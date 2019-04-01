VIDEO: Carragher gives linesman relief with VR display of Chelsea equalizer

Jamie Carragher may have not meant to do it, but the longtime Liverpool man successfully argued the case for Video Assistant Referee on Monday.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher used the VAR without the A — virtual reality — to show why the linesman was unlikely to catch a yards-offside Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s comeback win over Cardiff City on Sunday.
The loss may well cost Cardiff City its place in the Premier League, but the linesman would’ve been forced to stay on the end line for the attempt and — apparently — would’ve understandably had his line of sight blocked by Willian‘s dome.
Atletico Madrid will come to Orlando for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in July as part of its United States tour, which also features a meeting with Chivas Guadalajara in Texas and a Madrid Derby against Real in New Jersey.
The last six All Star Games occurred July 28 or later.
Presumably, Rooney and Ibrahimovic will be reunited in the MLS side, and fellow former Manchester United player Nani will likely also get the call given his current home stadia.
The format is unchanged despite calls for something fresh, as the last two matches were particularly dull 1-1 draws decided in penalty kicks (Real Madrid and Juventus won).
The Premier League provides plenty of entertainment at midweek thanks to rescheduled matches from cup play, and each will put its own spin on the chase for places in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.
Will Fulham join Huddersfield Town in the Championship?
Watford v. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com
The second of three relegation spots could be sealed if the visitors cannot claim all three points (though even one would be close to enough given Fulham’s dreadful minus-43 goal differential). And its hosts won’t be sleepwalking, as Watford knows it can lay a solid claim to 7th should it win and Wolves not manage full points against Manchester United.
Red Devils, Wolves chase season goals
Wolves v. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
It’s fifth versus seventh, though 17 points separate the Red Devils from host Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have wasted several chances to put a stranglehold on 7th, and may well be looking up at Watford by the close of business Tuesday. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, they’ll want to reclaim third place before Spurs and Chelsea play 22 hours later.
Spurs FINALLY open their new stadium with a London Derby
Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Can Man City clinch the goal differential tiebreaker on Wednesday? Manchester City v. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com
After getting hosed by a lack of VAR at the weekend, Neil Warnock‘s Cardiff City gets the reward of a visit to the Etihad Stadium. Warnock has hinted that he could go youth heavy, and Pep Guardiola will be licking his lips at the thought of using the club’s match-in-hand on Liverpool to expand City’s 7-goal advantage in differential should the title chase come down to tiebreakers. A win puts City back atop the PL table with six matches each to play.
Chelsea hopes for season sweep of Brighton, Top Four jump
Chelsea v. Brighton and Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com
Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 in the sides’ first meeting… back in the 1933 FA Cup. A 1-1 draw followed in the 1967 versions of the same tournament, and it’s since been all Chelsea. Desperate Brighton will hope it’s overdue for a second win when it meets the Blues for the 12th time and makes up its match-in-hand on 18th place Cardiff City.
Managing for penny-pinching owner Mike Ashley has been a slog for the former Liverpool and Napoli boss, but Benitez has endeared himself to the Geordie faithful by staying with the club through relegation and saving the club’s Premier League status on (probably) two occasions.
The Magpies fell 2-0 to Arsenal on Monday, a match few thought Newcastle would win at the Emirates Stadium.
“We were close, but it was about chances in the final third. … The final third we have been speaking all season, the final third you have to spend £40M £50M, £75M.”
Newcastle is likely to have broken its transfer record this winter — Miguel Almiron has to meet some contract conditions to get his deal past Michael Owen‘s previous record — but that deal falls short of those big figures.
And as Benitez begins contract discussions with Ashley, Newcastle supporters can run down a list of strikers the Magpies did not buy despite persistent rumors… and what their price tags became once the players met their potential. Names like Batshuayi, Piatek, and Monday scorer Lacazette were all scouted by the Magpies but never arrived at St. James’ Park as a player for the home team.
What do you think? Will Ashley and Newcastle do enough to keep Rafa?