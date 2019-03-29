More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Premier League Preview: Manchester United v. Watford

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • United has won 6 of last 7 in series
  • Watford one point back of 7th
  • Red Devils remain fifth
  • Man Utd leads all-time 21W-5D-5L

Manchester United looks for a season sweep of pesky Watford and improved footing in the Top Four race when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

It’s been 19 days since Manchester United fell 2-0 to Arsenal, a long time for newly-confirmed full-time manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to marinate on his first Premier League loss as manager of the Old Trafford set.

Watford has lost two of its last three PL outings, though those setbacks came against Liverpool and Manchester City

United bested Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September, with Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in three first-half minutes.

What they’re saying

United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on being named full-time manager: “This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term. From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience.”

Watford’s Javi Gracia on schedule congestion due to FA Cup: “We have to play eight games in the Premier League and I hope two in the FA Cup. Ten games and in these ten games, we have to show what we are able to do in the most important part of the season. I’m always focused on the next game. We’ve done this all season and it is the best way. We will continue in the same way. We have to take the right decisions and all the games are important, but now the most important game is United.”

Prediction

A delighted Old Trafford is too much for the Hornets, who fall 3-1 to the hosts.

USL League One takes its first strides

@USLLeagueOne
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What does success look like for USL League One?

The newly-minted third level of American soccer, below Major League Soccer and the USL Championship, debuts Friday with South Georgia Tormenta FC hosting Greenville Triumph SC.

[ MORE: PST chats with League One commish ]

Put plainly: There have never been more professional players plying their trade in the United States and Canada. Between MLS, USL, the Canadian Premier League, and select teams in the NPSL and PDL (not to mention the looming specter of NISA), jobs are there.

So what does that mean to the third tier in the United States? Good question, me.

Well first off, there are certainly names you’ll recognize. John Harkes is the manager of Greenville. American soccer architect Peter Wilt runs Forward Madison SC. One-time USMNT prospect Conor Doyle is with Chattanooga Red Wolves.

But really this feels like a chance for players who might’ve normally washed out of MLS, USL, or — once upon a time — the NASL to get a second look at growing their games at a professional level. Much like the New York Red Bulls have been lauded for producing gems from within their PDL and USL structure, League One can serve as that vehicle.

In other words, rejection by one wonky manager who only signs behemoths or European players won’t signal the end of a promising career built up through academy or college roots.

That’s not terribly sexy, though, and in truth more eyes will be trained on things like attendance figures, viewer counts, and the quality of goals that cut through the mess of highlights on social media and TV (a robust start-up TV deal will help League One here).

It will be interesting to see how USL League One teams handle success. Some, like Toronto FC II and Orlando City B, are just here to develop players for parent clubs, but most markets are going to have big ambitions. Certainly commish Steven Short and Co. will want to grow the league as a unit, rising tides raising all ships, but what happens when USL League One gets its own FC Cincinnati or Sacramento Republic? With no promotion and relegation, will the USL Championship find room for them? And how is the league equipping itself for those tests?

And player success: When a team is off to a roaring start and an MLS club offers a significant fee for the leading scorer’s services, a fee that might fund the roster for a year, how does a front office handle that for its fans?

A massive front office and cozy relationship with MLS will help, and USL owner Alec Papadakis is back on the U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors. Short has set himself up to be the right conduit between USL League Two (nee PDL) and the Championship. It’s not cynical to say that these facts strengthen the league and will also make owners think twice about their status in a very safe place.

Still, Friday night is an entertaining one even for those who have a pony in another part of the race, whether NISA, NPSL Pro, or some other nascent organization. Several new clubs and some old familiar faces — looking at you, Richmond Kickers — are taking shots at stardom in a combustible but growing climate.

Sarri expects Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea next season

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Callum Hudson-Odoi is young, English, good, and wanted by at least two of the game’s absolute giants: Current club Chelsea and the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old winger has five goals and four assists in 19 appearances for Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues this season, and the manager says Hudson-Odoi will start in two or three of Chelsea’s next eight matches.

[ MORE: Rashford wants new Man Utd deal ]

And Hudson-Odoi fever is spreading in England and the media, especially after the teenager collected his first two caps for the Three Lions while picking up an assist against Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi, however, has not committed his future to Chelsea after a January transfer window which saw Bayern lodge several big bids for his services and the player handing in a transfer request.

Sarri said he expects Hudson-Odoi to spend next season at Chelsea whether he pens a new deal at Stamford Bridge or not, and backed the player to continue improvement.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“He is doing very well, but he needs to improve more. His potential is very high. I don’t want him to stop improving. He can become one of the best players in Europe, but he needs to improve more. The risk is to stop improving.”

Sarri said the presences of Eden Hazard, Pedro, and Willian are keeping him out of the Starting XI more than many would like, though Sarri expects “in the near future probably he will start 75 or 80 per cent of matches.”

Borussia Dortmund has also been credited with an interest in Hudson-Odoi, no doubt aided by the massive success of import Jadon Sancho. The reality of Hudson-Odoi’s massive skill and young age means that Sarri is tactically correct to not force him to play just because he could be playing more elsewhere. Whether that ultimately costs Chelsea in their pursuit of keeping the youngster in blue is another story.

Rashford wants long-term deal with Manchester United

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a manager he loves in charge of his childhood club, Marcus Rashford is ready to commit to Manchester United for the long haul.

Rashford is entering the final year of his contract this summer, though United holds an option for the 2020-21 season.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

Sky Sports is reporting that United’s decision to hire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a full-time basis only further endeared the club to its 21-year-old English striker.

Plus, let’s face it: The raise in salary is going to be very nice.

The report says that United and Rashford had been having fine dialogue anyway, but the “ball is United’s court” regarding the striker’s wishes. Rashford has been with the Red Devils since joining their academy in 2005.

Rashford has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, having scored 12 goals with nine assists for United across all competitions this season. He’s also scored six times in 31 caps for England.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matchweek 32 will be a tasty one in the Premier League as we focus on the final few weeks of the season as there is so much to play for.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 3-2 Everton – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace 1-2 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Man United 1-1 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]