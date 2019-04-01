More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Rooney, Zlatan underline key role for global stars in MLS

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As much as Major League Soccer pushes towards a model of developing young talent either from North America or South America, the stunning individual displays of ageing superstars this weekend proved there is still a place for them in MLS.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

There is still a place for the wondrous, flying flick of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s heel, the audacity of Wayne Rooney’s free kick and the beauty of Carlos Vela’s curler.

All three delivered stunning, memorable moments and their moments of brilliance were viewed all over the world. People in pubs in England will have smiled at Rooney’s free kick. There will have been a nod of appreciation in Paris for Zlatan’s flick. And in Mexico Vela’s hat trick, and stunning goal, will have raised eyebrows.

In a league still growing and far from reaching its potential, the role these superstars play is sometimes underrated within American soccer circles.

As much as we like to get behind playing philosophies and building solid, sustainable teams, sport is still an entertainment business. We remember moments and veteran stars know better than most how to provide them.

Look, bringing over stars from Europe doesn’t always work. Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo may be the first to tell you their time in MLS didn’t exactly go to plan.

But from Thierry Henry to David Beckham, and now Zlatan to Rooney, there is still a place for stars who scores goals and create memorable moments which will be shown across the world.

MLS, despite plenty saying otherwise, doesn’t need to lose that ability to attract superstars approaching the end of their careers. It needs to continue to embrace.

If anything, it now has a one-two punch situation. With young, exciting players coming through, MLS is now seen as a breeding ground for young talent as well as a final showground for experienced stars. Attracting Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others to MLS should be a priority, as well as developing academies and providing minutes to homegrown talent.

As long as that continues to be the case, everyone wins. Especially MLS.

Spalletti calls Icardi’s feud with Inter “humiliating”

AP
Associated PressApr 1, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Nearly two months after it started, the ongoing feud between Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan is making more noise than ever.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti let his fury run loose following a 1-0 loss at home to Lazio on Sunday that could be costly for the Nerazzurri’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Spalletti explained why he kept Icardi off Inter’s squad for the match, even though the striker had resumed training with the club over the international break – which followed a six-week exile after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

“He could have played 20-30 minutes, even half a game, but that’s not the point,” Spalletti said. “Those who are in the locker room need to play. You need to have credibility in a group. … I’ve left players out for far less in my time. You must have respect and behave in the locker room.”

Spalletti added that it was “humiliating” for Inter’s fans that it required negotiations with Icardi’s lawyer “just to get him to pull on the shirt that they love.”

“Do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?” Spalletti said.

Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma. After he was stripped of the captaincy four days later, the 26-year-old Icardi had said he had a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see what happened,” Spalletti said.

Inter remained third but is only two points ahead of city rival AC Milan, and five points ahead of rising Lazio (which has a game in hand) and Atalanta.

It remains to be seen if Icardi will return for Wednesday’s match at Genoa.

“If he continues to behave the way he has done recently, then he can start to come back in,” Spalletti said.

Wanda Nara, Icardi’s wife and manager, said her husband “is ready and it’s all down to the decision of the coach.”

TOTTI’S POSITION

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti could be about to take on a greater role within the club’s management.

Totti has been a special ambassador for Roma since he stopped playing in 2017 following a 25-season career with his hometown club.

But with the recent departure of sporting director Ramon “Monchi” Rodriguez, Totti has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

“Everyone is talking about the possibility of a different role. We’ll see what happens in the future,” Totti said. “I can tell you that if I were to take on a new position, I would change some things. I’ve already spoken to the club about it, but this isn’t the right time to discuss it.”

Totti spoke before a 4-1 loss at home against Napoli on Sunday added another chapter to Roma’s season of discontent.

Roma was also recently eliminated from this season’s Champions League by Porto, which resulted in the firing of coach Eusebio Di Francesco, and routed 7-1 by Fiorentina in the Italian Cup.

“Everyone knows what’s gone wrong this season and that’s why we had to make changes,” said James Pallotta, Roma’s American president. “But the time for excuses is over. … No more alibis for anyone.”

JUVENTUS’ MAGIC NUMBER

Juventus needs to win only four more matches to clinch a record-extending eighth straight Serie A title.

If the Bianconeri compile the victories in succession they could celebrate another championship as soon as April 20 against Fiorentina.

That would give Juventus 90 points, which is the most that second-place Napoli could achieve – since Juventus holds the tiebreaker over Napoli.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Preview: Arsenal v. Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal going for 10th-straight PL home win
  • Newcastle with defeat in last six
  • Gunners go third with a win

Arsenal host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners hoping to climb back into the top four.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

Unai Emery‘s men have been superb at home this season and have found a ruthless streak in recent months which has seen them keep their dream of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive. As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez’s side are also in good form and are all but safe from relegation barring an incredible collapse in the final weeks of the season.

In team news Arsenal may be without Granit Xhaka after he picked up an injury on international duty, while Lucas Torreira is banned.

Newcastle will be without Fabian Schar who is also banned (and is recovering from a nasty head injury on international duty with Switzerland), but captain Jamel Lascelles is back fit.

What they’re saying

Unai Emery on a pivotal month for Arsenal: “In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season. We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break. But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.”

Miguel Almiron on his journey to Newcastle: “It’s fantastic to be at a club where you can feel the passion of the fans, as well as hear it. It confirmed everything I had been told about this club. The fans have shown amazing faith in me, and the team. Straight away they given me their love and I want to make them happy, make them proud. To come from Paraguay to a city I had not even heard of growing up and have people show me so much love, it is an incredible feeling. I’m very proud, it’s a special journey.”

Prediction

You get the sense this will be a lot tighter than everyone thinks, and Newcastle will be dangerous on the counter and willing to sit back and soak up pressure. That said, with Tottenham losing again, this is a great chance for Arsenal to take advantage and further boost their top four hopes. They will not let that chance pass them by. 2-1 to the Gunners.

Pochettino amid Tottenham’s slump: “My players are heroes”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 8:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LIVERPOOL — Mauricio Pochettino was very, very happy with his Tottenham players despite their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Watching on from the stands at Anfield as he served the final match of his two-game ban, Pochettino shrugged off a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games which has seen Spurs collapse from title contenders to just one point from being outside the top four.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino was keen to stress that Spurs are punching above their weight and pointed to the resources Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared to him.

“It was bad luck. Always bad luck. Many situations that happen in an action. Football is about being right in many actions. That is football,” Pochettino said. “You accept that sometimes things happen, like an offensive player misses an opportunity, like a midfielder misses a pass, a centre-back sometimes does not defend well and sometimes the keeper you know, that is football and you have to accept that. You know I was so disappointed after Southampton because we showed in the wrong way our arrogance. Today that is the arrogance I want to see in the team, like in the second half with our superiority. We were laughing a little bit because more than £100m in two midfielders, Keita and Fabinho on the bench, and you go and play and you are better and dominate.”

In a season where they’ve played away from home unexpectedly, failed to sign a single new player and had some key injuries to deal with, Spurs have hung in there admirably. Against Liverpool they dominated the second half and had plenty of chances to secure the win they deserved.

Pochettino is keen to keep confidence levels high ahead of a huge few weeks in the PL and the UEFA Champions League last eight against Manchester City. If Spurs put up a good fight against City and finish in the top four, this season will have been a huge success.

With their debut in the new stadium to finally come on Wednesday against Crystal Palace, an exciting new era will begin at Spurs.

But Pochettino knows they are still overachieving, and will be happy whatever happens.

“It’s a little bit of a shame that we’re not there fighting as well. We were but in the last few weeks we have started to find our reality, our place,” Pochettino said. “Disappointed but knowing and being realistic. We must be happy. We have a mini-league now. Seven games and it’s in our hands to be in the top four and the Champions League next season. Still we are in the quarter-finals and we are going to fight against Manchester City to try to be in the semifinals.”

Man United get huge injury boost; Pogba happy to stay

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received some good news ahead of the pivotal run-in.

He has a trio of stars ready to roll.

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial will all be available to play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the former two missing the narrow victory against Watford and Martial scoring but coming off with a knock.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to Wolves, Solskjaer revealed that Lindelof is ready and both Lukaku and Martial should be good to go.

“Both will be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today,” Solskjaer confirmed.

As for Paul Pogba, the very public love-in between himself, Real Madrid and their new manager Zinedine Zidane has led to many believing that the French midfielder is getting ready to seal a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Solskjaer quelled any talk of Pogba leaving.

“Paul is happy here, he’s playing well. There were talks about the international break and what kind of issues that causes,” Solskjaer said. “One of the issues is that the players are always available for the press. He answered a general question, about how any player would like to play for Real Madrid. He didn’t talk about himself. He’s happy here. Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on any kids who … Zidane is an icon in France, he is a fantastic manager, he used to be a fantastic player – I played against him myself – and he’s just politely answered that question. But Paul’s happy here, he’s going to be a big, big part. I have always said you would like to build your team round him and that hasn’t changed at all.”

It seems like Pogba is perhaps trying to crank up the pressure on United to offer him a new deal this summer. If they do, he will likely sign it. If they don’t, expect Pogba’s contract situation to dominate the headlines for months to come.

Pogba is a fantastic player and has been in superb form for United since Solskjaer (his former reserve team coach) took charge, but if Real came in with a big bid for him this summer, it would be hard to turn it down. And if they did accept it, there are other players (David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial) who are more important to this team than Pogba.