Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Liga: Real Madrid escape with win over last-place Huesca

By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Real Madrid 3-2 Huesca

To say this has been a season for Real Madrid fans to forget would be a wild understatement. From the fact they trail rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona by two and 12 points, respectively, and were bounced from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 by Ajax, the summer transfer window and the new season next August can’t arrive soon enough.

On the bright side, Los Blancos avoided another major embarrassment on Sunday, though coming so perilously close to such a disaster remains quite embarrassing in its own right.

Karim Benzema’s 89th-minute winner (WATCH HERE) was exactly what Madrid needed to knock back 20th-place Huesca, a side headed directly for relegation with 22 points from 29 games.

Madrid fell behind before three minutes had been played, but Isco righted the ship in the 25th minute. Dani Ceballos put Zinedine Zidane’s side ahead in the 62nd, but the advantage lasted just 12 minute before Xabier Etxeita made it 2-2 in the 74th. Benzema’s late strike was the only thing that could separate the two sides.

It’s a far cry from the displays of domination put forth by Spain’s undisputed two best teams on Saturday — Barcelona winning the Catalan derby 2-0 over Espanyol, and Atleti hammering fifth-place Alaves 4-0.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 0-1 Valencia
Levante 2-2 Eibar
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Serie A: Roma’s misery deepens in 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 1-4 Napoli

Napoli won’t be making any challenge to Juventus’ claim as the kings of Serie A this season, but they have unquestionably asserted themselves as Italy’s no. 2 club — exemplified in both their 10-point lead over everyone else, as well as Sunday’s 4-1 dismantling of previously second-best Roma.

It’s been a season to forget for Roma, who up until recently languished barely in the top half of the table. Now seventh, they’re closer in points to 14th place (15 points ahead) than they are to second-place Napoli (16 points back).

Sunday showed exactly why Claudio Ranieri‘s side sits where it does.

It was 1-0 to Napoli with fewer than two full minutes on the clock, courtesy of Arkadiusz Milik. Roma held their own the rest of the first half and pulled back to level terms in first-half stoppage time.

The floodgates, however, opened up in the second half, as Dries Merten (50th minute), Simone Verdi (54th) and Amin Younes (81st) blew the game wide open piled on the misery.

Napoli trail Juve by 15 points, while Roma

Elsewhere in Serie A

Inter Milan 0-1 Lazio
Parma 1-3 Atalanta
Fiorentina 1-1 Torino
Bologna 2-1 Sassuolo
Frosinone 0-1 SPAL

Bundesliga: Frankfurt crashing top-four party, dreaming of CL

Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Eintracht Frankfurt could be playing in the Champions League next season.

Luka Jovic scored again and set up another goal as Frankfurt beat relegation-threatened Stuttgart 3-0 Sunday to move fourth in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt, which is enjoying its best league campaign, took advantage of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 3-1 defeat at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday, to take the last qualification place for Europe’s top club competition with seven rounds remaining.

It was Frankfurt’s fifth successive win in the league and it stretched its unbeaten run to 14 games across all competitions. Adi Huetter’s team has also reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League, where it faces Benfica, in the Austrian coach’s debut season in charge.

Huetter arguably laid the groundwork for the outstanding season in Stuttgart on Nov. 2, when he opted to start forwards Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic together for the first time together. They have emerged among the league’s best with 16, 14 and eight goals, respectively.

But it was Filip Kostic who got Frankfurt off the mark in the home game against Stuttgart, reacting quickly to convert the rebound from a difficult angle after Jovic’s initial effort was deflected before the break.

Rebic sent Kostic through for his second on a counterattack in the 64th, before Jovic sealed it in the 84th with his 16th goal of the season.

Stuttgart remained in the relegation playoff place.

Fate playing its part in Liverpool’s title challenge

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — To win championships you need luck. Liverpool are getting plenty of it this season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Seconds before Mohamed Salah‘s 90th minute header somehow crossed the line and secured a win for Liverpool against Tottenham, a steward at Anfield shrugged at a group of fans heading to the exit.

“Oh well, there’s always next year I suppose…” Hold that thought. It seems like this year could finally be Liverpool’s year.

Any manager will tell you that luck is earned, and that is true. But you can work hard and play well and still lose. At the moment Liverpool are grinding away and lucky breaks are going their way.

It seems like fate is playing an increasingly key role in why they are currently top of the Premier League table. Call it luck. Call it the rub of the green. Call it what you will. Right now it seems like Liverpool are destined to at least push Manchester City all the way this season.

That won them the game against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, as Mohamed Salah’s 90th minute header was tamely tipped out by Hugo Lloris and deflected off Toby Alderweireld and dribbled over the line.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jurgen Klopp acknowledged luck played its part to push Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table with six games to go.

“Of course it was a lucky punch and a header and the ball rolls in off of Alderweireld,” Klopp said. “I told the boys after the game, there are 500,000 different ways to win a football game and today was rather ugly. No problem. We take that. Without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are in. The boys work so hard. They deserve a bit of luck. Again today. I am obviously very happy about the result.”

With luck on their side, Liverpool now sit two points ahead of second-place Man City. The latter have a game in-hand, but it will be a psychological blow for City to see Liverpool grab victory from what was starting to look like a defeat, or at the very least two dropped two points.

Liverpool will have to watch on as City play Cardiff City on Wednesday, as Pep Guardiola‘s men could go back top of the table if they win. But with Liverpool playing against Southampton at St Mary’s on Friday, they will have another chance to go back to the top and grab the initiative again.

Is fate playing its part as they head towards a first-ever Premier League title, and a first league title since 1989-90?

“I don’t go that far but you go through the season of other teams, you will find these things as well. For all the points we have now, we worked really hard. It is not important when you score but what it is on the scoresheet afterwards. Today that is obviously a nearly perfect result for us. That is clear,” Klopp explained. “We take all of that before the game. We spoke about it. Momentum is not a coincidence, it is something you take, you keep and you use. That helped today. We play in five days again against Southampton, they are in a really good moment, Ralph is doing a brilliant job. It is tough place to go. They are fighting to stay in the league. We know they will give us no presents. But, we showed again that the boys are ready to fight and we will be ready again.”

Klopp did admit that winning in this way, at home, against a top four team in Tottenham, thanks to a dramatic late winner, will do wonders for the confidence of his side.

And those dramatic late winners, against Everton earlier this season, and now Tottenham, are stacking up.

“One hundred percent. Of course. If you win today 5-0, I didn’t see that as possible, but if, it could lead you on the wrong path,” Klopp said. “Nine months ago, we started and wanted to go for the highest stakes in two competitions. We did it our way. The boys improved so much. It feels like we always have to apologize a bit that the football last season because people always want the 100 percent package. We have to find a way to win more games than last year. It is all good. If we would be first of the table after the last match of the season, it would be a championship of will. That is how it is. We want it. We get used to situations, step by step. The whole stadium today. It was 1-1. I am here in three-and-half-years, that was the best performance of a Liverpool crowd since I am in after an equalizer. They gave us, but it was completely front-footed, the atmosphere was front-footed. They celebrated when they didn’t score, when you concede a counter-attack like we did, nobody can be completely happy but I am really happy about the attitude.”

Klopp’s opposite number, Mauricio Pochettino, was asked if a feeling of fate is fuelling Liverpool’s title push.

He didn’t want to take anything away from Klopp’s side, but admitted that luck is needed to come out on top after the long slog of a nine-month season.

“In football, sometimes you deserve to win, like us today. Sometimes, in another game, it happens the same, maybe we won when we didn’t deserve too much. It is impossible for Liverpool to play every game and sometimes you cannot keep the performance how you want,” Pochettino said. “They deserve a lot of credit. The manager Jurgen is doing a brilliant job. It is going to be tough, Liverpool and City fighting for the Premier League. It is a shame we are not close. We were but in the last few weeks, our reality, our place but knowing the circumstances, we must be happy.”

Tottenham played well and deserved to win. Liverpool didn’t play well but won.

That is what happens when luck, and perhaps fate, is on your side. It is the one thing we cannot measure or account for in sports, or in life. Just enjoy the ride. Liverpool certainly are.

Salah, Klopp react to ‘ugly’ Liverpool win over Spurs

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah may look like a man without a ton of confidence, but he still knows his quality.

Not counting his header that produced the match-winning own goal in a 2-1 Liverpool defeat of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, just one of Salah’s 17 Premier League goals this season have come in the last nine outings.

He’s not worried.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

“I haven’t scored for couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me but are having the season of their lives,” he said. “I’m supposed to be having a bad season.”

Salah joked that the Anfield fans pushed his header out of Hugo Lloris‘ hands, off Toby Alderweireld and into the goal, saying that the energy of the Kop was “crazy” and helped Liverpool go back atop the table.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the win was “ugly” and knows teams need luck to win titles.

“We are top of the table,” Klopp said. “We cannot be there having no luck. If we are there at the end of the season it will be down to will, desire and attitude. We compete with Man City, tell me two better teams at the moment, and we compete with them. We needed luck. Apologies, but we still take it.”

Salah isn’t going to disagree, and  the Egyptian knows the result is all that matters.

“You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points. The big teams always find a way to get the points and that’s what we did today.”

The Reds face Southampton at St. Mary’s before Porto (Champions League) and Chelsea visit Anfield.