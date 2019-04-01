WATCH: Orlando City ‘fools’ with Beckham’s Miami via Blair Witch spoof

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five matches, three days, three match days.

Wild stuff; Yes, only in the Premier League can you get Chelsea’s Matchday 27 game on the same day Spurs play its Matchday 31, and Man City starts Matchday 33.

The Premier League provides plenty of entertainment at midweek thanks to rescheduled matches from cup play, and each will put its own spin on the chase for places in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Will Fulham join Huddersfield Town in the Championship?

Watford v. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

The second of three relegation spots could be sealed if the visitors cannot claim all three points (though even one would be close to enough given Fulham’s dreadful minus-43 goal differential). And its hosts won’t be sleepwalking, as Watford knows it can lay a solid claim to 7th should it win and Wolves not manage full points against Manchester United.

Red Devils, Wolves chase season goals

Wolves v. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

It’s fifth versus seventh, though 17 points separate the Red Devils from host Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have wasted several chances to put a stranglehold on 7th, and may well be looking up at Watford by the close of business Tuesday. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, they’ll want to reclaim third place before Spurs and Chelsea play 22 hours later.

Spurs FINALLY open their new stadium with a London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

First the U-18s got their chance under Mauricio Pochettino‘s watchful eye, then the alums led by Robbie Keane and Jurgen Klinsmann. Now Spurs first teamers get their first 90 minutes on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf with a visit from a Crystal Palace team which likes to entertain.

Can Man City clinch the goal differential tiebreaker on Wednesday?

Manchester City v. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

After getting hosed by a lack of VAR at the weekend, Neil Warnock‘s Cardiff City gets the reward of a visit to the Etihad Stadium. Warnock has hinted that he could go youth heavy, and Pep Guardiola will be licking his lips at the thought of using the club’s match-in-hand on Liverpool to expand City’s 7-goal advantage in differential should the title chase come down to tiebreakers. A win puts City back atop the PL table with six matches each to play.

Chelsea hopes for season sweep of Brighton, Top Four jump

Chelsea v. Brighton and Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 in the sides’ first meeting… back in the 1933 FA Cup. A 1-1 draw followed in the 1967 versions of the same tournament, and it’s since been all Chelsea. Desperate Brighton will hope it’s overdue for a second win when it meets the Blues for the 12th time and makes up its match-in-hand on 18th place Cardiff City.

