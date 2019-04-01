Emery raves about Ozil, Ramsey as Arsenal goes 3rd

Unai Emery has answered a lot of off-the-field questions about Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey this year, so we imagine he loved talking about the two for their on-field exploits.
Ozil has struggled to stay in Emery’s side despite his big paycheck, and Ramsey would not sign a new deal with Arsenal and is headed to Juventus on a mega watt deal of his own.
Asked about two star players from Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat of Newcastle on Monday, a win which pushed the Gunners ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Emery was happy to gush about both. From the BBC:
“We were improving little by little and our first goal helped us a lot. Mesut Ozil has quality, when he can find the best performance for the team, he is playing like we want with the system and how tactically we want. He is giving us his quality.
“I think Aaron Ramsey is happy, he is helping us and is playing with a very good performance and scoring. Each energy from the players is very important for us and he is doing that. We are at the most important moment of the season.”
So what’s next? Emery is careful not to aim too high considering the congested schedule for all Top Four challengers, and the immense skill on display at each club.
“We are making progess in the table but we know it is difficult, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are going to win a lot of games.”
Aaron Ramsey‘s first half goal was all Arsenal needed in a tight 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.
The win boosts Arsenal into third place in the Premier League, while Newcastle is 14th.
The Gunners visit Everton on Saturday when Newcastle hosts Crystal Palace.
Ramsey looked to have put Arsenal ahead off a 13th minute corner kick, but Anthony Taylor spied Sokratis’ hold of Florian Lejeune and the goal did not stand.
Ramsey flicked a ball to send Alexandre Lacazette into the box, and a bobbling ball ended up back in the Welshman’s range for a shot off the far post and into the goal for 1-0 in the 30th minute.
Matt Ritchie made a terrific goal line stop when a free-flowing move from Arsenal saw Alexandre Lacazette spin to lash a shot on goal in the first minute of first half stoppage.
Arsenal yelled for a penalty kick when Lacazette’s end line cross attempt hit a sliding Paul Dummett‘s arm, but only a corner arrived for the Gunners.
Newcastle keeper dove forward to foil a cross from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to strike partner Lacazette in the 68th.
Ki Sung-Yueng sent an arrow over the Arsenal goal shortly before the Gunners found their second through the typically clinical Lacazette.
Everton is investigating a video appearing to show an early morning bar fight involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Posted on Twitter, the video shows a person who looks the ex-Sunderland keeper in a fracas, reportedly with Newcastle United fans.
The man alleged to be Pickford, the 25-year-old England keeper, is shown being dragged away from a fight outside a bar in Sunderland.
From Sky News:
In a statement, an Everton spokesman said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”
Pickford played 90 minutes in Everton’s clean sheet defeat of West Ham United on Saturday, as he has in 34 of the Toffees’ 36 matches this season (He did not draw EFL Cup duty).
He counts 10 clean sheets on his record, but also a rough ending to the first Merseyside Derby of the season and a colossally head-scratching day in a 3-2 come-from-ahead loss to Newcastle United last month.
Pickford has 17 caps and has started 14 of England’s last 15 matches. His former club Sunderland lost the Checkatrade Trophy to Portsmouth on Sunday in penalty kicks.
Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Gunners able to move up to third place in the Premier League table.
Unai Emery‘s men are in a very strong position in terms of their remaining schedule, and they will be aiming for a tenth-straight home win in the Premier League. As for Newcastle, they have been in good form with just one defeat from six and Rafael Benitez’s men are now aiming for a top 10 finish.
In team news Arsenal have Aaron Ramsey as skipper, while Matteo Guendouzi starts with him in midfield with Granit Xhaka out. Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi start in support of Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Shkodran Mustafi comes in for Laurent Koscielny.
Newcastle make one change from the team which drew at Bournemouth before the international break, as Jamel Lascelles comes in for Federico Fernandez as the Magpies skipper returns from injury.
It is quite obvious Juventus will be just fine without superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.
Max Allegri’s men are are 15 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to go and have a eighth-straight Scudetto pretty much wrapped up. But as for the UEFA Champions League, that is where they need Ronaldo to help get them over the final hurdle and end their 23-year wait to be crowned as champions of Europe.
Ronaldo, 34, suffered an injury to his right thigh while playing in a EURO 2020 qualifier for Portugal last week, and he is a doubt for their UCL quarterfinal first leg against Ajax in Amsterdam on Apr. 10.
Speaking about Ronaldo’s injury, Allegri seems pretty confident he can return to play against the Dutch giants.
“Ronaldo is working hard and we hope to have him available for Ajax… The exam he had this morning revealed that the leg is much better. Then of course it depends how the player reacts and the eventual pain that he feels,” Allegri said.
Juve will still be the heavy favorites against Ajax without Ronaldo, but if he is fit it would be a huge boost.
Allegri has veteran Mario Mandzukic and youngster Moise Kean to stand in but the Turin club would certainly love to have their top goalscorer available, especially with his penchant for the spectacular in the UCL after winning five titles in the last seven seasons.