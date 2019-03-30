Man City’s Aguero comes off injured

Manchester City’s fans will be waiting intently for a post-game update from Pep Guardiola.
Leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who scored a sumptuous chip for City’s second goal at Fulham on Saturday, walked off gingerly in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Aguero, 30, was looking sharp throughout but he seemed to pull early in the second half and point to the bench that he needed to come off.
Gabriel Jesus replaced him with 33 minutes left, and although Aguero walked off the pitch on his own, he had a brief chat with Pep Guardiola and seemed to just be coming off as a precaution.
With a huge few weeks coming up in City’s quest for a historic quadruple, the last thing they need to do is take a risk with Aguero in a game that was already won.
Manchester City were on fire against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored two classy goals early on after forcing Fulham into costly mistakes.
Pep Guardiola‘s men are hungry to move back to the top of the Premier League table and after a positive international break which saw plenty of their stars return to full fitness, City were rampant.
Take a look at Silva’s finish in the video above, and here is a typically wonderful finish from Aguero who doubled City’s lead in the first half.
Fulham host Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as Pep Guardiola‘s side know a win will take them back to the top of the Premier League table.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE
Caretaker boss Scott Parker knows his Fulham side are all but relegated from the Premier League, but this is a huge chance for him to show he deserves the job on a permanent basis. As for City and Guardiola, their quest to win an unprecedented quadruple is well and truly on and everyone expects them to pile the pressure on Liverpool who play on Sunday against Tottenham.
In team news Fulham are without Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tim Ream and Jean-Michael Seri so Cyrus Christie, Maxime Le Marchand and Ryan Sessegnon come into the starting lineup.
Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne returns to the starting lineup, while Fernandinho is also fit again and is on the bench. De Bruyne comes in for Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte replaces Vincent Kompany.
LINEUPS
You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, a maxim totally fine by Alejandro Pozuelo.
The 27-year-old Spanish forward debuted with style for Toronto FC on Friday, setting up Jozy Altidore for an opening goal before scoring a panenka of the most chill order and then chipping Sean Johnson to double down on his rough treatment of the USMNT goalkeeper.
TFC beat New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field, with its $10 million man making a debut as spectacular as possible. Jay Chapman scored the Reds’ fourth goal, and Jonathan Osorio continued his fine form with two assists.
Following this assist to Altidore with a dribble and cut back, Pozuelo stepped to the spot to score his second coolest goal of the night.
So how was that second coolest?
Well, uh… because look at this chip.
Toronto FC had the ball in the goal three times before it counted on the scoreboard once.
New signing Alejandro Pozuelo, the hopeful star replacement for Sebastian Giovinco, assisted Jozy Altidore for the marker with a slick pass in the 30th minute.
Justin Morrow and Nick DeLeon had goals pulled back for offside before Altidore snapped his first touch goal home in the 30th minute.
Pozuelo was a $10 million buy from Genk this winter, a purchase that took plenty of time due to a protracted dispute between the Reds, Pozuelo, and his Belgian club.
The 27-year-old Spaniard racked up seven goals and 18 assists between the Jupiler Pro League, Belgian Cup, and Europa League this season. He previously spent time at Swansea City, Real Betis, and Rayo Vallecano. Pozuelo has three Premier League assists from his time in Wales.
Also, just look at Jozy Altidore’s arms. Does he curl other players in his spare time?