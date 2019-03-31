More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
(Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Gerrard takes blame as another Morelos red costs Rangers in derby

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Alfredo Morelos has 29 goals and 11 assists this season for Rangers, but it’ll be difficult to remember the campaign for anything other than a color other than his side’s blue or the green-and-white of his rivals Celtic.

Red, as in the color of the card shown to him for elbowing Scott Brown in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday, giving him five dismissals on the season and helping Celtic earn a 2-1 win over Steven Gerrard‘s feisty visitors.

Morelos had just been clipped on the back of the leg during off-the-ball play, and threw his elbow back at Brown. The wily Celtic captain made the most of the contact and red was shown in the 31st minute.

Early reports say Rangers will fine Morelos a week’s wages, and Gerrard said he “can’t defend him anymore.”

But he’s also pretty angry with Brown, whose altercation with Ryan Kent after Celtic’s second goal helped up the venom in an already vicious rivalry.

From the BBC:

“You’re playing against a player who loves to antagonize. Morelos and Kent are both provoked. Celtic fans have the right to celebrate but to do it right in your face, Halliday has the right to protect his own people.

“The guy who antagonized it all from the beginning deserves to be punished as well. When you’re provoked, it’s only fair that both sides get punished in my view.

Morelos’ first red came in the 12th minute on Opening Day, a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen. Remarkably, he’s twice more been sent off against Aberdeen in league play plus Sunday’s red and another in the last match of Europa League qualifying.

Those are all big games. Rangers are understandably 1W-1D-2L in the four league matches, and have dropped four points in matches he missed through suspension.

Now Rangers are 13 points behind their Glasgow neighbors.

“The gap was already big and it’s even bigger now. The buck stops with me and I’m ready for that. We will move forward from this and try to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Chelsea extremely fortunate in comeback v. Cardiff City

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
  • Camarasa gives hosts lead
  • Azpilicueta scores offside equalizer
  • Controversial non-red before Chelsea winner

Controversial poor calls marred what could’ve been a wonderful day for Cardiff City, as Chelsea came back to win 2-1 in Wales on Sunday.

Cesar Azpilicueta scored an offside goal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek nabbed a winner moments after Chelsea was absolved a pretty obvious red card for denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock stood in front of the referee Craig Pawson’s maligned unit to applaud fans after the match.

Victor Camarasa put Cardiff ahead just after halftime, and Cardiff was unlucky not to take three points (let alone one).

The Bluebirds remain five points back of safety, while Chelsea moves level on points with fifth place Arsenal. The 60-point total is one fewer than Spurs and Manchester United.

As expected, Chelsea had most of the early play, but Lee Peltier did hit Kepa Arrizabalaga with a strike just after the half hour mark.

And the Blues paid for their sleepy first half moments after the start of the second, with fine first touch passing leading to Camarasa’s side-footed wonder.

Harry Arter chopped down substitute Hazard in the 54th minute to give the Blues a prime free kick from the left, but Chelsea was unable to convert the opportunity.

Sean Morrison looked set to deny Chelsea its equalizer with two timely interventions, but the Blues went level off a corner when Azpilicueta nodded past Neil Etheridge.

Antonio Rudiger was shown a yellow card after taking down Kenneth Zohore in what seemed to be a clear denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

And as sure as Cardiff boss Warnock berated the fourth ref, Chelsea scored its winner moments later through a clever Loftus-Cheek header.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp turns to a Premier League veteran midfield as Liverpool meets Tottenham Hotspur for a huge Top Four tilt at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Jordan Henderson start behind the club’s celebrated attacking trident.

Spurs keep Heung-Min Son on the bench in favor of Lucas Moura, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Christian Eriksen all drawing starts.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane. Subs: Gazzaniga, Davies, Foyth, Skipp, Wanyama, Son, Llorente.

Zidane praises Pogba with “not my player” caveat

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Hide your dates, because Zinedine Zidane knows how to flirt.

The Real Madrid boss lavished praise on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba this week, matching the player’s earlier comments on the Spanish powers.

Zidane said that Pogba is a friend and that “few players” bring as much to a football match.

While we cannot confirm that he then began winking feverishly and point at the eye, this is what followed, via the BBC:

“But he is not my player, he is at Manchester,” Zidane said. “He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?”

Zidane may’ve said this with the winking while also texting his friend, “END YOUR ADVENTURE NOW, PAUL,” but we can neither confirm nor deny that detail of the story.

