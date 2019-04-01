More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Everton looking into video of alleged bar fight involving Pickford

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Everton is investigating a video appearing to show an early morning bar fight involving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows a person who looks the ex-Sunderland keeper in a fracas, reportedly with Newcastle United fans.

The man alleged to be Pickford, the 25-year-old England keeper, is shown being dragged away from a fight outside a bar in Sunderland.

From Sky News:

In a statement, an Everton spokesman said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

Pickford played 90 minutes in Everton’s clean sheet defeat of West Ham United on Saturday, as he has in 34 of the Toffees’ 36 matches this season (He did not draw EFL Cup duty).

He counts 10 clean sheets on his record, but also a rough ending to the first Merseyside Derby of the season and a colossally head-scratching day in a 3-2 come-from-ahead loss to Newcastle United last month.

Pickford has 17 caps and has started 14 of England’s last 15 matches. His former club Sunderland lost the Checkatrade Trophy to Portsmouth on Sunday in penalty kicks.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Gunners able to move up to third place in the Premier League table.

Unai Emery‘s men are in a very strong position in terms of their remaining schedule, and they will be aiming for a ninth-straight home win in the Premier League. As for Newcastle, they have been in good form with just one defeat from six and Rafael Benitez’s men are now aiming for a top 10 finish.

In team news Arsenal have Aaron Ramsey as skipper, while Matteo Guendouzi starts with him in midfield with Granit Xhaka out. Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi start in support of Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Shkodran Mustafi comes in for Laurent Koscielny.

Newcastle make one change from the team which drew at Bournemouth before the international break, as Jamel Lascelles comes in for Federico Fernandez as the Magpies skipper returns from injury.

LINEUPS

Juventus hopeful Ronaldo will return earlier than expected

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
It is quite obvious Juventus will be just fine without superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.

Max Allegri’s men are are 15 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to go and have a eighth-straight Scudetto pretty much wrapped up. But as for the UEFA Champions League, that is where they need Ronaldo to help get them over the final hurdle and end their 23-year wait to be crowned as champions of Europe.

Ronaldo, 34, suffered an injury to his right thigh while playing in a EURO 2020 qualifier for Portugal last week, and he is a doubt for their UCL quarterfinal first leg against Ajax in Amsterdam on Apr. 10.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s injury, Allegri seems pretty confident he can return to play against the Dutch giants.

“Ronaldo is working hard and we hope to have him available for Ajax… The exam he had this morning revealed that the leg is much better. Then of course it depends how the player reacts and the eventual pain that he feels,” Allegri said.

Juve will still be the heavy favorites against Ajax without Ronaldo, but if he is fit it would be a huge boost.

Allegri has veteran Mario Mandzukic and youngster Moise Kean to stand in but the Turin club would certainly love to have their top goalscorer available, especially with his penchant for the spectacular in the UCL after winning five titles in the last seven seasons.

Racing Club wins Argentinian national championship

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Racing Club, one of the five giants of Argentinian soccer, won its ninth national league trophy Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Tigre. It was the team’s second title in the tournament in five years.

The traditional blue and white team from Avellaneda, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, lifted the league title with one game in hand after second place Defensa y Justicia also drew 1-1 with Union de Santa Fe.

Sunday’s results kept the distance between the two leaders in four points, with Racing at 56 and Defensa y Justicia at 52.

Racing opened the score at the Jose Dellagiovana stadium with midfielder Augusto Solari at 57 minutes. Tigre levelled in the dying seconds of the match with a free kick by defender Lucas Rodriguez.

Racing’s campaign added 17 wins, five draws and only two defeats in 24 matches. The champions will face second place Defensa y Justicia in the last round of the tournament.

Coach Eduardo Coudet won his first title in his short career, after losing two finals of the Copa Argentina with Rosario Central.

“We deserved to be champions because we held the first place since the fourth round,” Racing’s coach said.

Racing’s main player in the tournament was striker “Licha” Lopez, Argentina’s league top goal scorer with 17 goals.

Fans have taken the streets of Avellaneda and Buenos Aires to celebrate.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Rooney, Zlatan underline key role for global stars in MLS

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
As much as Major League Soccer pushes towards a model of developing young talent either from North America or South America, the stunning individual displays of ageing superstars this weekend proved there is still a place for them in MLS.

There is still a place for the wondrous, flying flick of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heel, the audacity of Wayne Rooney’s free kick and the beauty of Carlos Vela’s curler.

All three delivered stunning, memorable moments and their moments of brilliance were viewed all over the world. People in pubs in England will have smiled at Rooney’s free kick. There will have been a nod of appreciation in Paris for Zlatan’s flick. And in Mexico Vela’s hat trick, and stunning goal, will have raised eyebrows.

In a league still growing and far from reaching its potential, the role these superstars play is sometimes underrated within American soccer circles.

As much as we like to get behind playing philosophies and building solid, sustainable teams, sport is still an entertainment business. We remember moments and veteran stars know better than most how to provide them.

Look, bringing over stars from Europe doesn’t always work. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo may be the first to tell you their time in MLS didn’t exactly go to plan.

But from Thierry Henry to David Beckham, and now Zlatan to Rooney, there is still a place for stars who scores goals and create memorable moments which will be shown across the world.

MLS, despite plenty saying otherwise, doesn’t need to lose that ability to attract superstars approaching the end of their careers. It needs to continue to embrace.

If anything, it now has a one-two punch situation. With young, exciting players coming through, MLS is now seen as a breeding ground for young talent as well as a final showground for experienced stars. Attracting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others to MLS should be a priority, as well as developing academies and providing minutes to homegrown talent.

As long as that continues to be the case, everyone wins. Especially MLS.