Bundesliga wrap: BVB on top heading into Der Klassiker, USMNT’s Adams shines again

With Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Bayern Munich looming next weekend and both teams level on points entering Saturday’s matches as favorites, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see big wins.
But both squads entered halftime and even second half stoppage on level terms with their opponents, and only one found a match winner.
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich
It wasn’t Bayern, who did answer a third minute concession through Robert Lewandowski’s 22nd minute marker. But the league’s leading goal scorer couldn’t strike again, and Freiburg held on for a point at the Black Forest Stadium.
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg
Raise your hand if you have multiple stoppage-time, match-winning free kicks in the past six months. We only see one hand, and it belongs to Paco Alcacer. He added an insurance goal to raise his season tally to 16 as BVB went atop the Bundesliga table by two points ahead of next week’s Der Klassiker
RB Leipzig 5-0 Hertha Berlin
A moment of silence for the
1 2 3 4 Hertha players who would’ve needed a miracle to handle this Tyler Adams pass to Youssef Poulsen.
The goal was the Dane’s 15th of the Bundesliga season, completing a hat trick, and also served as Adams’ second assist. The American midfielder is yet to lose with RBL, posting seven wins and three draws. That includes a 7-0 mark when he goes all 90 minutes.
Elsewhere
Hoffenheim 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Werder Bremen 3-1 Mainz
Nurnberg 3-0 Augsburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hannover 96 v. Schalke — 9:30 a.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Stuttgart — Noon ET
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|19
|6
|2
|66
|30
|36
|12-2-0
|7-4-2
|63
|Bayern Munich
|27
|19
|4
|4
|69
|28
|41
|9-3-1
|10-1-3
|61
|RB Leipzig
|27
|15
|7
|5
|49
|20
|29
|8-5-1
|7-2-4
|52
|Mönchengladbach
|27
|14
|5
|8
|46
|34
|12
|9-1-3
|5-4-5
|47
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|26
|13
|7
|6
|51
|30
|21
|7-3-3
|6-4-3
|46
|Werder Bremen
|27
|11
|9
|7
|49
|39
|10
|6-5-3
|5-4-4
|42
|Bayer Leverkusen
|27
|13
|3
|11
|48
|44
|4
|7-1-5
|6-2-6
|42
|VfL Wolfsburg
|27
|12
|6
|9
|44
|41
|3
|5-4-4
|7-2-5
|42
|1899 Hoffenheim
|27
|10
|11
|6
|54
|39
|15
|6-5-3
|4-6-3
|41
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|27
|9
|8
|10
|40
|44
|-4
|5-5-3
|4-3-7
|35
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|27
|10
|4
|13
|36
|51
|-15
|7-0-7
|3-4-6
|34
|SC Freiburg
|27
|7
|11
|9
|38
|43
|-5
|5-6-3
|2-5-6
|32
|FSV Mainz 05
|27
|8
|6
|13
|28
|48
|-20
|5-4-4
|3-2-9
|30
|FC Augsburg
|27
|6
|7
|14
|37
|50
|-13
|4-4-5
|2-3-9
|25
|FC Schalke 04
|26
|6
|5
|15
|27
|44
|-17
|4-1-8
|2-4-7
|23
|VfB Stuttgart
|26
|5
|5
|16
|26
|56
|-30
|4-3-6
|1-2-10
|20
|1. FC Nürnberg
|27
|3
|7
|17
|22
|52
|-30
|3-5-6
|0-2-11
|16
|Hannover 96
|26
|3
|5
|18
|24
|61
|-37
|3-1-9
|0-4-9
|14