EFL Championship: Norwich nearing promotion; Leeds reclaim 2nd

Norwich City stretched their winning streak to seven games on Saturday and inched three points closer to a return to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]
With seven games left to play, the Canaries are five points clear of second-place Leeds United and enjoy a seven-point gap between themselves and the dreaded promotion playoffs. Daniel Farke’s side has lost just one of their last 14 league games and look wholly worthy champions-elect of the second division.
Boro, on the other hand, have lost four straight and slipped all the way to eighth in the table after spending much of the season in the top-four, a near lock to qualify for the playoffs.
As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side reclaimed second place with a 3-2 comeback victory over 21st-place Millwall. Leeds, who have spent much of the season just behind Norwich, fell to third following a head-to-head loss to Sheffield United last time out. Saturday saw Sheffield United collapse from 2-1 up in the 75th minute, to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of seventh-place Bristol City.
[ MORE: PL Sunday preview: Spurs at Anfield; Chelsea visit Cardiff ]
Only Norwich are currently hotter than Aston Villa, who have won five straight and are unbeaten in six. Now fifth in the table, the Villains look like strong candidates to be this year’s “got hot at the right time” team.
After 39 of 46 rounds…
|Place
|Team
|Points
|GD
|1
|Norwich City
|81
|+30
|2
|Leeds United
|76
|+25
|3
|Sheffield United
|74
|+29
|4
|West Bromwich Albion
|70
|+25
|5
|Aston Villa
|60
|+15
|6
|Derby County
|59
|+7
|7
|Bristol City
|58
|+8
|8
|Middlesbrough
|58
|+8
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|57
|+9
|10
|Preston North End
|57
|+7
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|56
|-3
|12
|Hull City
|54
|0