Juventus hopeful Ronaldo will return earlier than expected

It is quite obvious Juventus will be just fine without superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.

Max Allegri’s men are are 15 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to go and have a eighth-straight Scudetto pretty much wrapped up. But as for the UEFA Champions League, that is where they need Ronaldo to help get them over the final hurdle and end their 23-year wait to be crowned as champions of Europe.

Ronaldo, 34, suffered an injury to his right thigh while playing in a EURO 2020 qualifier for Portugal last week, and he is a doubt for their UCL quarterfinal first leg against Ajax in Amsterdam on Apr. 10.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s injury, Allegri seems pretty confident he can return to play against the Dutch giants.

“Ronaldo is working hard and we hope to have him available for Ajax… The exam he had this morning revealed that the leg is much better. Then of course it depends how the player reacts and the eventual pain that he feels,” Allegri said.

Juve will still be the heavy favorites against Ajax without Ronaldo, but if he is fit it would be a huge boost.

Allegri has veteran Mario Mandzukic and youngster Moise Kean to stand in but the Turin club would certainly love to have their top goalscorer available, especially with his penchant for the spectacular in the UCL after winning five titles in the last seven seasons.

