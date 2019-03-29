Shukurov wants China to go easy on player who broke his leg

Uzbekistan international Otabek Shukurov had his leg broken by China’s Wei Shihao.
Inspite of that, he wants Chinese officials to go easy on Wei.
Wei’s club team Guangzhou has handed him a one-month suspension for the tackle from behind. He could also be kicked off the seven-time Chinese champions.
“So if it is possible, I officially ask Guangzhou Evergrande tp commute their punishment,” Shukurov wrote Thursday on social media.
“As a young ambitious football player, I understand very well that it is a great tragedy not to play football,” Shukurov added. He said Wei had apologized, and he had accepted the apology.
The incident happened Monday when Uzbekistan defeated China 1-0 in the second game of the China Cup.
Wei has played 10 times for his country and was full of remorse.
“I sincerely apologize,” he said. “Legs are very important to a soccer player, and nobody wants to hurt anyone. I hadn’t touched the ball for a long time before the foul. I wanted to do something to slow their pace. It’s truly unexpected to hurt him that badly.”
It added to a tough week for Chinese soccer as new coach Fabio Cannavaro led the national team to successive home defeats against Thailand and Uzbekistan.
The U.S. Soccer Federation has asked a court to consolidate a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by players on the women’s national team with an action filed earlier by former goalkeeper Hope Solo.
The federation filed the motion Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. A hearing was scheduled for April 29.
The 28 members of the current women’s player pool filed their lawsuit earlier this month. It accuses the U.S. Soccer Federation of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes unequal pay with their counterparts on the men’s national team.
Solo filed a similar lawsuit in August in the Northern District of California.
Solo no longer plays for the national team. Her contract was terminated when she was suspended from the team following the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, she continues to champion gender equity issues.
She told The Associated Press earlier this month that she had hoped her former teammates would join in her lawsuit.
“It was clear that U.S. Soccer was never going to acquiesce or negotiate to provide us equal pay or agree to treat us fairly,” she said. “The filing by the entire United Sates women’s national team demonstrated that they no longer fear the federation by forcefully and publicly acknowledging U.S. Soccer’s violations of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII.”
The lawsuit brought by current national team players is an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players, including Solo, filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.
U.S. Soccer maintains that the men’s and women’s teams have separate collective bargaining agreements and their pay is structured differently. That means there is no simple dollar-to-dollar salary comparison. Terms of the CBAs have not been made public.
Compensation for the women includes a guaranteed salary and salaries paid by the USSF for their time with clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League. The men get paid based on appearances, roster selection for friendlies and tournaments, and collective performance. The USSF has cited the contracts, as well as the revenue generated by the teams, as the reason for the differences in pay.
As Man United showed in 2016, the club can attract some of the world’s biggest stars whether it is in the UEFA Champions League or not. That season, Paul Pogba signed with the Red Devils despite them competing in the Europa League.
Regardless of whether Man United finish in the top four of the Premier League or not, they’re going to have to spend smartly in the summer to add depth and upgrade at certain positions, including centerback.
“Of course, we’ve been discussing how to move the club forward,” Solskjaer said at a press conference. “That doesn’t mean we’ve said x amount of money or x amount of players. We’ve sat down and discussed, but now it’s easier to be clear about what we need to do because we will do some business this summer.”
He later added: “…there are so many players or players’ agents that have been in touch with our administration [to say] that they want to come here. I’m sure when we decide what we have to do, hopefully, we’ll get them by pre-season.”
In recent weeks, Man United has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. It’s unclear whether either will be available for Man United this summer, but it shows the ambition that the team may have in prospective signings.
Outside of Romelu Lukaku, who could still develop into a top-quality center forward, and goalkeeper David De Gea, Solskjaer can upgrade all throughout the spine of the team. There are holes in central defense and central midfield, especially with Nemanja Matic starting to look his age. With the World Cup now one year gone in the rear-view mirror, more players may be willing to jump to another club, knowing there’s plenty of time before they have to be at top form for the next big tournament. .
Watch: Behind the scenes on Zlatan’s LA Galaxy debut
With an outrageous 40-yard chip and a header goal, Zlatan’s two strikes helped the LA Galaxy top Los Angeles FC, 4-3 in the first El Trafico in league history. In the video below from MLS, take a behind the scenes look at Ibrahimovic coming to LA, subbing onto the field and scoring two incredible goals.
Watch the video below:
Report: FA to consider rebranding to EFA for better public image
“Which delegation are you from?” “Where’s from the FA.” “Which FA?”
This was a common refrain at FIFA and global soccer meetings between executives with the FA and those from foreign associations. It’s gotten to a point that according to a report in The Guardian, the FA are looking to rebrand as the English FA in order to sever any negative connection with the name and what it stands for.
“I think we are perceived as arrogant,” outgoing FA CEO Martin Glenn said in 2015. “I don’t think we necessarily are but perceptions … it does matter. We go to international conventions and say: ‘Hi, I’m Martin Glenn and I am from the FA.’ Which one? Obviously the English, because we invented it. Every other is the German association, the French association, we are so assumptive. Changing the name would possibly be a solution.”
Organizations across the globe commonly rebrand to avoid connections with a previous poor reputation, or to distance themselves from poor decisions made by previous leaders of the group. In this case, it only makes sense for the FA to identify itself as being from England to seamlessly fit in with the rest of world soccer’s federations.
According to the report, it would not change the name of the FA Cup or FA Council, but would instead be more focused on improving England’s image abroad. In addition, the rebrand, which is being considered by the FA board of directors, comes ahead of a possible bid for the 2030 World Cup. England would need a majority of the world’s FAs to confirm it, ahead of rival bids from South America (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile), Eastern Europe (Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia) and Morocco.