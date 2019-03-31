Ligue 1: PSG hit 80-point mark; Monaco lose again, stuck on 30

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th goal as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 at Toulouse to post an eight consecutive league win.

Facing a depleted PSG side, Toulouse defended well throughout and PSG looked to the individual brilliance of its star striker to bag three more points in its march toward the title.

Mbappe, the league’s top scorer, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute from Thilo Kehrer’s cross. He controlled the ball in the area with a smart touch and fired the ball into the net with the outside of his right boot.

PSG has a 20-point lead over Lille in the standings and is all but guaranteed to win a sixth title in seven years.

Forward Enzo Crivelli scored the winner as Caen upset Monaco 1-0 to move out of the automatic relegation zone.

Caen had started the day bottom of the standings but Crivelli made the most of a superb cross from captain Faycal Fajr to beat goalkeeper Danijel Subasic with a header in the 23rd minute for his sixth goal this season.

The result lifted Caen to 18th place, seven points behind Monaco.

The hosts enjoyed most of the possession in the first half but were only able to pepper Caen’s area with inoffensive crosses as Radamel Falcao was too often left on his own in the box.

Monaco improved after the interval and Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba pulled off three decisive saves to deny efforts from Kamil Glik, Carlos Vinicius and Stevan Jovetic.

Luck was also on Samba’s side when Gelson Martins hit the post with a right-footed shot and Jean-Eudes Aholou saw his volley crash onto the Caen crossbar.