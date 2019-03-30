Huddersfield Town relegated after loss at Crystal Palace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Terriers can no longer claim enough points to finish 17th

Zaha the clear Man of the Match

Milivojevic converts another penalty

Palace climbs 16th with 35 points

Wilfried Zaha won a penalty and assisted another goal as Crystal Palace ended Huddersfield Town’s chances at Premier League survival via a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored second half goals as Palace

Huddersfield Town escaped relegation last season with David Wagner, but fired the manager this season and has been unable to claw its way out of the basement.

It's the joint-earliest relegation in Premier League history, along with Derby County in the 2007-08 season. https://t.co/Jr76hPYJj9 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 30, 2019

Palace was far superior, but could not find a goal. Zaha was fantastic, and Andros Townsend will be considering himself snakebit.

Zaha tore apart the Terriers with a dribble and pass to a wide-open Townsend, but the former Spurs and Newcastle man zipped an effort well wide of the far post.

Townsend again went wide with a whistling attempt inside the final 20 minutes.

Zaha provided the breakthrough when he won a penalty two minutes later, and Milivojevic from the spot is about as automatic as anything this side of James Milner.

The Ivorian forward wasn’t faultless on the day, dragging a breakaway effort wide of the near post.

But he quickly made amends, setting up Wan-Bissaka for the second goal with a fine pass (and better finish).

90' FULL-TIME #cpfc 2-0 #htafc: Results today have confirmed that Huddersfield Town will play in the @SkyBetChamp next season.#CRYHUD (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) March 30, 2019

