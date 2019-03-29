Premier League TV, streaming schedule

City can regain top spot with a win

Fulham 13 points from PL safety

Man City aiming for 7th-straight win

Fulham host Manchester City on Saturday at Craven Cottage (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), in one of the most lopsided games of the season.

Surely there won’t be an upset…

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The beautiful thing about the Premier League, and this season in particular, is that this shock results have been cropping up. Fulham are 19th in the table and any hope of surviving has all but evaporated with eight games to go. Caretaker boss Scott Parker has made Fulham into a tough defensive unit, but they have lost all four games since he took charge.

As for Man City, the imperious machine rolls on for Pep Guardiola as they have won six-straight Premier League games to drag themselves back into the driving seat in the title race. A win here puts them ahead of Liverpool (at least until Jurgen Klopp‘s side play against Tottenham on Sunday), but playing in the first PL game after the international break could cause some problems for Pep.

But with a game in hand of Liverpool and City going for a historic quadruple, Pep seems pretty relaxed about everything. At least that’s right now…

In teams news Fulham could have Andre Schurrle back after recovering from a virus, while Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi are all back from injury for City with Fabian Delph and Claudio Bravo their only absentees.

What they’re saying

Parker on the challenge of trying to stop Man City: “You certainly have to adapt to face City, and we’ve been working on that over the last 10 days and now for the next couple of days too. They are well-coached, well-drilled, and we’ve been trying to give the lads as much information as possible for the challenges we’re going to face. They are that good that we can put all the scenarios in place, but you’ve still got to face them. We all understand the challenge ahead, fantastic players, team and along with a manager who will arguably go down as one of the greatest as well.”

Guardiola on trying to win a historic quadruple: “I would say after international break we came back good, the rhythm is quite similar. Now we will play 11 games and we deserve to play 12, maybe 14 maybe 15. Eight left for Premier League, game by game we see what happens.”

Prediction

This will be a little trickier for Man City than we all think, especially after the international break, but they have so many star players returning that squad rotation will see them come out all guns blazing. 3-1 win to City.

Fans who want to try their hand at predicting PL games can down the NBC Sports Predictor app, with a chance to win up to $50,000 each week. Download it on iOS or Google Play.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports