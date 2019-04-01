Arsenal beats Newcastle, moves into third (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ramsey sees goal pulled back

Then bags left-footer off post

Arsenal moves third with 63 points

Newcastle seven clear of drop zone

Aaron Ramsey‘s first half goal was all Arsenal needed in a tight 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The win boosts Arsenal into third place in the Premier League, while Newcastle is 14th.

The Gunners visit Everton on Saturday when Newcastle hosts Crystal Palace.

Ramsey looked to have put Arsenal ahead off a 13th minute corner kick, but Anthony Taylor spied Sokratis’ hold of Florian Lejeune and the goal did not stand.

Ramsey flicked a ball to send Alexandre Lacazette into the box, and a bobbling ball ended up back in the Welshman’s range for a shot off the far post and into the goal for 1-0 in the 30th minute.

Matt Ritchie made a terrific goal line stop when a free-flowing move from Arsenal saw Alexandre Lacazette spin to lash a shot on goal in the first minute of first half stoppage.

38 – Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League home games in which they've scored the first goal (W36 D2) since a 3-4 loss against Liverpool in August 2016. Sturdy. #ARSNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2019

Arsenal yelled for a penalty kick when Lacazette’s end line cross attempt hit a sliding Paul Dummett‘s arm, but only a corner arrived for the Gunners.

Newcastle keeper dove forward to foil a cross from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to strike partner Lacazette in the 68th.

Ki Sung-Yueng sent an arrow over the Arsenal goal shortly before the Gunners found their second through the typically clinical Lacazette.

