Rashford wants long-term deal with Manchester United

With a manager he loves in charge of his childhood club, Marcus Rashford is ready to commit to Manchester United for the long haul.
Rashford is entering the final year of his contract this summer, though United holds an option for the 2020-21 season.
Sky Sports is reporting that United’s decision to hire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a full-time basis only further endeared the club to its 21-year-old English striker.
Plus, let’s face it: The raise in salary is going to be very nice.
The report says that United and Rashford had been having fine dialogue anyway, but the “ball is United’s court” regarding the striker’s wishes. Rashford has been with the Red Devils since joining their academy in 2005.
Rashford has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, having scored 12 goals with nine assists for United across all competitions this season. He’s also scored six times in 31 caps for England.