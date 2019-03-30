More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

What did we learn in the Premier League? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Seven games took place in the Premier League on Saturday, as the games returned after the two-week international break.

With seven games to go for most teams, the business end of the campaign has now arrived and the spring sunshine in England saw both Manchester clubs win, Huddersfield go down and plenty of teams jostling for Europe.

Here’s a look at what we learned from another intriguing day of action as we enter the home stretch of the season.

Problems for Ole to sort out
Manchester United are in the top four and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated getting the job on a permanent basis with a win. But he is far from happy. The Norwegian coach has seen his United side labor in recent weeks, and that was the case once again in their 2-1 win against Watford at Old Trafford. United were outplayed for large periods and the Hornets didn’t take their chances.

“Watford started off really well and we struggled to get to grips with their tempo,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports afterwards. “We defended great, and after about 20 minutes, I felt we were more comfortable. It was more a draw, performance wise. We’ll take the three points. Some of the players who went away maybe played too much.”

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in either half to paper over the cracks, but there are issues for Solskjaer to sort out. A lot of his players were coming off injuries and a long international break, but there is certainly a growing trend of teams sitting deeper against them and nullifying the threat of their devastating counter attacks. Also, if you can get at United’s midfield trio of Herrera, Matic and Pogba, like Watford did very well, then you can stop their counter attacks at the source. Solskjaer has already said United will do business and spend money well this summer. His top priority should be shoring up his defense and bringing in a new holding midfielder to help not only plug the gaps in front of the back four, but dictate the tempo of games. At the same time Solskjaer knows he has to sort a few things out, he also knows he has that classic Sir Alex Ferguson knack of winning games when his team doesn’t play at  its best. That is priceless.

City put the pressure on Liverpool
The way Manchester City played in the first 30 minutes at Craven Cottage, you just felt like you were watching the best team in Europe, if not the world. Sure, they were playing 19th-placed Fulham, but the Cottagers were petrified of giving the ball away and did so twice early on. Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero (his minor injury was the only negative for City) punished them on both occasions and that was that. City should have won by four or five, but it was a case of job done ahead of a busy few months which could see them win an unprecedented quadruple. They have now go back to the top of the table and all eyes will be on Liverpool who play against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, then travel to in-form Southampton on Friday. Over to you, Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Leicester in fine fettle under Rodgers
With four wins from five games since Claude Puel was fired, Leicester have certainly got that ‘new manager bump’ those in charge crave when making the switch. But aside from a sudden jolt up the table this Leicester team are showing real progress in less than two months of working with Brendan Rodgers. This is exactly why he left Celtic. Leicester demolished Bournemouth on Saturday to make it three wins in four under Rodgers, with Jamie Vardy scoring his fifth goal in five games and Wes Morgan popping up to score in back-to-back PL games. The old guard is still there, but Rodgers’ young talents are the reason why Leicester’s fans can be so optimistic about the future. Maddison, Chilwell, Gray and Tielemans all impressed, and all are 22 years of age or younger. It will be intriguing to watch Rodgers nurture this young side into one that can become ‘the best of the rest’ in the PL. With Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea to play in their final three games of the season, Leicester may struggle to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa League this season. But the future is looking very bright as Rodgers has found a nice mixture of counter-attacking play coupled with composed possession.

Relegation picture getting clearer
Huddersfield’s fairytale is over, as the Terriers were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday. It was the second earliest relegation in PL history, and it has been expected since January when David Wagner left. Huddersfield staying up last season, after their unexpected promotion to the top-flight, defied the odds but they simply ran out of steam. Their decision to not spend beyond their means on their playing squad was what ultimately cost them. Huddersfield are a well-run club with loyal fans and a clear playing philosophy. They will be pushing hard in the second-tier next season. With one team gone and Fulham about to go, all eyes are now on Cardiff City. Neil Warnock‘s men are now five points from safety and although they have two games in hand on Burnley who sit one place above them in the table, they have to play Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool in their final eight games. With wins for Southampton, Crystal Palace and Burnley on Saturday, it appears that the relegation picture has just become a lot clearer. Unless, of course, Cardiff can upset Chelsea on Sunday…

Messi wins derby for Barca, scores 40 goals for 10th-straight season

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
How did Barcelona’s Catalan Derby with Espanyol go on Saturday? Let’s just say we’ve got two words which could sum up a lot of days for the Camp Nou set, and they are posted below.

Lionel Messi.

The world’s greatest player scored a pair of goals in the second half as Barcelona won 2-0 to move to 21W-6D-2L this season.

The goals were his 30th and 31st in La Liga play this campaign, and 40th and 41st across all competitions to give him an otherworldly stat: Messi has scored 40 goals in each of the last 10 seasons.

He’s 31 years old. Do the math.

Messi’s first goal was especially wonderful, a spinning free kick from atop the 18 that was deflected into the net before a goalkeeper could get there.

But would he have? Probably not.

Many are calling it a “Panenka free kick.” We’re just opting for, again, wonderful:

Bundesliga wrap: BVB on top heading into Der Klassiker, USMNT’s Adams shines again

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
With Borussia Dortmund’s trip to Bayern Munich looming next weekend and both teams level on points entering Saturday’s matches as favorites, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see big wins.

But both squads entered halftime and even second half stoppage on level terms with their opponents, and only one found a match winner.

Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

It wasn’t Bayern, who did answer a third minute concession through Robert Lewandowski’s 22nd minute marker. But the league’s leading goal scorer couldn’t strike again, and Freiburg held on for a point at the Black Forest Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Wolfsburg

Raise your hand if you have multiple stoppage-time, match-winning free kicks in the past six months. We only see one hand, and it belongs to Paco Alcacer. He added an insurance goal to raise his season tally to 16 as BVB went atop the Bundesliga table by two points ahead of next week’s Der Klassiker

RB Leipzig 5-0 Hertha Berlin

A moment of silence for the 1 2 3 4 Hertha players who would’ve needed a miracle to handle this Tyler Adams pass to Youssef Poulsen.

The goal was the Dane’s 15th of the Bundesliga season, completing a hat trick, and also served as Adams’ second assist. The American midfielder is yet to lose with RBL, posting seven wins and three draws. That includes a 7-0 mark when he goes all 90 minutes.

Elsewhere

Hoffenheim 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
Werder Bremen 3-1 Mainz
Nurnberg 3-0 Augsburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hannover 96 v. Schalke — 9:30 a.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Stuttgart — Noon ET

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 27 19 6 2 66 30 36 12-2-0 7-4-2 63
 Bayern Munich 27 19 4 4 69 28 41 9-3-1 10-1-3 61
 RB Leipzig 27 15 7 5 49 20 29 8-5-1 7-2-4 52
 Mönchengladbach 27 14 5 8 46 34 12 9-1-3 5-4-5 47
 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 13 7 6 51 30 21 7-3-3 6-4-3 46
 Werder Bremen 27 11 9 7 49 39 10 6-5-3 5-4-4 42
 Bayer Leverkusen 27 13 3 11 48 44 4 7-1-5 6-2-6 42
 VfL Wolfsburg 27 12 6 9 44 41 3 5-4-4 7-2-5 42
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 10 11 6 54 39 15 6-5-3 4-6-3 41
 Hertha BSC Berlin 27 9 8 10 40 44 -4 5-5-3 4-3-7 35
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 27 10 4 13 36 51 -15 7-0-7 3-4-6 34
 SC Freiburg 27 7 11 9 38 43 -5 5-6-3 2-5-6 32
 FSV Mainz 05 27 8 6 13 28 48 -20 5-4-4 3-2-9 30
 FC Augsburg 27 6 7 14 37 50 -13 4-4-5 2-3-9 25
 FC Schalke 04 26 6 5 15 27 44 -17 4-1-8 2-4-7 23
 VfB Stuttgart 26 5 5 16 26 56 -30 4-3-6 1-2-10 20
 1. FC Nürnberg 27 3 7 17 22 52 -30 3-5-6 0-2-11 16
 Hannover 96 26 3 5 18 24 61 -37 3-1-9 0-4-9 14

Everton ends West Ham’s unbeaten home run

By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT
  • Zouma scores 4th PL goal
  • Bernard adds first of PL career
  • Everton moves ahead of West Ham

The international break didn’t hurt Everton’s form, as the Toffees followed up an impressive defeat of Chelsea by taking down another London side.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard helped Everton to a 2-0 defeat of West Ham United on Saturday at the London Stadium, further cluttering the race for seventh place in the Premier League.

The loss was West Ham’s first at the London Stadium in four outings.

Everton’s win moves it ninth with 43 points, one more than West Ham and one behind Wolves and Leicester City. Watford also has 43 points and a quintet of clubs eye seventh place and a possible Europa League berth.

Zouma’s goal came very early, as a fifth minute corner kick saw Gylfi Sigurdsson send a cross to the front post. The center back rose high and bounded a header over a leaping Aaron Cresswell to make it 1-0.

The lead was doubled before halftime, as Bernard collected his first Premier League goal when he raced into the six to push a ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

The second half chances were mostly on the side of the visitors as well, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin blazing high and wide in the 75th.

WATCH: Keane scores, Klinsmann reflects as Spurs alums play at new stadium

@SpursOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
It says something about his playing career that it felt weird to see Robbie Keane pull out that celebration in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

But this was no ordinary game for the MLS and Republic of Ireland legend, as Keane scored and broke out the cart-wheel in a match between Spurs alumni and Inter Milan heroes at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs themselves are preparing to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, but Keane and former USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann were amongst them many to wear lily-white as the stadium crew got another test before the first team christens the ground with Premier League action at midweek against Crystal Palace.

Klinsmann spoke to the crowd at halftime via an interview, and expressed why the club means so much to him. The 51-year-old enjoyed two spells at White Hart Lane, scoring 38 times in 68 games for Spurs.

“I’m really honored, happy to be here today. It is such a special day to kind of get this stadium going and that hopefully takes Spurs into the future with lots of trophies,” Klinsmann said at halftime. “It’s very very special. Even if it’s 25 years ago, the way the people welcomed me, the way the club and my teammates and everyone at Spurs welcomed me, it is something I will never ever forget and always appreciate.”