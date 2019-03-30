WATCH: Keane scores, Klinsmann reflects as Spurs alums play at new stadium

It says something about his playing career that it felt weird to see Robbie Keane pull out that celebration in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

But this was no ordinary game for the MLS and Republic of Ireland legend, as Keane scored and broke out the cart-wheel in a match between Spurs alumni and Inter Milan heroes at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs themselves are preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, but Keane and former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann were amongst them many to wear lily-white as the stadium crew got another test before the first team christens the ground with Premier League action at midweek against Crystal Palace.

Klinsmann spoke to the crowd at halftime via an interview, and expressed why the club means so much to him. The 51-year-old enjoyed two spells at White Hart Lane, scoring 38 times in 68 games for Spurs.

“I’m really honored, happy to be here today. It is such a special day to kind of get this stadium going and that hopefully takes Spurs into the future with lots of trophies,” Klinsmann said at halftime. “It’s very very special. Even if it’s 25 years ago, the way the people welcomed me, the way the club and my teammates and everyone at Spurs welcomed me, it is something I will never ever forget and always appreciate.”

