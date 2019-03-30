Watch Live: Fulham v. Man City

Fulham host Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as Pep Guardiola‘s side know a win will take them back to the top of the Premier League table.
Caretaker boss Scott Parker knows his Fulham side are all but relegated from the Premier League, but this is a huge chance for him to show he deserves the job on a permanent basis. As for City and Guardiola, their quest to win an unprecedented quadruple is well and truly on and everyone expects them to pile the pressure on Liverpool who play on Sunday against Tottenham.
In team news Fulham are without Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tim Ream and Jean-Michael Seri so Cyrus Christie, Maxime Le Marchand and Ryan Sessegnon come into the starting lineup.
Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne returns to the starting lineup, while Fernandinho is also fit again and is on the bench. De Bruyne comes in for Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte replaces Vincent Kompany.
You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, a maxim totally fine by Alejandro Pozuelo.
The 27-year-old Spanish forward debuted with style for Toronto FC on Friday, setting up Jozy Altidore for an opening goal before scoring a panenka of the most chill order and then chipping Sean Johnson to double down on his rough treatment of the USMNT goalkeeper.
TFC beat New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field, with its $10 million man making a debut as spectacular as possible. Jay Chapman scored the Reds’ fourth goal, and Jonathan Osorio continued his fine form with two assists.
Following this assist to Altidore with a dribble and cut back, Pozuelo stepped to the spot to score his second coolest goal of the night.
So how was that second coolest?
Well, uh… because look at this chip.
Toronto FC had the ball in the goal three times before it counted on the scoreboard once.
New signing Alejandro Pozuelo, the hopeful star replacement for Sebastian Giovinco, assisted Jozy Altidore for the marker with a slick pass in the 30th minute.
Justin Morrow and Nick DeLeon had goals pulled back for offside before Altidore snapped his first touch goal home in the 30th minute.
Pozuelo was a $10 million buy from Genk this winter, a purchase that took plenty of time due to a protracted dispute between the Reds, Pozuelo, and his Belgian club.
The 27-year-old Spaniard racked up seven goals and 18 assists between the Jupiler Pro League, Belgian Cup, and Europa League this season. He previously spent time at Swansea City, Real Betis, and Rayo Vallecano. Pozuelo has three Premier League assists from his time in Wales.
Also, just look at Jozy Altidore’s arms. Does he curl other players in his spare time?
Celtic clinched its 49th Scottish Premiership title with a 5-0 shellacking of rivals Rangers last season, and can come a lot closer to adding No. 50 with a home Old Firm Derby triumph on Sunday.
It’s the first time that Celtic will be seeking to avoid back-to-back losses to Rangers in ages after Steven Gerrard‘s hosts evened the season’s series with a 1-0 defeat of Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium on Dec. 29.
Celtic have a 10-point lead on Rangers through 30 matches of league play, and are hoping to sew up an eighth-straight title as quickly as possible.
To take another step while getting revenge against Gerrard and Rangers would be special. This is especially true after Gerrard shot down the idea of Celtic Park being an impactful venue. From Sky Sports:
“I’ve never seen fans win a football match, it will be loud but it won’t be a lion’s den. A lion’s den is when four lions jump over a cage and you fear for your life. You have to thrive in this atmosphere. If any of my players don’t fancy it they are at the wrong club.”
On the other sideline is Neil Lennon, overseeing his first Old Firm match since 2012. Celtic has three wins and a draw since Lennon took the reins from Brendan Rodgers, who took the manager’s chair at Leicester City.
Lennon spent 2000-07 as a player with Celtic, winning five titles, and managed the club to two league crowns during 2010-14. He went 6W-2D-4L against Rangers as Celtic boss, and would love to turn his interim manager title into the full-time gig.
Oddly, he claims the job won’t hang on this match. From the Scottish Daily Record:
“It’ll be whole package over the three months I’ll have been in charge. There is a lot of speculation surrounding that, but that’s all it is. Speculation and conjecture and I’ve obviously taken no notice of it.”
- Irons won 3-1 at Goodison Park
- 9th, 11th place sides separated by 2 points
- Everton dominates all-time series 69W-31D-39L
West Ham United and Everton can still rescue European treasure from their disappointing seasons, and will meet Saturday at the London Stadium (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The host Irons have won three-straight at home, and can move into seventh place with a win and help from hosts Manchester United versus Watford and desperate Burnley versus Wolves.
Everton can climb over West Ham with an away win on Saturday.
Both sides have been inconsistent, both over long stretches and of course over a single game. Everton rebounded from a loss to Newcastle to blank Chelsea, while West Ham came back from a 3-0 deficit in its last Premier League outing to beat Huddersfield Town 4-3.
What they’re saying
West Ham’s Manuel Pellegrini on winning at home: “Fans were enjoying the game, they were all involved, supporting the team and not thinking or talking or acting like what happened last season. [The atmosphere] depends on the performance of the team, that’s why it was so important to win those three games in a row, and now it’s more important to win the fourth game.”
Everton’s Michael Keane on finding his groove: “I’ve always had the belief in myself but when things aren’t going well for you on the pitch you sort of lose a bit of confidence. But I’ve always had the belief that I’m good enough to play at Everton. It’s obviously a top-class club and you have to play well week in week out to prove that to the fans and to people at the Club and I think I’ve managed to do that this season.”
Prediction
This is a difficult one to figure, with both teams having a bevy of players coming off international breaks and neither being particularly predictable in the first place. We expect goals, and we’ll call it 2-2.