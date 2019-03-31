More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Zlatan earns, scores both penalties as Galaxy top Timbers

By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 11:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked the one-year anniversary of his memorable MLS debut by winning, and converting, a pair of penalties to give the LA Galaxy a narrow 2-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

[ VIDEO: Wayne Rooney’s impossible free kick wins it for DCU in Orlando ]

They were goals no. 2 and 3 of the season for Ibrahimovic after missing each of the last two games due to injury, and the Galaxy’s third victory in four games to start the 2019 season.

Ibrahimovic was shouldered to the ground for the first one, which he calmly tucked inside the left post in the 33rd minute. LA’s lead lasted just 11 minutes, though, as the Timbers quickly carved up the often-troublesome Galaxy defense with some slick one-touch passing to set up Jeremy Ebobisse just before halftime.

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]

The big Swede was then tripped up inside the box by goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, though there was plenty of discrepancy over 1) whether or not there was any contact, and 2) who initiated said contact which might or might not have occurred. With the game potentially on the line in the 65th minute, Ibrahimovic opted for the panenka penalty, which floated so slowly toward the goal that Attinella actually made a second attempt at saving the shot after his initial dive left proved foolish. Alas, he had no chance as Ibrahimovic strolled to the endline and celebrated yet another game-winning goal.

Ligue 1: PSG hit 80-point mark; Monaco lose again, stuck on 30

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th goal as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 at Toulouse to post an eight consecutive league win.

Facing a depleted PSG side, Toulouse defended well throughout and PSG looked to the individual brilliance of its star striker to bag three more points in its march toward the title.

Mbappe, the league’s top scorer, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute from Thilo Kehrer’s cross. He controlled the ball in the area with a smart touch and fired the ball into the net with the outside of his right boot.

PSG has a 20-point lead over Lille in the standings and is all but guaranteed to win a sixth title in seven years.

Forward Enzo Crivelli scored the winner as Caen upset Monaco 1-0 to move out of the automatic relegation zone.

Caen had started the day bottom of the standings but Crivelli made the most of a superb cross from captain Faycal Fajr to beat goalkeeper Danijel Subasic with a header in the 23rd minute for his sixth goal this season.

The result lifted Caen to 18th place, seven points behind Monaco.

The hosts enjoyed most of the possession in the first half but were only able to pepper Caen’s area with inoffensive crosses as Radamel Falcao was too often left on his own in the box.

Monaco improved after the interval and Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba pulled off three decisive saves to deny efforts from Kamil Glik, Carlos Vinicius and Stevan Jovetic.

Luck was also on Samba’s side when Gelson Martins hit the post with a right-footed shot and Jean-Eudes Aholou saw his volley crash onto the Caen crossbar.

Rooney’s impossible free kick wins it for DCU in Orlando (video)

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t the first time Wayne Rooney pulled off a nearly impossible feat since he came to MLS last summer, and it almost certainly won’t be the last time he does so either.

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]

Just like his first bout of jaw-dropping MLS heroism (remember this?!), Rooney’s latest miracle sealed all three point for D.C. United, in a 2-1 win away to Orlando City SC on Sunday. It was the Black and Red’s first away win since May 19, 2018, a span of 11 games stretching back to well before Rooney’s arrival.

It wasn’t the game-saving tackle/60-yard assist we’ve come to know and expect from Rooney, but it was still a free kick scored from a spot on the field that shouldn’t ever be scored.

First things first, let’s note that goalkeeper Brian Rowe never moved his feet until it was too late, and he makes the easy catch if he gets a better any read on the ball whatsoever. Beyond that, we could do the typical “was he shooting or crossing?” debate, but that’s long since been played out. We could also argue over whether or not it should have been a foul, thus a free kick, in the first place, but Dom Dwyer clearly makes a wayward attempt to kick the ball, which if deemed dangerous by the referee can be whistled as a foul, per the Laws of the Game.

Instead, let’s take a second to appreciate the impact Rooney has had (14W-5D-4L) on DCU since his debut last July, and contrast that record with their record pre-Rooney (2W-5D-7L). This is what you call a superstar, and that was a “superstar call” given to Rooney by Armando Villarreal. This is how the sports world works.

[ MORE: Fate playing its part in Liverpool’s title challenge ]

Anyway, Steve Birnbaum bagged the opener after just six minutes, and though Orlando were the leading aggressors and out-shot DCU 16-4 (5-3 on target), Ben Olsen’s side found a way to hold on for dear life away from home — even after Dwyer’s goal in the 63rd (WATCH HERE) — and grind out three points.

That’s what championship-worthy teams do, and DCU are a championship-worthy team with Rooney at the helm.

Serie A: Roma’s misery deepens in 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]

Roma 1-4 Napoli

Napoli won’t be making any challenge to Juventus’ claim as the kings of Serie A this season, but they have unquestionably asserted themselves as Italy’s no. 2 club — exemplified in both their 10-point lead over everyone else, as well as Sunday’s 4-1 dismantling of previously second-best Roma.

It’s been a season to forget for Roma, who up until recently languished barely in the top half of the table. Now seventh, they’re closer in points to 14th place (15 points ahead) than they are to second-place Napoli (16 points back).

Sunday showed exactly why Claudio Ranieri‘s side sits where it does.

It was 1-0 to Napoli with fewer than two full minutes on the clock, courtesy of Arkadiusz Milik. Roma held their own the rest of the first half and pulled back to level terms in first-half stoppage time.

The floodgates, however, opened up in the second half, as Dries Merten (50th minute), Simone Verdi (54th) and Amin Younes (81st) blew the game wide open piled on the misery.

Napoli trail Juve by 15 points, while Roma

Elsewhere in Serie A

Inter Milan 0-1 Lazio
Parma 1-3 Atalanta
Fiorentina 1-1 Torino
Bologna 2-1 Sassuolo
Frosinone 0-1 SPAL

La Liga: Real Madrid escape with win over last-place Huesca

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]

Real Madrid 3-2 Huesca

To say this has been a season for Real Madrid fans to forget would be a wild understatement. From the fact they trail rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona by two and 12 points, respectively, and were bounced from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 by Ajax, the summer transfer window and the new season next August can’t arrive soon enough.

On the bright side, Los Blancos avoided another major embarrassment on Sunday, though coming so perilously close to such a disaster remains quite embarrassing in its own right.

Karim Benzema’s 89th-minute winner (WATCH HERE) was exactly what Madrid needed to knock back 20th-place Huesca, a side headed directly for relegation with 22 points from 29 games.

Madrid fell behind before three minutes had been played, but Isco righted the ship in the 25th minute. Dani Ceballos put Zinedine Zidane’s side ahead in the 62nd, but the advantage lasted just 12 minute before Xabier Etxeita made it 2-2 in the 74th. Benzema’s late strike was the only thing that could separate the two sides.

It’s a far cry from the displays of domination put forth by Spain’s undisputed two best teams on Saturday — Barcelona winning the Catalan derby 2-0 over Espanyol, and Atleti hammering fifth-place Alaves 4-0.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Sevilla 0-1 Valencia
Levante 2-2 Eibar
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Betis
Real Valladolid 1-1 Real Sociedad