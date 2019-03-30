Burnley grab crucial win against Wolves (video)

- Burnley end run of four-straight defeats
- Dyche’s 300th game in charge at Burnley
- Wolves’ first loss in three
Burnley secured a huge win in their battle against Premier League relegation, as they upset high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
An early Conor Coady own goal set them on their way and Sean Dyche‘s side struck late on through teenager Dwight McNeil to grab a valuable three points.
With the win Burnley now have 33 points and sit five points above the relegation zone. Wolves remain on 44 points in seventh.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Burnley took the lead within the first two minutes as a quick free kick from Dwight McNeil caught out the Wolves defense and found Chris Wood.
He rounded Rui Patricio and his shot hit the post, but Coady slid in and deflected the ball into his own net. 1-0.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Phil Bardsley went close with a low effort, while at the other end Wolves wanted a penalty kick as Romain Saiss‘ shot was blocked by Ashley Barnes‘ arm.
Not a great half from Wolves, as they were missing Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
Wolves did improve after the break, as Diogo Jota curled a cross into the box which just went past the far post and then Ivan Cavaleiro smashed over from the edge of the box.
Adama Traore was causing plenty of problems down the right flank as Doherty and Jimenez came on to try and force a late equalizer.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
But just as Wolves looked more likely to score next, McNeil broke and jinxed past a few tackles before he smashed a low short into the net to make it 2-0.
A massive win for Burnley in their battle against relegation.
“I’m empty at the moment,” said Christoph Schindler, probably speaking on behalf of most Huddersfield Town supporters following relegation from the Premier League.
The traveling Terriers fans applauded their team despite their 2-0 setback costing the club its place in the Premier League, but most probably accepted their fate weeks ago.
[ RECAP: Palace 2-0 Huddersfield Town ]
Schindler was not one of those who had discounted a miracle.
“If we see the season retrospectively at the front and back, we were not good enough to stay in the best league in the world,” he said. “Nobody wants to have this on their CV, but obviously we had some brilliant years with this club, we grew together, when nobody gave us a chance for promotion we did it.”
Manager Jan Siewert, brought in from Borussia Dortmund II when relegation was already a likelihood, put it a different way.
“For me in life there is failure and success and it belongs together, as a club we have to learn from the failures,” Siewert said. “The performance proved it in a way, we’ve got to go through all the details and come back strong. I don’t want to talk about those failures publicly, but it is important to learn as a club and this club is willing to do it.”
Huddersfield Town will finish in the Bottom Two, but could still pass Fulham who is just three points ahead of the Terriers. Last year, it was remarkable that Town kept its place in the league. The long odds caught up this season.
- Saints five points clear of drop zone with 33 points
- Hojbjerg scores lone goal
- Brighton remains on 33 points
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s goal was enough for Southampton to gain an invaluable three points and move five points clear of the drop zone with a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium to Saturday.
Saints and Brighton both have 33 points, five points ahead of 18th place Cardiff City. Brighton has played one fewer match than Saints, while Burnley’s 33 points come with one more match played than Southampton.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Saints will be feeling much better thanks to the second half goal, and Hojbjerg was fantastic at both ends of the play. The Danish star started the play and finished it with a flick via Nathan Redmond‘s assist.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Everton and West Ham United hope to take advantage of losses from Watford and Wolves when the Top Seven battle heats up at the London Stadium (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
LINEUPS
West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Obiang, Snodgrass, Perez. Subs: Adrian, Balbuena, Noble, Hernandez, Masuaku, Antonio, Diangana
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Digne, Gomes, Gueye, Bernard, Sigurdsson Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Walcott, Tosun, Davies, Lookman
- Shaw with delightful assist (video)
- Rashford, Martial score
- United back into Top Four
- Watford drops into ninth
Manchester United scored twice to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a win in his debut as full-time manager, as the Red Devils beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored United’s goals, while Abdoulaye Doucoure netted a late concession for the Hornets.
United has 61 points, and sits fourth before Spurs, Arsenal, and Chelsea play their matches. Watford drops ninth with 43.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Rashford opened the scoring, but give Luke Shaw a lot of the credit for the counter attacking goal. The English left back led the charge and swept an improbable pass through two defenders and around another for Rashford’s finish.
Martial made it 2-0 and United looked to be cruising toward a win if not a blowout, but Doucoure capped off a sublime combination play to get the game within one on the outskirts of stoppage time.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]