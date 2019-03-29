More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sarri expects Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea next season

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
Callum Hudson-Odoi is young, English, good, and wanted by at least two of the game’s absolute giants: Current club Chelsea and the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old winger has five goals and four assists in 19 appearances for Maurizio Sarri‘s Blues this season, and the manager says Hudson-Odoi will start in two or three of Chelsea’s next eight matches.

And Hudson-Odoi fever is spreading in England and the media, especially after the teenager collected his first two caps for the Three Lions while picking up an assist against Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi, however, has not committed his future to Chelsea after a January transfer window which saw Bayern lodge several big bids for his services and the player handing in a transfer request.

Sarri said he expects Hudson-Odoi to spend next season at Chelsea whether he pens a new deal at Stamford Bridge or not, and backed the player to continue improvement.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“He is doing very well, but he needs to improve more. His potential is very high. I don’t want him to stop improving. He can become one of the best players in Europe, but he needs to improve more. The risk is to stop improving.”

Sarri said the presences of Eden Hazard, Pedro, and Willian are keeping him out of the Starting XI more than many would like, though Sarri expects “in the near future probably he will start 75 or 80 per cent of matches.”

Borussia Dortmund has also been credited with an interest in Hudson-Odoi, no doubt aided by the massive success of import Jadon Sancho. The reality of Hudson-Odoi’s massive skill and young age means that Sarri is tactically correct to not force him to play just because he could be playing more elsewhere. Whether that ultimately costs Chelsea in their pursuit of keeping the youngster in blue is another story.

Rashford wants long-term deal with Manchester United

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
With a manager he loves in charge of his childhood club, Marcus Rashford is ready to commit to Manchester United for the long haul.

Rashford is entering the final year of his contract this summer, though United holds an option for the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports is reporting that United’s decision to hire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a full-time basis only further endeared the club to its 21-year-old English striker.

Plus, let’s face it: The raise in salary is going to be very nice.

The report says that United and Rashford had been having fine dialogue anyway, but the “ball is United’s court” regarding the striker’s wishes. Rashford has been with the Red Devils since joining their academy in 2005.

Rashford has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, having scored 12 goals with nine assists for United across all competitions this season. He’s also scored six times in 31 caps for England.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Matchweek 32 will be a tasty one in the Premier League as we focus on the final few weeks of the season as there is so much to play for.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

West Ham 3-2 Everton – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace 1-2 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Man United 1-1 Watford – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Matchweek 32 is here. The Premier League is back after the international break. Finally!

With so much still to play for in the business end of the season, we are entering an extremely intriguing few weeks.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
8:30 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Man United v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
1:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
9:05 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Lionel Messi hits out at the media

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 29, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Lionel Messi rarely speaks publicly and when he does, let’s be honest, it is hardly groundbreaking stuff.

But this is very intriguing, and uncharacteristically animated from the Barcelona and Argentina superstar.

Speaking to Radio 94.7 Club Octubre in Argentina after the international break which saw Argentina lose 3-1 in Madrid to South American minnows Venezuela and then edge by Morocco 1-0, Messi didn’t hold back regarding the criticism he gets in his homeland.

“It makes me really mad, the stupid things they say. They say my father manages the national team… my friends and family suffer from the lies… the people buy it. Then I’m the son of a b****.”

Messi, 31, has already come back to play for Argentina after announcing his retirement in 2016 and has taken breaks from playing for La Albiceletse during his international career.

After moving to Barcelona as a teenager, Messi has been criticized by many back in Argentina for not replicating the form he shows for Barca when captaining the national team.

Messi revealed that despite being told not to return, he wants to achieve the one thing he hasn’t done in his career: led Argentina to a trophy.

“I want to win something with the national team, I’m going to play all the important things,” Messi said. “Many people told me not to return, family, friends … my son asked me why do they kill you in Argentina?”

Messi has scored 65 goals in 129 games for Argentina, but his situation regarding the national team has been complex throughout his career. The near miss at the 2014 World Cup was followed by heartache in back-to-back Copa Americas, and after crashing out in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup to eventual winners France, many believed Messi would call it a day.

He returned to play for Argentina for the first time since the World Cup over the past week, but the same issues have cropped up for Messi. He says he will keep playing for Argentina, but with criticism in his homeland, should he bother?