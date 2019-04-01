More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Juventus hopeful Ronaldo will return earlier than expected

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
It is quite obvious Juventus will be just fine without superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A.

Max Allegri’s men are are 15 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to go and have a eighth-straight Scudetto pretty much wrapped up. But as for the UEFA Champions League, that is where they need Ronaldo to help get them over the final hurdle and end their 23-year wait to be crowned as champions of Europe.

Ronaldo, 34, suffered an injury to his right thigh while playing in a EURO 2020 qualifier for Portugal last week, and he is a doubt for their UCL quarterfinal first leg against Ajax in Amsterdam on Apr. 10.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s injury, Allegri seems pretty confident he can return to play against the Dutch giants.

“Ronaldo is working hard and we hope to have him available for Ajax… The exam he had this morning revealed that the leg is much better. Then of course it depends how the player reacts and the eventual pain that he feels,” Allegri said.

Juve will still be the heavy favorites against Ajax without Ronaldo, but if he is fit it would be a huge boost.

Allegri has veteran Mario Mandzukic and youngster Moise Kean to stand in but the Turin club would certainly love to have their top goalscorer available, especially with his penchant for the spectacular in the UCL after winning five titles in the last seven seasons.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Gunners able to move up to third place in the Premier League table.

Unai Emery‘s men are in a very strong position in terms of their remaining schedule, and they will be aiming for a ninth-straight home win in the Premier League. As for Newcastle, they have been in good form with just one defeat from six and Rafael Benitez’s men are now aiming for a top 10 finish.

In team news Arsenal have Aaron Ramsey as skipper, while Matteo Guendouzi starts with him in midfield with Granit Xhaka out. Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi start in support of Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Shkodran Mustafi comes in for Laurent Koscielny.

Newcastle make one change from the team which drew at Bournemouth before the international break, as Jamel Lascelles comes in for Federico Fernandez as the Magpies skipper returns from injury.

LINEUPS

Racing Club wins Argentinian national championship

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Racing Club, one of the five giants of Argentinian soccer, won its ninth national league trophy Sunday after a 1-1 draw against Tigre. It was the team’s second title in the tournament in five years.

The traditional blue and white team from Avellaneda, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, lifted the league title with one game in hand after second place Defensa y Justicia also drew 1-1 with Union de Santa Fe.

Sunday’s results kept the distance between the two leaders in four points, with Racing at 56 and Defensa y Justicia at 52.

Racing opened the score at the Jose Dellagiovana stadium with midfielder Augusto Solari at 57 minutes. Tigre levelled in the dying seconds of the match with a free kick by defender Lucas Rodriguez.

Racing’s campaign added 17 wins, five draws and only two defeats in 24 matches. The champions will face second place Defensa y Justicia in the last round of the tournament.

Coach Eduardo Coudet won his first title in his short career, after losing two finals of the Copa Argentina with Rosario Central.

“We deserved to be champions because we held the first place since the fourth round,” Racing’s coach said.

Racing’s main player in the tournament was striker “Licha” Lopez, Argentina’s league top goal scorer with 17 goals.

Fans have taken the streets of Avellaneda and Buenos Aires to celebrate.

Rooney, Zlatan underline key role for global stars in MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
As much as Major League Soccer pushes towards a model of developing young talent either from North America or South America, the stunning individual displays of ageing superstars this weekend proved there is still a place for them in MLS.

There is still a place for the wondrous, flying flick of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heel, the audacity of Wayne Rooney’s free kick and the beauty of Carlos Vela’s curler.

All three delivered stunning, memorable moments and their moments of brilliance were viewed all over the world. People in pubs in England will have smiled at Rooney’s free kick. There will have been a nod of appreciation in Paris for Zlatan’s flick. And in Mexico Vela’s hat trick, and stunning goal, will have raised eyebrows.

In a league still growing and far from reaching its potential, the role these superstars play is sometimes underrated within American soccer circles.

As much as we like to get behind playing philosophies and building solid, sustainable teams, sport is still an entertainment business. We remember moments and veteran stars know better than most how to provide them.

Look, bringing over stars from Europe doesn’t always work. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo may be the first to tell you their time in MLS didn’t exactly go to plan.

But from Thierry Henry to David Beckham, and now Zlatan to Rooney, there is still a place for stars who scores goals and create memorable moments which will be shown across the world.

MLS, despite plenty saying otherwise, doesn’t need to lose that ability to attract superstars approaching the end of their careers. It needs to continue to embrace.

If anything, it now has a one-two punch situation. With young, exciting players coming through, MLS is now seen as a breeding ground for young talent as well as a final showground for experienced stars. Attracting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others to MLS should be a priority, as well as developing academies and providing minutes to homegrown talent.

As long as that continues to be the case, everyone wins. Especially MLS.

Spalletti calls Icardi’s feud with Inter ‘humiliating’

Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Nearly two months after it started, the ongoing feud between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan is making more noise than ever.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti let his fury run loose following a 1-0 loss at home to Lazio on Sunday that could be costly for the Nerazzurri’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spalletti explained why he kept Icardi off Inter’s squad for the match, even though the striker had resumed training with the club over the international break – which followed a six-week exile after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

“He could have played 20-30 minutes, even half a game, but that’s not the point,” Spalletti said. “Those who are in the locker room need to play. You need to have credibility in a group. … I’ve left players out for far less in my time. You must have respect and behave in the locker room.”

Spalletti added that it was “humiliating” for Inter’s fans that it required negotiations with Icardi’s lawyer “just to get him to pull on the shirt that they love.”

“Do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?” Spalletti said.

Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma. After he was stripped of the captaincy four days later, the 26-year-old Icardi had said he had a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see what happened,” Spalletti said.

Inter remained third but is only two points ahead of city rival AC Milan, and five points ahead of rising Lazio (which has a game in hand) and Atalanta.

It remains to be seen if Icardi will return for Wednesday’s match at Genoa.

“If he continues to behave the way he has done recently, then he can start to come back in,” Spalletti said.

Wanda Nara, Icardi’s wife and manager, said her husband “is ready and it’s all down to the decision of the coach.”

TOTTI’S POSITION

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti could be about to take on a greater role within the club’s management.

Totti has been a special ambassador for Roma since he stopped playing in 2017 following a 25-season career with his hometown club.

But with the recent departure of sporting director Ramon “Monchi” Rodriguez, Totti has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

“Everyone is talking about the possibility of a different role. We’ll see what happens in the future,” Totti said. “I can tell you that if I were to take on a new position, I would change some things. I’ve already spoken to the club about it, but this isn’t the right time to discuss it.”

Totti spoke before a 4-1 loss at home against Napoli on Sunday added another chapter to Roma’s season of discontent.

Roma was also recently eliminated from this season’s Champions League by Porto, which resulted in the firing of coach Eusebio Di Francesco, and routed 7-1 by Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.

“Everyone knows what’s gone wrong this season and that’s why we had to make changes,” said James Pallotta, Roma’s American president. “But the time for excuses is over. … No more alibis for anyone.”

JUVENTUS’ MAGIC NUMBER

Juventus needs to win only four more matches to clinch a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

If the Bianconeri compile the victories in succession they could celebrate another championship as soon as April 20 against Fiorentina.

That would give Juventus 90 points, which is the most that second-place Napoli could achieve – since Juventus holds the tiebreaker over Napoli.

