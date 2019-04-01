More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Man United get huge injury boost; Pogba happy to stay

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received some good news ahead of the pivotal run-in.

He has a trio of stars ready to roll.

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial will all be available to play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the former two missing the narrow victory against Watford and Martial scoring but coming off with a knock.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to Wolves, Solskjaer revealed that Lindelof is ready and both Lukaku and Martial should be good to go.

“Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today,” Solskjaer confirmed.

As for Paul Pogba, the very public love-in between himself, Real Madrid and their new manager Zinedine Zidane has led to many believing that the French midfielder is getting ready to seal a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Solskjaer quelled any talk of Pogba leaving.

“Paul is happy here, he’s playing well. There were talks about the international break and what kind of issues that causes,” Solskjaer said. “One of the issues is that the players are always available for the press. He answered a general question, about how any player would like to play for Real Madrid. He didn’t talk about himself. He’s happy here. Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on any kids who … Zidane is an icon in France, he is a fantastic manager, he used to be a fantastic player – I played against him myself – and he’s just politely answered that question. But Paul’s happy here, he’s going to be a big, big part. I have always said you would like to build your team round him and that hasn’t changed at all.”

It seems like Pogba is perhaps trying to crank up the pressure on United to offer him a new deal this summer. If they do, he will likely sign it. If they don’t, expect Pogba’s contract situation to dominate the headlines for months to come.

Pogba is a fantastic player and has been in superb form for United since Solskjaer (his former reserve team coach) took charge, but if Real came in with a big bid for him this summer, it would be hard to turn it down. And if they did accept it, there are other players (David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial) who are more important to this team than Pogba.

Preview: Arsenal v. Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
  • Arsenal going for 10th-straight PL home win
  • Newcastle with defeat in last six
  • Gunners go third with a win

Arsenal host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners hoping to climb back into the top four.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Unai Emery‘s men have been superb at home this season and have found a ruthless streak in recent months which has seen them keep their dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive. As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s side are also in good form and are all but safe from relegation barring an incredible collapse in the final weeks of the season.

In team news Arsenal may be without Granit Xhaka after he picked up an injury on international duty, while Lucas Torreira is banned.

Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar who is also banned (and is recovering from a nasty head injury on international duty with Switzerland), but captain Jamel Lascelles is back fit.

What they’re saying

Unai Emery on a pivotal month for Arsenal: “In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season. We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break. But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.”

Miguel Almiron on his journey to Newcastle: “It’s fantastic to be at a club where you can feel the passion of the fans, as well as hear it. It confirmed everything I had been told about this club. The fans have shown amazing faith in me, and the team. Straight away they given me their love and I want to make them happy, make them proud. To come from Paraguay to a city I had not even heard of growing up and have people show me so much love, it is an incredible feeling. I’m very proud, it’s a special journey.”

Prediction

You get the sense this will be a lot tighter than everyone thinks, and Newcastle will be dangerous on the counter and willing to sit back and soak up pressure. That said, with Tottenham losing again, this is a great chance for Arsenal to take advantage and further boost their top four hopes. They will not let that chance pass them by. 2-1 to the Gunners.

Pochettino amid Tottenham’s slump: “My players are heroes”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 8:43 AM EDT
LIVERPOOL — Mauricio Pochettino was very, very happy with his Tottenham players despite their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Watching on from the stands at Anfield as he served the final match of his two-game ban, Pochettino shrugged off a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games which has seen Spurs collapse from title contenders to just one point from being outside the top four.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was keen to stress that Spurs are punching above their weight and pointed to the resources Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared to him.

“It was bad luck. Always bad luck. Many situations that happen in an action. Football is about being right in many actions. That is football,” Pochettino said. “You accept that sometimes things happen, like an offensive player misses an opportunity, like a midfielder misses a pass, a centre-back sometimes does not defend well and sometimes the keeper you know, that is football and you have to accept that. You know I was so disappointed after Southampton because we showed in the wrong way our arrogance. Today that is the arrogance I want to see in the team, like in the second half with our superiority. We were laughing a little bit because more than £100m in two midfielders, Keita and Fabinho on the bench, and you go and play and you are better and dominate.”

In a season where they’ve played away from home unexpectedly, failed to sign a single new player and had some key injuries to deal with, Spurs have hung in there admirably. Against Liverpool they dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to secure the win they deserved.

Pochettino is keen to keep confidence levels high ahead of a huge few weeks in the PL and the UEFA Champions League last eight against Manchester City. If Spurs put up a good fight against City and finish in the top four, this season will have been a huge success.

With their debut in the new stadium to finally come on Wednesday against Crystal Palace, an exciting new era will begin at Spurs.

But Pochettino knows they are still overachieving, and will be happy whatever happens.

“It’s a little bit of a shame that we’re not there fighting as well. We were but in the last few weeks we have started to find our reality, our place,” Pochettino said. “Disappointed but knowing and being realistic. We must be happy. We have a mini-league now. Seven games and it’s in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Still we are in the quarter-finals and we are going to fight against Manchester City to try to be in the semifinals.”

Zlatan earns, scores both penalties as Galaxy top Timbers

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 31, 2019, 11:49 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked the one-year anniversary of his memorable MLS debut by winning, and converting, a pair of penalties to give the LA Galaxy a narrow 2-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

[ VIDEO: Wayne Rooney’s impossible free kick wins it for DCU in Orlando ]

They were goals no. 2 and 3 of the season for Ibrahimovic after missing each of the last two games due to injury, and the Galaxy’s third victory in four games to start the 2019 season.

Ibrahimovic was shouldered to the ground for the first one, which he calmly tucked inside the left post in the 33rd minute. LA’s lead lasted just 11 minutes, though, as the Timbers quickly carved up the often-troublesome Galaxy defense with some slick one-touch passing to set up Jeremy Ebobisse just before halftime.

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League? (video) ]

The big Swede was then tripped up inside the box by goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, though there was plenty of discrepancy over 1) whether or not there was any contact, and 2) who initiated said contact which might or might not have occurred. With the game potentially on the line in the 65th minute, Ibrahimovic opted for the panenka penalty, which floated so slowly toward the goal that Attinella actually made a second attempt at saving the shot after his initial dive left proved foolish. Alas, he had no chance as Ibrahimovic strolled to the endline and celebrated yet another game-winning goal.

Ligue 1: PSG hit 80-point mark; Monaco lose again, stuck on 30

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Kylian Mbappe scored his 27th goal as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 at Toulouse to post an eight consecutive league win.

Facing a depleted PSG side, Toulouse defended well throughout and PSG looked to the individual brilliance of its star striker to bag three more points in its march toward the title.

Mbappe, the league’s top scorer, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute from Thilo Kehrer’s cross. He controlled the ball in the area with a smart touch and fired the ball into the net with the outside of his right boot.

PSG has a 20-point lead over Lille in the standings and is all but guaranteed to win a sixth title in seven years.

Forward Enzo Crivelli scored the winner as Caen upset Monaco 1-0 to move out of the automatic relegation zone.

Caen had started the day bottom of the standings but Crivelli made the most of a superb cross from captain Faycal Fajr to beat goalkeeper Danijel Subasic with a header in the 23rd minute for his sixth goal this season.

The result lifted Caen to 18th place, seven points behind Monaco.

The hosts enjoyed most of the possession in the first half but were only able to pepper Caen’s area with inoffensive crosses as Radamel Falcao was too often left on his own in the box.

Monaco improved after the interval and Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba pulled off three decisive saves to deny efforts from Kamil Glik, Carlos Vinicius and Stevan Jovetic.

Luck was also on Samba’s side when Gelson Martins hit the post with a right-footed shot and Jean-Eudes Aholou saw his volley crash onto the Caen crossbar.