Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Allegri asks for lifetime bans after Kean racially abused

By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Leonardo Bonucci didn’t exactly have his teammate’s back after Moise Kean was racially jeered following a goal in Juventus’ defeat of Cagliari.

Kean, who is black, scored an 85th minute goal to give the Serie A leaders a 2-0 lead.

The player was then racially abused by fans, with teammate Blaise Matuidi understandably offended and angry. And whereas Juve manager Max Allegri said fans needed to be banned for life when caught doing such things, Bonucci thinks blame lies on both side.

His comments are stunning stuff but also not out of character with the backwards racial incidents sometimes on display in Italian football. From Football-Italia:

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his teammates. He knows he could’ve done something differently too,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way.”

50-50? We have to hope something’s been lost in translation.

Now you might agree, in a sense, that Kean provoked angry comments. But this wasn’t him being called a simple profane name or shouted that he stinks; There’s no excuse for tossing racial barbs in 2019. No excuse.

To recap: In Bonucci’s book, spreading your arms on the touch line after being booed and getting monkey chants is cause enough to hear racial slurs. Cool, cool.

Can you imagine if Gareth Southgate or one of Raheem Sterling‘s white English teammates hedged in their criticism of racial attacks on Sterling over the international break? Hardly, which is a true indictment on Bonucci and also something much larger than him.

See the goal after a description of the abuse, which came after Kean was booed all night.

Solskjaer not panicking after Man Utd loses lead, game

By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finding it hard to fault his Manchester United players following a 2-1 loss at Wolves on Tuesday.

The Red Devils led through Scott McTominay but were level at the break and in deep trouble when Ashley Young took a pair of yellow cards inside a five-minute spell early in the second half.

United couldn’t hold, and didn’t look likely to score after conceding a circus act of an own goal in the 77th minute.

Still, Solskjaer is doing okay despite United settling into fifth place.

“Very disappointed with the result but pleased with the performance up until 75 mins,” he said. “An excellent performance from the boys.”

That’s a head scratcher, although Wolves have been quite good. Solskjaer has often spoken of United’s status and expectations, and the conceded goal alone was not along those standards.

To fail to take any points from the match after blowing a lead? Not great, even if United out-attempted Wolves 18-9, and it hasn’t happened in since the pre-Jose Mourinho days at Old Trafford.

“At 10 men it’s hard but we had to keep the ball,” said Solskajer, who admitted that the red card was a deserved one. “We didn’t want them to put pressure on us. They scored with their first chance after the sending off and you have to give them credit for that.”

Stoppage time stunners for Suarez, super sub Messi in Barcelona comeback

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
The game of the season may have just taken place Tuesday in Spain.

Of course, Lionel Messi was at the center of it all, though that wasn’t the plan.

Messi came off the bench and needed time to fix things given Barcelona allowed four unanswered goals to blow a two-goal lead at Villarreal. He helped drive his team back to a 4-4 draw which stopped Atletico Madrid from pulling to within seven points of first place in La Liga.

Barca is now unbeaten in 18 league matches since losing 4-3 to Real Betis on Nov. 11.

The final two goals were majestic.

Barcelona led 2-0 after 16 minutes through Philippe Coutinho and Malcom, but the hosts made it 2-1 in short order and scored twice in the first 17 minutes of the second half.

Messi came on for Coutinho just before Villarreal scored their third, then watched as Carlos Bacca cut through the Barca back line to make it 4-2 with 10 minutes to play.

Alvaro Gonzalez gave Barca some hope with an 86th minute red card for a harsh challenge on Suarez.

Messi then scored a vicious, spinning, 89th minute free kick that — really, you have to see the angle from behind his attempt — whirled just past a defender and defied the flying Sergio Asenjo by smashing the post before zipping around the back of the goal.

Wow.

But Barca still managed to make it look like it would not be able to pull off a miracle as Messi zipped a long range effort over the goal and then Asenjo made a terrific stop after Messi fed Jordi Alba onto the doorstep.

A lofted pass then led to a corner kick. Enter Suarez.

USMNT’s Ream speaks out after his Fulham side is relegated

Nigel French/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Fulham lost its ninth-straight Premier League match on Tuesday, dooming the London side to relegation.

Fittingly, the Cottagers allowed four more goals in the loss to see their total of conceded goals reach 76.

USMNT center back Tim Ream has been with Fulham since 2015, and was the club’s Player of the Season when they won the Football League Championship playoffs last season.

Hopes were high when Fulham spent loads of dough to bring in Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andre Schurrle, Jean-Michael Seri and others for their return to the Premier League.

Unlike fellow promoted spenders Wolves, Fulham did not find the right mix and is relegated in a three-manager PL season for the second time this decade.

The latest manager, Scott Parker, said he was dealing with “pure disappointment.” Ream, he was just angry. From the BBC:

“We haven’t shown a togetherness, unity, desire, passion,” Ream said. “We’ve shown it in bits and pieces, in the first half then go dead and flat. We need to find it from somewhere. Guys need to speak up more in training sessions. What we do in the match is a product of what we do between Monday to Friday.”

Ream said there was a harsh team talk following the 4-1 loss at Watford, and he’ll be interested to see what follows at Craven Cottage.

“There were some home truths,” Ream said. “We’ll see if it resonates with the guys. We will approach the remaining games like we have for every game. We will go out to try to get points, albeit meaningless points.”

Parker vowed to do his part in delivering something to supporters over the final weeks of the season.

“The team and the players owe it to the football club and fans to out in the last five games and give something back, although it’ll be very little,” Parker said.

“The next five games, we will crack on.”

Wolves top 10-man Man Utd (video)

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
  • United remains fifth in Premier League
  • Wolves a point ahead of 8th place Watford
  • McTominay scores first PL goal
  • United out-attempts Wolves 18-9 in loss

Ashley Young was sent off and Chris Smalling scored an own goal as 10-man Manchester United blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

Diogo Jota scored for Wolves, who remain in control of the race for 7th place and a potential spot in the Europa League.

Wolves continue its season control of United after drawing them at Old Trafford and knocking the Red Devils out of the FA Cup.

Scott McTominay scored his first Premier League goal in the loss, as United is level on points with fourth place Spurs. Tottenham plays Wednesday at home versus Crystal Palace.

Romelu Lukaku pounded a header right at well-stationed Rui Patricio off a strong 5th minute opportunity.

McTominay delivered on United’s early promise, taking a square ball from Fred about 22 yards from goal and dragging a low shot across Patricio and inside the far post.

Patricio made a fine save to deny Lingard’s header of a chipped Lukaku cross in the 17th.

Wolves wouldn’t trail for long, unlocking United through the magnificent Jimenez’s pass to Jota and a fine finish.

Leander Dendoncker popped an unchallenged shot over the bar in the 31st as Wolves bid for their first lead of the night.

Lukaku and Paul Pogba combined well, the Frenchman using a faked shot to slip the Belgian to about 8 yards out. Lukaku dragged his effort wide of the goal.

Patricio made an outstanding save on McTominay in the 55th, keeping the deadlock in tact.

Ashley Young was sent off by Mike Dean in the 57th minute when he hit Jota with a studs-up tackle and picked up his second yellow card in less than five minutes.

It was a milestone moment.

Wolves then went ahead when Phil Jones headed a ball off Jimenez’s legs, and David De Gea couldn’t find it before Chris Smalling punched it across his own goal line.

McTominay had another low drive pushed out for a corner kick in the 78th, but it was Wolves who repeatedly missed chances to score including Ivan Cavaleiro‘s stoppage time rip off the bar.