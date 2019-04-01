Preview: Arsenal v. Newcastle

Arsenal going for 10th-straight PL home win

Newcastle with defeat in last six

Gunners go third with a win

Arsenal host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners hoping to climb back into the top four.

Unai Emery‘s men have been superb at home this season and have found a ruthless streak in recent months which has seen them keep their dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive. As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s side are also in good form and are all but safe from relegation barring an incredible collapse in the final weeks of the season.

In team news Arsenal may be without Granit Xhaka after he picked up an injury on international duty, while Lucas Torreira is banned.

Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar who is also banned (and is recovering from a nasty head injury on international duty with Switzerland), but captain Jamel Lascelles is back fit.

What they’re saying

Unai Emery on a pivotal month for Arsenal: “In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season. We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break. But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.”

Miguel Almiron on his journey to Newcastle: “It’s fantastic to be at a club where you can feel the passion of the fans, as well as hear it. It confirmed everything I had been told about this club. The fans have shown amazing faith in me, and the team. Straight away they given me their love and I want to make them happy, make them proud. To come from Paraguay to a city I had not even heard of growing up and have people show me so much love, it is an incredible feeling. I’m very proud, it’s a special journey.”

Prediction

You get the sense this will be a lot tighter than everyone thinks, and Newcastle will be dangerous on the counter and willing to sit back and soak up pressure. That said, with Tottenham losing again, this is a great chance for Arsenal to take advantage and further boost their top four hopes. They will not let that chance pass them by. 2-1 to the Gunners.

