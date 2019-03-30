Burnley grab crucial win against Wolves (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley end run of four-straight defeats

Dyche’s 300th game in charge at Burnley

Wolves’ first loss in three

Burnley secured a huge win in their battle against Premier League relegation, as they upset high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

An early Conor Coady own goal set them on their way and Sean Dyche‘s side struck late on through teenager Dwight McNeil to grab a valuable three points.

With the win Burnley now have 33 points and sit five points above the relegation zone. Wolves remain on 44 points in seventh.

Burnley took the lead within the first two minutes as a quick free kick from Dwight McNeil caught out the Wolves defense and found Chris Wood.

He rounded Rui Patricio and his shot hit the post, but Coady slid in and deflected the ball into his own net. 1-0.

Phil Bardsley went close with a low effort, while at the other end Wolves wanted a penalty kick as Romain Saiss‘ shot was blocked by Ashley Barnes‘ arm.

Not a great half from Wolves, as they were missing Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez.

Wolves did improve after the break, as Diogo Jota curled a cross into the box which just went past the far post and then Ivan Cavaleiro smashed over from the edge of the box.

Adama Traore was causing plenty of problems down the right flank as Doherty and Jimenez came on to try and force a late equalizer.

But just as Wolves looked more likely to score next, McNeil broke and jinxed past a few tackles before he smashed a low short into the net to make it 2-0.

A massive win for Burnley in their battle against relegation.

