Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Watch Live: Cardiff City v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2019, 8:09 AM EDT
Cardiff City needs wins in order to save its Premier League status, but faces a mighty test from a relatively desperate Chelsea side at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The 18th place Bluebirds enter the day five points back of a trio of relegation strugglers, and will face a trip to Man City before their fixtures ease for a few weeks.

Chelsea risks finishing the weekend at least four points back of the Top Four.

LINEUPS

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Bennett, Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Peltier, Arter, Gunnarson, Camarasa, J. Murphy, Niasse, Hoilett. Subs: B. Murphy, Ralls, Zohore, Decordova-Reid, Bacuna, Mendez-Laing, Harris

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Higuain, PedroSubs: Caballero, Christensen, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

EFL Championship: Norwich nearing promotion; Leeds reclaim 2nd

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 30, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT
Norwich City stretched their winning streak to seven games on Saturday and inched three points closer to a return to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

With seven games left to play, the Canaries are five points clear of second-place Leeds United and enjoy a seven-point gap between themselves and the dreaded promotion playoffs. Daniel Farke’s side has lost just one of their last 14 league games and look wholly worthy champions-elect of the second division.

Boro, on the other hand, have lost four straight and slipped all the way to eighth in the table after spending much of the season in the top-four, a near lock to qualify for the playoffs.

As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side reclaimed second place with a 3-2 comeback victory over 21st-place Millwall. Leeds, who have spent much of the season just behind Norwich, fell to third following a head-to-head loss to Sheffield United last time out. Saturday saw Sheffield United collapse from 2-1 up in the 75th minute, to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of seventh-place Bristol City.

Only Norwich are currently hotter than Aston Villa, who have won five straight and are unbeaten in six. Now fifth in the table, the Villains look like strong candidates to be this year’s “got hot at the right time” team.

After 39 of 46 rounds…

Place Team Points GD
1 Norwich City 81 +30
2 Leeds United 76 +25
3 Sheffield United 74 +29
4 West Bromwich Albion 70 +25
5 Aston Villa 60 +15
6 Derby County 59 +7
7 Bristol City 58 +8
8 Middlesbrough 58 +8
9 Nottingham Forest 57 +9
10 Preston North End 57 +7
11 Sheffield Wednesday 56 -3
12 Hull City 54 0

PL Sunday preview: Spurs at Anfield; Chelsea visit Cardiff

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 30, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
Liverpool have two major tests — both at home — remaining in the Premier League title race, beginning with a fellow top-three side on Sunday. Elsewhere, Chelsea are clinging to top-four dreams, while Cardiff City just want to stay in the PL…

Cardiff City v. Chelsea — 9:05 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

From one of three PL title chasers early in the season, to quickly falling away from the top-four race, it’s been a season mostly to forget for Chelsea. Sunday’s visit to Cardiff sees Maurizio Sarri‘s side in full-on desperation mode in their bid to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Now sitting in sixth place, four points back of red-hot Manchester United in fourth, the Blues’ best path into Europe’s premier competition might just be through the Europa League where they’ll face Slavia Praha in the quarterfinals next week.

It’ll be a tricky trip to south Wales, though, as Cardiff currently sit 18th in the table, five points adrift of safety, desperate for their PL lives. Their advantage, however, is the two games they now have in hand. Only once this season, in early February, have the Bluebirds won back-to-back league games. After beating West Ham United before the recently completed international break, Sunday would be the best possible time to replicate that feat and move to within two points of 17th-place Burnley.

INJURIES: Cardiff —  OUT: Callum Patterson (ankle), Souleymane Bamba (knee) | Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back)

Liverpool v. Tottenham Hotspur — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Liverpool’s pursuit of the PL title resumes on Sunday, when third-place Tottenham visits Anfield in a virtual must-win game for the Reds. Given that Jurgen Klopp‘s side will have played one game more than leaders Manchester City by Sunday’s end, anything short of three points could prove the final nail in the coffin. As far as random stoppages in the middle of the season go, the recent international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Liverpool, who in the two weeks since they last played have seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri return to full fitness following minor injuries. On the not-so-fortunate side of injury news, Naby Keita reportedly suffered an injury this week in training and will miss Sunday’s game.

Likewise, Spurs couldn’t have been happier to break from a particularly tough stretch of results (winless in four games, including three defeats) which has seen their hold on a Champions League place hacked down from 10 points to one. On top of that, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side is so nearly fully fit after being down to a bare-bones crew for much of the season, though Eric Dier picked up an(other) injury while on England duty. On the plus side, Harry Kane appears likely to score a goal every time he takes the field after bagging at least one in each of his last five games (for Spurs and England), not to mention the fact he’s scored three in his four career appearances at Anfield.

INJURIES: Liverpool —  OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (back), Naby Keita (ankle) | Spurs — OUT: Harry Winks (hip)

Serie A: Kean continues banner week by scoring winner for Juve

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 30, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Moise Kean can’t seem to miss lately.

Days after scoring two goals in his first two starts for Italy, the 19-year-old Kean came off the bench to secure injury-depleted Juventus a 1-0 win over visiting Empoli on Saturday.

Kean’s three Serie A goals have come on his first three shots.

The latest goal was set up by Mario Mandzukic, who knocked down a long ball to leave it for Kean to strike in with a long, bouncing shot that appeared to be slightly deflected.

The goal came three minutes after Kean came on for Blaise Matuidi.

With Italy, Kean scored against Finland and Liechtenstein. He also had a brace for Juventus this month in a 4-1 win over Udinese.

Kean is the youngest player to score eight Serie A goals since Mario Balotelli accomplished the feat at the age of 18.

Juventus was without injured forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo injured a right thigh muscle during Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Serbia on Monday in European Championship qualifying, while Dybala reported a right thigh issue during the warmup for this match, having been scheduled to start.

Still, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri preferred Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi at forward ahead of Kean to start this match.

“(Kean) scored a goal against Liechtenstein. With all respect to Liechtenstein, it seems like in an instant he’s become Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi,” Allegri said on Friday.

However, Juventus was whistled off the pitch after a lackluster first half and was just coming to life when Kean came on, with Bernardeschi volleying off the bar.

Minutes after his goal, Kean nearly scored again, denied only by a reflex save from onrushing goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Even after the match, Allegri sounded notes of caution for the hype around Kean.

“It’s only fair to have ambition when you are training with Juventus and surrounded by these champions,” Allegri said. “The difference at this level is mentality and he needs to, above all, be professional over time, be ready to work hard, and improve every day.

“He’s got the characteristics and the quality to be a great player, but so did many kids who lost their way over the years.”

On course for a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title, Juventus moved 18 points ahead of second-placed Napoli, which visits Roma on Sunday.

MLS early wrap: Sporting KC throttles Montreal; Revs, Fire win

Ryan Weaver/The Kansas City Star via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 30, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
An early slate of Saturday matches which started with a one-goal snoozer ramped up to include an absolute onslaught of goals as Major League Soccer continued its match week following Friday’s Pozuelo show in Ontario.

Sporting KC 7-1 Montreal Impact

Krisztian Nemeth scored a hat trick as Sporting KC completely dominated visiting Montreal at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday.

Johnny Russell scored two goals and added an assist, Felipe Gutierrez posted a goal and an assist, and Gerso Fernandes had a pair of assists in a win which puts the team at 2-1-1 on the young season.

Sixteen-year-old Gianluca Busio used the club’s sixth marker to record his second career MLS goal and first of the season. Saphir Taider struck in the 89th minute for Montreal’s only goal.

It was just… too… good from Peter Vermes’ men. The energy was enough even when the passes were a bit off, as Gerso showed this frightening burst of speed before putting the ball in the path of a sliding Nemeth for the game’s second goal.

New England Revolution 2-1 Minnesota United

Brad Friedel‘s Revs finally have a win, and it came after the ex-Blackburn goalkeeper called out his men for a lackluster performance in its third-straight loss last week.

Carles Gil, to no one’s surprise, was at the heart of the victory. Gil now has three goals and an assist through five MLS appearances after setting up Jalil Anibaba for the opener.

Brandon Bye scored New England’s other goal, while Darwin Quintero converted a penalty kick for the Loons’ marker.

Chicago Fire 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Chicago put just one shot on target in its first win of the season, and it wasn’t its goal; Tim Parker’s own goal was the only marker of a poor match in Bridgeview.