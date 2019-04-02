Breaking down the brilliance of Virgil van Dijk

With Liverpool drawing against Tottenham 1-1 heading into the final minutes, Moussa Sissoko was clean through with Heung-Min Son alongside him.
VVD stood in the way, and he waited until the last possible moment to put Sissoko off and force him to smash his effort over the bar. It was a wonderful lesson on how to defend in a two v. one situation, and he actually injured himself making the challenge but has since quelled any fears he will miss any games.
Liverpool went on to win the game against Spurs and go back to the top of the table, as Van Dijk kept Harry Kane quiet and put in yet another commanding display at center back.
Our crew break down the Dutchman’s brilliance in the tactics session above. Enjoy.
For the first time in English soccer, the decisions made via VAR will be shown on television screens throughout the stadium.
The landmark moment will arrive during the two FA Cup semifinals this weekend, as Brighton face Manchester City on Saturday and Watford play Wolves on Sunday.
With VAR to be introduced into the Premier League from the 2019-20 season, VAR has been used in both the FA Cup and League Cup in England as a testing ground. Throughout the FA Cup over the past two seasons there has been plenty of confusion in stadiums as fans try to figure what is going on.
Confirmation that these decisions will now be shown on the big screens at Wembley is a welcome relief for supporters, and should help referees gain more respect inside the stadiums.
Of course, with plenty of PL stadiums not having TV screens (Old Trafford and Anfield to name a few) it is unlikely the decisions will be shown during the game for next season. Then again, why shouldn’t they be shown at stadiums which have TV screens available?
Whatever the English game can do to help usher in VAR smoothly must be done. Showing the decisions live on screens is a big step in the right direction.
Jamie Carragher may have not meant to do it, but the longtime Liverpool man successfully argued the case for Video Assistant Referee on Monday.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher used the VAR without the A — virtual reality — to show why the linesman was unlikely to catch a yards-offside Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s comeback win over Cardiff City on Sunday.
The loss may well cost Cardiff City its place in the Premier League, but the linesman would’ve been forced to stay on the end line for the attempt and — apparently — would’ve understandably had his line of sight blocked by Willian‘s dome.
Atletico Madrid will come to Orlando for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in July as part of its United States tour, which also features a meeting with Chivas Guadalajara in Texas and a Madrid Derby against Real in New Jersey.
The last six All Star Games occurred July 28 or later.
Presumably, Rooney and Ibrahimovic will be reunited in the MLS side, and fellow former Manchester United player Nani will likely also get the call given his current home stadia.
The format is unchanged despite calls for something fresh, as the last two matches were particularly dull 1-1 draws decided in penalty kicks (Real Madrid and Juventus won).