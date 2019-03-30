More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Timing right for Solskjaer to become new Man United manager?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was given the Manchester United job on a full-time basis earlier this week, but was the timing right?

Solskjaer has been in caretaker charge since December, winning 14 of his first 19 games in all competitions to take United to the FA Cup last eight, the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and have them in the thick of the top four battle.

The Jose Mourinho days are long gone, as Solskjaer has given everyone connected with United a huge boost of confidence and stars are shinning in his counter-attacking philosophy.

But with United set to wait until the end of the current season to appoint Solskjaer, or maybe somebody else as their new long-term boss, what changed?

Watch Live: Man United v. Watford headlines 11am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Five Premier League games take place at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, with some intriguing clashes at both ends of the table.

Manchester United host Watford with both teams aiming to keep their respective Champions League and Europa League hopes on track, while Brighton host Southampton in a big relegation six-pointer between two South Coast clubs. Elsewhere Crystal Palace host Huddersfield, Bournemouth head to Leicester and Burnley welcome Wolves to Turf Moor.

The schedule for all five games at 11 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

11 a.m. ET: Man United v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Southampton – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Man City go top of the table after easy win at Fulham (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Eight-straight defeat for Fulham
  • Seventh-straight win for Man City
  • Aguero comes off injured

Manchester City took care of business on Saturday as they beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage to move back to the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored early on to put City in a commanding position and Fulham never got going as Scott Parker‘s men made several costly mistakes. At times, it was a preseason game for City as their players passed the ball around and Fulham were scared to lose their defensive shape.

As for Pep Guardiola, his side now sit top of the table on 77 points although Liverpool can go back top with a win against Tottenham tomorrow. However, City do have a game in hand over Liverpool. Fulham remain in 19th place and could be as much as 16 points off safety by the end of the day on Saturday.

A poor clearance from Sergio Rico early on saw Aguero set free but his shot was eventually saved as Man City pinned Fulham back.

City made the most of their fast start as Timothy Fosu-Mensah gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Aguero and De Bruyne pounced to set up Silva who curled home the opener. 1-0.

De Bruyne almost caught Rico out moments later as his curled effort from outside the box was pushed over. Gundogan then had a shot saved by Rico as Fulham couldn’t get out of their own half with Sterling and Silva both having shots blocked.

Fulham were caught out again before the break as Joe Bryan played the ball to Silva and he played in Aguero who lifted a wonderful finish over Rico and into the far top corner. 2-0. Gundogan went close to making it 3-0 before the break but flashed a shot just wide, while at the other end Bryan fizzed an effort just wide.

Early in the second half Aguero came off with what seemed like a small knock, as Fulham occasionally launched attacks but City were always more dangerous.

Sterling’s curler from distance was pushed out by Rico, while City had various opportunities to score but were off target late in the game as Kyle Walker hit the post.

In the end, it was a hugely comfortable win for Guardiola’s men as they went back to the top of the table with minimum fuss.

Man City’s Aguero comes off injured

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 9:57 AM EDT
Manchester City’s fans will be waiting intently for a post-game update from Pep Guardiola.

Leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who scored a sumptuous chip for City’s second goal at Fulham on Saturday, walked off gingerly in the second half at Craven Cottage.

Aguero, 30, was looking sharp throughout but he seemed to pull early in the second half and point to the bench that he needed to come off.

Gabriel Jesus replaced him with 33 minutes left, and although Aguero walked off the pitch on his own, he had a brief chat with Pep Guardiola and seemed to just be coming off as a precaution.

With a huge few weeks coming up in City’s quest for a historic quadruple, the last thing they need to do is take a risk with Aguero in a game that was already won.

VIDEO: Rampant Man City destroy Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City were on fire against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored two classy goals early on after forcing Fulham into costly mistakes.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are hungry to move back to the top of the Premier League table and after a positive international break which saw plenty of their stars return to full fitness, City were rampant.

Take a look at Silva’s finish in the video above, and here is a typically wonderful finish from Aguero who doubled City’s lead in the first half.