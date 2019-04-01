Preview: Arsenal v. Newcastle

- Arsenal going for 10th-straight PL home win
- Newcastle with defeat in last six
- Gunners go third with a win
Arsenal host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners hoping to climb back into the top four.
Unai Emery‘s men have been superb at home this season and have found a ruthless streak in recent months which has seen them keep their dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive. As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s side are also in good form and are all but safe from relegation barring an incredible collapse in the final weeks of the season.
In team news Arsenal may be without Granit Xhaka after he picked up an injury on international duty, while Lucas Torreira is banned.
Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar who is also banned (and is recovering from a nasty head injury on international duty with Switzerland), but captain Jamel Lascelles is back fit.
What they’re saying
Unai Emery on a pivotal month for Arsenal: “In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season. We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break. But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.”
Miguel Almiron on his journey to Newcastle: “It’s fantastic to be at a club where you can feel the passion of the fans, as well as hear it. It confirmed everything I had been told about this club. The fans have shown amazing faith in me, and the team. Straight away they given me their love and I want to make them happy, make them proud. To come from Paraguay to a city I had not even heard of growing up and have people show me so much love, it is an incredible feeling. I’m very proud, it’s a special journey.”
Prediction
You get the sense this will be a lot tighter than everyone thinks, and Newcastle will be dangerous on the counter and willing to sit back and soak up pressure. That said, with Tottenham losing again, this is a great chance for Arsenal to take advantage and further boost their top four hopes. They will not let that chance pass them by. 2-1 to the Gunners.
“Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today,” Solskjaer confirmed.
As for Paul Pogba, the very public love-in between himself, Real Madrid and their new manager Zinedine Zidane has led to many believing that the French midfielder is getting ready to seal a move to the Spanish capital this summer.
Solskjaer quelled any talk of Pogba leaving.
“Paul is happy here, he’s playing well. There were talks about the international break and what kind of issues that causes,” Solskjaer said. “One of the issues is that the players are always available for the press. He answered a general question, about how any player would like to play for Real Madrid. He didn’t talk about himself. He’s happy here. Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on any kids who … Zidane is an icon in France, he is a fantastic manager, he used to be a fantastic player – I played against him myself – and he’s just politely answered that question. But Paul’s happy here, he’s going to be a big, big part. I have always said you would like to build your team round him and that hasn’t changed at all.”
It seems like Pogba is perhaps trying to crank up the pressure on United to offer him a new deal this summer. If they do, he will likely sign it. If they don’t, expect Pogba’s contract situation to dominate the headlines for months to come.
Pogba is a fantastic player and has been in superb form for United since Solskjaer (his former reserve team coach) took charge, but if Real came in with a big bid for him this summer, it would be hard to turn it down. And if they did accept it, there are other players (David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial) who are more important to this team than Pogba.
