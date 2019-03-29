Sarri expects Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea next season

Callum Hudson-Odoi is young, English, good, and wanted by at least two of the game’s absolute giants: Current club Chelsea and the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old winger has five goals and four assists in 19 appearances for Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues this season, and the manager says Hudson-Odoi will start in two or three of Chelsea’s next eight matches.

[ MORE: Rashford wants new Man Utd deal ]

And Hudson-Odoi fever is spreading in England and the media, especially after the teenager collected his first two caps for the Three Lions while picking up an assist against Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi, however, has not committed his future to Chelsea after a January transfer window which saw Bayern lodge several big bids for his services and the player handing in a transfer request.

Sarri said he expects Hudson-Odoi to spend next season at Chelsea whether he pens a new deal at Stamford Bridge or not, and backed the player to continue improvement.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“He is doing very well, but he needs to improve more. His potential is very high. I don’t want him to stop improving. He can become one of the best players in Europe, but he needs to improve more. The risk is to stop improving.”

Sarri said the presences of Eden Hazard, Pedro, and Willian are keeping him out of the Starting XI more than many would like, though Sarri expects “in the near future probably he will start 75 or 80 per cent of matches.”

Borussia Dortmund has also been credited with an interest in Hudson-Odoi, no doubt aided by the massive success of import Jadon Sancho. The reality of Hudson-Odoi’s massive skill and young age means that Sarri is tactically correct to not force him to play just because he could be playing more elsewhere. Whether that ultimately costs Chelsea in their pursuit of keeping the youngster in blue is another story.

Follow @NicholasMendola