Wales.

Also, just look at Jozy Altidore’s arms. Does he curl other players in his spare time?

Old Firm back in focus as Celtic host Rangers this weekend

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
Celtic clinched its 49th Scottish Premiership title with a 5-0 shellacking of rivals Rangers last season, and can come a lot closer to adding No. 50 with a home Old Firm Derby triumph on Sunday.

It’s the first time that Celtic will be seeking to avoid back-to-back losses to Rangers in ages after Steven Gerrard‘s hosts evened the season’s series with a 1-0 defeat of Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium on Dec. 29.

Celtic have a 10-point lead on Rangers through 30 matches of league play, and are hoping to sew up an eighth-straight title as quickly as possible.

To take another step while getting revenge against Gerrard and Rangers would be special. This is especially true after Gerrard shot down the idea of Celtic Park being an impactful venue. From Sky Sports:

“I’ve never seen fans win a football match, it will be loud but it won’t be a lion’s den. A lion’s den is when four lions jump over a cage and you fear for your life. You have to thrive in this atmosphere. If any of my players don’t fancy it they are at the wrong club.”

On the other sideline is Neil Lennon, overseeing his first Old Firm match since 2012. Celtic has three wins and a draw since Lennon took the reins from Brendan Rodgers, who took the manager’s chair at Leicester City.

Lennon spent 2000-07 as a player with Celtic, winning five titles, and managed the club to two league crowns during 2010-14. He went 6W-2D-4L against Rangers as Celtic boss, and would love to turn his interim manager title into the full-time gig.

Oddly, he claims the job won’t hang on this match. From the Scottish Daily Record:

“It’ll be whole package over the three months I’ll have been in charge. There is a lot of speculation surrounding that, but that’s all it is. Speculation and conjecture and I’ve obviously taken no notice of it.”

Premier League Preview: West Ham United v. Everton

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
  • Irons won 3-1 at Goodison Park
  • 9th, 11th place sides separated by 2 points
  • Everton dominates all-time series 69W-31D-39L

West Ham United and Everton can still rescue European treasure from their disappointing seasons, and will meet Saturday at the London Stadium (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Irons have won three-straight at home, and can move into seventh place with a win and help from hosts Manchester United versus Watford and desperate Burnley versus Wolves.

Everton can climb over West Ham with an away win on Saturday.

Both sides have been inconsistent, both over long stretches and of course over a single game. Everton rebounded from a loss to Newcastle to blank Chelsea, while West Ham came back from a 3-0 deficit in its last Premier League outing to beat Huddersfield Town 4-3.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Manuel Pellegrini on winning at home“Fans were enjoying the game, they were all involved, supporting the team and not thinking or talking or acting like what happened last season. [The atmosphere] depends on the performance of the team, that’s why it was so important to win those three games in a row, and now it’s more important to win the fourth game.”

Everton’s Michael Keane on finding his groove“I’ve always had the belief in myself but when things aren’t going well for you on the pitch you sort of lose a bit of confidence. But I’ve always had the belief that I’m good enough to play at Everton. It’s obviously a top-class club and you have to play well week in week out to prove that to the fans and to people at the Club and I think I’ve managed to do that this season.”

Prediction

This is a difficult one to figure, with both teams having a bevy of players coming off international breaks and neither being particularly predictable in the first place. We expect goals, and we’ll call it 2-2.

USL League One takes its first strides

@USLLeagueOne
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

What does success look like for USL League One?

The newly-minted third level of American soccer, below Major League Soccer and the USL Championship, debuts Friday with South Georgia Tormenta FC hosting Greenville Triumph SC.

[ MORE: PST chats with League One commish ]

Put plainly: There have never been more professional players plying their trade in the United States and Canada. Between MLS, USL, the Canadian Premier League, and select teams in the NPSL and PDL (not to mention the looming specter of NISA), jobs are there.

So what does that mean to the third tier in the United States? Good question, me.

Well first off, there are certainly names you’ll recognize. John Harkes is the manager of Greenville. American soccer architect Peter Wilt runs Forward Madison SC. One-time USMNT prospect Conor Doyle is with Chattanooga Red Wolves.

But really this feels like a chance for players who might’ve normally washed out of MLS, USL, or — once upon a time — the NASL to get a second look at growing their games at a professional level. Much like the New York Red Bulls have been lauded for producing gems from within their PDL and USL structure, League One can serve as that vehicle.

In other words, rejection by one wonky manager who only signs behemoths or European players won’t signal the end of a promising career built up through academy or college roots.

That’s not terribly sexy, though, and in truth more eyes will be trained on things like attendance figures, viewer counts, and the quality of goals that cut through the mess of highlights on social media and TV (a robust start-up TV deal will help League One here).

It will be interesting to see how USL League One teams handle success. Some, like Toronto FC II and Orlando City B, are just here to develop players for parent clubs, but most markets are going to have big ambitions. Certainly commish Steven Short and Co. will want to grow the league as a unit, rising tides raising all ships, but what happens when USL League One gets its own FC Cincinnati or Sacramento Republic? With no promotion and relegation, will the USL Championship find room for them? And how is the league equipping itself for those tests?

And player success: When a team is off to a roaring start and an MLS club offers a significant fee for the leading scorer’s services, a fee that might fund the roster for a year, how does a front office handle that for its fans?

A massive front office and cozy relationship with MLS will help, and USL owner Alec Papadakis is back on the U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors. Short has set himself up to be the right conduit between USL League Two (nee PDL) and the Championship. It’s not cynical to say that these facts strengthen the league and will also make owners think twice about their status in a very safe place.

Still, Friday night is an entertaining one even for those who have a pony in another part of the race, whether NISA, NPSL Pro, or some other nascent organization. Several new clubs and some old familiar faces — looking at you, Richmond Kickers — are taking shots at stardom in a combustible but growing climate.