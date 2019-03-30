Southampton gets big win at sputtering Brighton

“I’m empty at the moment,” said Christoph Schindler, probably speaking on behalf of most Huddersfield Town supporters following relegation from the Premier League.

The traveling Terriers fans applauded their team despite their 2-0 setback costing the club its place in the Premier League, but most probably accepted their fate weeks ago.

Schindler was not one of those who had discounted a miracle.

“If we see the season retrospectively at the front and back, we were not good enough to stay in the best league in the world,” he said. “Nobody wants to have this on their CV, but obviously we had some brilliant years with this club, we grew together, when nobody gave us a chance for promotion we did it.”

Manager Jan Siewert, brought in from Borussia Dortmund II when relegation was already a likelihood, put it a different way.

“For me in life there is failure and success and it belongs together, as a club we have to learn from the failures,” Siewert said. “The performance proved it in a way, we’ve got to go through all the details and come back strong. I don’t want to talk about those failures publicly, but it is important to learn as a club and this club is willing to do it.”

Huddersfield Town will finish in the Bottom Two, but could still pass Fulham who is just three points ahead of the Terriers. Last year, it was remarkable that Town kept its place in the league. The long odds caught up this season.

