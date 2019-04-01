Everton looking into video of alleged bar fight involving Pickford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton is investigating a video appearing to show an early morning bar fight involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows a person who looks the ex-Sunderland keeper in a fracas, reportedly with Newcastle United fans.

The man alleged to be Pickford, the 25-year-old England keeper, is shown being dragged away from a fight outside a bar in Sunderland.

From Sky News:

In a statement, an Everton spokesman said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

Pickford played 90 minutes in Everton’s clean sheet defeat of West Ham United on Saturday, as he has in 34 of the Toffees’ 36 matches this season (He did not draw EFL Cup duty).

He counts 10 clean sheets on his record, but also a rough ending to the first Merseyside Derby of the season and a colossally head-scratching day in a 3-2 come-from-ahead loss to Newcastle United last month.

Pickford has 17 caps and has started 14 of England’s last 15 matches. His former club Sunderland lost the Checkatrade Trophy to Portsmouth on Sunday in penalty kicks.

