Man City’s Aguero comes off injured

Manchester City’s fans will be waiting intently for a post-game update from Pep Guardiola.

Leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who scored a sumptuous chip for City’s second goal at Fulham on Saturday, walked off gingerly in the second half at Craven Cottage.

Aguero, 30, was looking sharp throughout but he seemed to pull early in the second half and point to the bench that he needed to come off.

Gabriel Jesus replaced him with 33 minutes left, and although Aguero walked off the pitch on his own, he had a brief chat with Pep Guardiola and seemed to just be coming off as a precaution.

With a huge few weeks coming up in City’s quest for a historic quadruple, the last thing they need to do is take a risk with Aguero in a game that was already won.

