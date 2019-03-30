Man City go top of the table after easy win at Fulham (video)

Eight-straight defeat for Fulham

Manchester City took care of business on Saturday as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage to move back to the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored early on to put City in a commanding position and Fulham never got going as Scott Parker‘s men made several costly mistakes. At times, it was a preseason game for City as their players passed the ball around and Fulham were scared to lose their defensive shape.

As for Pep Guardiola, his side now sit top of the table on 77 points although Liverpool can go back top with a win against Tottenham tomorrow. However, City do have a game in hand over Liverpool. Fulham remain in 19th place and could be as much as 16 points off safety by the end of the day on Saturday.

A poor clearance from Sergio Rico early on saw Aguero set free but his shot was eventually saved as Man City pinned Fulham back.

City made the most of their fast start as Timothy Fosu-Mensah gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Aguero and De Bruyne pounced to set up Silva who curled home the opener. 1-0.

De Bruyne almost caught Rico out moments later as his curled effort from outside the box was pushed over. Gundogan then had a shot saved by Rico as Fulham couldn’t get out of their own half with Sterling and Silva both having shots blocked.

Fulham were caught out again before the break as Joe Bryan played the ball to Silva and he played in Aguero who lifted a wonderful finish over Rico and into the far top corner. 2-0. Gundogan went close to making it 3-0 before the break but flashed a shot just wide, while at the other end Bryan fizzed an effort just wide.

Early in the second half Aguero came off with what seemed like a small knock, as Fulham occasionally launched attacks but City were always more dangerous.

Sterling’s curler from distance was pushed out by Rico, while City had various opportunities to score but were off target late in the game as Kyle Walker hit the post.

In the end, it was a hugely comfortable win for Guardiola’s men as they went back to the top of the table with minimum fuss.

