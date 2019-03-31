Warnock: ‘Chelsea know they got away with murder’

Cardiff City is right to be angry after a pair of controversial calls helped Chelsea overturn a late Bluebirds lead at Cardiff City Stadium in a 2-1 match on Sunday.

Chelsea’s equalizer was offside and it’s second goal came moments after Antonio Rudiger dodged what looked like a by-the-book denial of a goal scoring opportunity red card.

[ RECAP: Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea ]

Warnock lost his mind on the fourth official, and then stood at midfield in front of the refereeing crew while applauding the home support after the final whistle.

When you’re opening post-match salvo includes the phrase, “Roll on VAR,” well, be ready for something special.

“It’s the best league in the world but the worst officials,” Warnock said at one point. “They don’t understand what is at stake. They shouldn’t make mistakes at this level. Why am I working at 70 years of age for things like that to happen? It’s not very often I am lost for words.”

He’d later expound on that vibe, explaining his post-match moment at midfield.

“At that stage people might be happy to see you say something and get fined but what can you say? I wanted to get my lads away because I didn’t want to get anyone punished, Burnley and Southampton fans will be rubbing their hands in glee. It hurts. The referee had a decent game but we didn’t get the major decisions. The linesman, though… it is so disappointing. Chelsea know they have got away with murder today.”

