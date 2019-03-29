More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Rashford wants long-term deal with Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
With a manager he loves in charge of his childhood club, Marcus Rashford is ready to commit to Manchester United for the long haul.

Rashford is entering the final year of his contract this summer, though United holds an option for the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports is reporting that United’s decision to hire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a full-time basis only further endeared the club to its 21-year-old English striker.

Plus, let’s face it: The raise in salary is going to be very nice.

The report says that United and Rashford had been having fine dialogue anyway, but the “ball is United’s court” regarding the striker’s wishes. Rashford has been with the Red Devils since joining their academy in 2005.

Rashford has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, having scored 12 goals with nine assists for United across all competitions this season. He’s also scored six times in 31 caps for England.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Matchweek 32 will be a tasty one in the Premier League as we focus on the final few weeks of the season as there is so much to play for.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 3-2 Everton – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 1-2 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Man United 1-1 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Matchweek 32 is here. The Premier League is back after the international break. Finally!

With so much still to play for in the business end of the season, we are entering an extremely intriguing few weeks.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man United v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Lionel Messi hits out at the media

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Lionel Messi rarely speaks publicly and when he does, let’s be honest, it is hardly groundbreaking stuff.

But this is very intriguing, and uncharacteristically animated from the Barcelona and Argentina superstar.

Speaking to Radio 94.7 Club Octubre in Argentina after the international break which saw Argentina lose 3-1 in Madrid to South American minnows Venezuela and then edge by Morocco 1-0, Messi didn’t hold back regarding the criticism he gets in his homeland.

“It makes me really mad, the stupid things they say. They say my father manages the national team… my friends and family suffer from the lies… the people buy it. Then I’m the son of a b****.”

Messi, 31, has already come back to play for Argentina after announcing his retirement in 2016 and has taken breaks from playing for La Albiceletse during his international career.

After moving to Barcelona as a teenager, Messi has been criticized by many back in Argentina for not replicating the form he shows for Barca when captaining the national team.

Messi revealed that despite being told not to return, he wants to achieve the one thing he hasn’t done in his career: led Argentina to a trophy.

“I want to win something with the national team, I’m going to play all the important things,” Messi said. “Many people told me not to return, family, friends … my son asked me why do they kill you in Argentina?”

Messi has scored 65 goals in 129 games for Argentina, but his situation regarding the national team has been complex throughout his career. The near miss at the 2014 World Cup was followed by heartache in back-to-back Copa Americas, and after crashing out in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup to eventual winners France, many believed Messi would call it a day.

He returned to play for Argentina for the first time since the World Cup over the past week, but the same issues have cropped up for Messi. He says he will keep playing for Argentina, but with criticism in his homeland, should he bother?

Premier League preview: Fulham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
  • City can regain top spot with a win
  • Fulham 13 points from PL safety
  • Man City aiming for 7th-straight win

Fulham host Manchester City on Saturday at Craven Cottage (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), in one of the most lopsided games of the season.

Surely there won’t be an upset…

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The beautiful thing about the Premier League, and this season in particular, is that this shock results have been cropping up. Fulham are 19th in the table and any hope of surviving has all but evaporated with eight games to go. Caretaker boss Scott Parker has made Fulham into a tough defensive unit, but they have lost all four games since he took charge.

As for Man City, the imperious machine rolls on for Pep Guardiola as they have won six-straight Premier League games to drag themselves back into the driving seat in the title race. A win here puts them ahead of Liverpool (at least until Jurgen Klopp‘s side play against Tottenham on Sunday), but playing in the first PL game after the international break could cause some problems for Pep.

But with a game in hand of Liverpool and City going for a historic quadruple, Pep seems pretty relaxed about everything. At least that’s right now…

In teams news Fulham could have Andre Schurrle back after recovering from a virus, while Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi are all back from injury for City with Fabian Delph and Claudio Bravo their only absentees.

What they’re saying

Parker on the challenge of trying to stop Man City: “You certainly have to adapt to face City, and we’ve been working on that over the last 10 days and now for the next couple of days too. They are well-coached, well-drilled, and we’ve been trying to give the lads as much information as possible for the challenges we’re going to face. They are that good that we can put all the scenarios in place, but you’ve still got to face them. We all understand the challenge ahead, fantastic players, team and along with a manager who will arguably go down as one of the greatest as well.”

Guardiola on trying to win a historic quadruple: “I would say after international break we came back good, the rhythm is quite similar. Now we will play 11 games and we deserve to play 12, maybe 14 maybe 15. Eight left for Premier League, game by game we see what happens.”

Prediction

This will be a little trickier for Man City than we all think, especially after the international break, but they have so many star players returning that squad rotation will see them come out all guns blazing. 3-1 win to City.

