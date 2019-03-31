More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Lloris error pushes Liverpool past Spurs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
  • Firmino puts Reds ahead
  • Robertson stars at left back
  • Moura provides equalizer off quick restart
  • Salah forces late Spurs own goal

Pickford/Origi. Now Lloris/Salah. You need a little good fortune to win a title fight.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris‘ late mistake and myriad missed chances doomed Tottenham Hotspur and kept Liverpool’s title hopes in order as the Reds won 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Lloris couldn’t hold onto a Mohamed Salah shot and Toby Alderweireld unwittingly put it in the goal.

Lucas Moura‘s second half goal answered Roberto Firmino‘s tally, but Spurs had several big missed chances before Salah prodded the o.g.

Liverpool keeps its two-point advantage on Manchester City, the latter having played one less game, while Spurs remain on 61 points. Tottenham is level with fourth place Manchester United.

High speed was the name of the game, and a Harry Kane flick and Christian Eriksen pass forced Virgil Van Dijk to concede a corner with a fine sliding intervention.

Lucas Moura took an extra touch in the 11th minute as Spurs wasted a chance to test Alisson Becker, who had a shaky first minute.

Liverpool’s first chance came in the 16th, and the Reds punished Spurs through Firmino’s header of a terrific Andy Robertson cross.

Trent Alexander-Arnold swung an effort at goal two minutes later, but it went wide of the frame.

Dele Alli tore into a 33rd chance that just missed the frame, a rare moment of Spurs promise.

Mane curled a shot wide in the 37th as Liverpool reasserted control.

Spurs again controlled the early stages of a half when play resumed, but Liverpool stayed structured and stout at the back. Spurs were also a bit sloppy in the final third.

Alisson parried Kane into the path of Eriksen, whose shot was blocked by Robertson for a corner. Liverpool dealt with that, but quickly gave the ball back to Spurs.

Moura shook the game at the end of a quick restart, as Trippier and Eriksen both moved the ball square for the forward to blast back Alisson.

Alexander-Arnold just missed putting the Reds back in front in the 76th minute with a splendid swirling left-footed effort that Hugo Lloris tipped over the bar.

Moussa Sissoko then led a 2v1 break and dribbled toward Heung-Min Son and his marker before blasting over the goal. Dele Alli would curl a chip just wide of the upper 90 minutes later.

Then, this:

Salah, Klopp react to “ugly” Liverpool win over Spurs

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Mohamed Salah may look like a man without a ton of confidence, but he still knows his quality.

Not counting his header that produced the match-winning own goal in a 2-1 Liverpool defeat of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, just one of Salah’s 17 Premier League goals this season have come in the last nine outings.

He’s not worried.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

“I haven’t scored for couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me but are having the season of their lives,” he said. “I’m supposed to be having a bad season.”

Salah joked that the Anfield fans pushed his header out of Hugo Lloris‘ hands, off Toby Alderweireld and into the goal, saying that the energy of the Kop was “crazy” and helped Liverpool go back atop the table.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted the win was “ugly” and knows teams need luck to win titles.

“We are top of the table,” Klopp said. “We cannot be there having no luck. If we are there at the end of the season it will be down to will, desire and attitude. We compete with Man City, tell me two better teams at the moment, and we compete with them. We needed luck. Apologies, but we still take it.”

Salah isn’t going to disagree, and  the Egyptian knows the result is all that matters.

“You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points. The big teams always find a way to get the points and that’s what we did today.”

The Reds face Southampton at St. Mary’s before Porto (Champions League) and Chelsea visit Anfield.

Stars and duds from Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT
There are many talking points from Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

This was a match rife with mistakes and squandered chances, and there was not a man who was perfect.

Andy Robertson was very, very good, but a part of the Spurs equalizer. Danny Rose was a Spurs star, but flubbed a late bid to send in a beautiful cross.

Stars

Andy Robertson — The Liverpool left back not only served up an assist while habitually cooking Kieran Trippier, he blocked a seemingly surefire Christian Eriksen equalizer.

Roberto Firmino — This was about so much more than the opening goal — though what a header! — as the Brazilian striker served as a calm playmaker and a bully on the ball.

Georginio Wijnaldum The least celebrated of a safe midfield, Wijnaldum was the best of the bunch and went 90 minutes in the win

Danny Rose — Has been in fine form for club and country, and was a big part of several promising moves coming from Spurs’ left side. Almost was removed from this list for a horrid 87th minute blunder on a scoring chance, but was just too important over the first 87.

Christian Eriksen — Inventive and undeterred, his spinning assist was a just reward for his day’s work.

Lucas Moura — Struggled for much of the first half, but scored the equalizer and took a very smart tactical yellow with Salah on the break in the 79th minute.

Duds

Hugo Lloris — The match-deciding goal is entirely on him, even if it ends up going over the line via an otherwise steady Toby Alderweireld.

Kieran Trippier — As noted in the Robertson blurb, Trippier was very poor on the flank. His quick pass on the equalizer helped, but

Alisson Becker — A fine parry in the second half, but mostly looked out-of-sorts in a big spot.

Moussa Sissoko — Here for one reason: Sprung for a 2v1 with Heung-Min Son, he dribbled toward the defender until a pass was impossible before blazing an effort nowhere near the goal. Son could’ve helped by running away from goal, but my goodness.

Harry KaneThis was going to be “Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah,” but it felt like kicking a dead horse to put Salah here for struggling when he, along with Lloris, produced Alderweireld’s own goal. Kane was largely absent for a star striker, and working hard doesn’t get you the plaudits when you’re a Golden Boot chaser. So maybe Mohamed Salah should be here, too, having scored just once in nine matches.

Three things we learned: Liverpool v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Liverpool went back to the top of the Premier League table with a crucial 2-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah‘s late header deflected off Toby Alderweireld and in to send Anfield wild, as Liverpool kept their title hopes alive and dealt a big blow to Spurs’ top four chances.

The atmosphere at Anfield was electric, as Liverpool’s fans went crazy after their late winner and at the final whistle.

Here’s what we learned from an epic, tense encounter.

STUTTERING LIVERPOOL SECURE HUGE VICTORY

“Oh well, there’s always next year!” Those were the words of the stewards to a few Liverpool fans seconds before Salah scored the winner in the final minute of the game.

Even though they somehow won this game, a familiar pattern is emerging for Klopp’s side, as they started off well but handed the initiative to Tottenham in the second half. Just like they did in draws against Leicester and West Ham, they took their foot off the accelerator when it looked like they would kick on and grab all three points. They started in electric fashion against Spurs with Firmino’s goal and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane going close, but then the pressure seemed to get to them as they sat back in the second half. Spurs dominated and eventually broke through and grabbed a deserved equalizer. But Liverpool got the job done thanks to a controversial goal late on as they are top of the table and can go five points clear of Man City if they win at Southampton on Friday.

Liverpool’s last major speed bump is their home game against Chelsea in a few weeks. They do not have their destiny in their own hands, but they have given themselves a huge chance. With late winners in wild fashion against Everton and now Tottenham thanks to strange mistakes from opposing goalkeepers, there is a sense that fate is starting to play its part in Liverpool’s title push.

SALAH STRUGGLES, BUT DELIVERS

It just had to be him. Mohamed Salah was whistled by his own fans at times throughout this game, as his touch was off, he clipped balls out of play and generally struggled. Then he delivered a huge moment in the title race as his header at the back post somehow trickled over the line and in, via Toby Alderweireld, to hand Liverpool a crucial win. Salah is the main man once again, as he popped up in a pivotal area to lead Liverpool to a massive win.

The Egyptian isn’t at his best. Far from it. But this moment will do wonders for his confidence. The way he wheeled away in delight at Anfield showed just how much this means to him, and Salah is still the hero despite his recent dip in form.

TOTTENHAM DIG DEEP BUT TOP 4 HOPES IN RUINS

Spurs deserved at least a point for their second half display. Tottenham dominated the play and were happy enough to let Liverpool give the ball back to them. When they did, Eriksen and Alli probed and Harry Kane worked tirelessly to try and steal a yard from Virgil Van Dijk. Watching from the stands as he served the final match of his two-game ban, Mauricio Pochetino will be happy with the way his team fought their way back into this game despite the result. In truth, the longer the game went on there seemed to be only one team who were going to win this. That team ended up losing. They didn’t deserve to, but Lloris’ late mistake cost them dear.

Moussa Sissoko missed a glorious chance when one on one with Alisson and Dele Alli curled inches wide. Even a draw would have boosted Spurs’ top four hopes considerably, but this defeat means they are now just one point ahead of fifth-place Arsenal and have played a game more. For now they are still in the hunt with seven games to go and now have the boost of five of their remaining games being at their new stadium at White Hart Lane. Do not write off Tottenham. But losing late at Liverpool was a big blow.

Warnock: ‘Chelsea know they got away with murder’

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
Cardiff City is right to be angry after a pair of controversial calls helped Chelsea overturn a late Bluebirds lead at Cardiff City Stadium in a 2-1 match on Sunday.

Chelsea’s equalizer was offside and it’s second goal came moments after Antonio Rudiger dodged what looked like a by-the-book denial of a goal scoring opportunity red card.

[ RECAP: Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea ]

Warnock lost his mind on the fourth official, and then stood at midfield in front of the refereeing crew while applauding the home support after the final whistle.

When you’re opening post-match salvo includes the phrase, “Roll on VAR,” well, be ready for something special.

“It’s the best league in the world but the worst officials,” Warnock said at one point. “They don’t understand what is at stake. They shouldn’t make mistakes at this level. Why am I working at 70 years of age for things like that to happen? It’s not very often I am lost for words.”

He’d later expound on that vibe, explaining his post-match moment at midfield.

“At that stage people might be happy to see you say something and get fined but what can you say? I wanted to get my lads away because I didn’t want to get anyone punished, Burnley and Southampton fans will be rubbing their hands in glee. It hurts. The referee had a decent game but we didn’t get the major decisions. The linesman, though… it is so disappointing. Chelsea know they have got away with murder today.”