Dominant Leicester ease by Bournemouth (video)

4 wins from last 5 for Leicester

Vardy has 5 goals in 5

1 win in 8 for Bournemouth

Leicester City totally dominated Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ men continue their charge up the Premier League table.

The Foxes took the lead through Wes Morgan early on, and Jamie Vardy sealed the victory in the second half.

With the win Leicester are now level with seventh-place Wolves on 44 points, and qualifying for the Europa League is a real possibility.

Leicester almost took the lead as a cross to the back post was cleared by Charlie Daniels. Seconds later they went ahead from the resulting corner. The ball dropped to Chilwell who drilled a shot across goal which Morgan deflected in. 1-0.

At the other end Kasper Schmeichel saved from Callum Wilson after Ryan Fraser‘s superb cross, as Bournemouth should have been level.

James Maddison curled a low shot just wide for Leicester, then Vardy scuffed a shot wide after a wonderful run and pass from Ricardo Perreira.

Bournemouth’s Josh King sliced an effort wide as the Cherries worked their way back into the game, but Vardy was denied by a wonderful block by Nathan Ake.

Youri Tielemans flashed a shot wide, then Vardy had a shot blocked as the Foxes piled on the pressure in the second half.

Vardy then sealed the victory, as he jumped ahead of Asmir Begovic and glanced Tielemans’ cross off the crossbar and in. 2-0.

Rodgers’ revolution at Leicester is gathering momentum, with three wins in his first four games in charge.

