Breaking down the brilliance of Virgil van Dijk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He is the frontrunner to be named the Player of the Season in the Premier League, and Virgil Van Dijk delivered a huge moment in the title race on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

With Liverpool drawing against Tottenham 1-1 heading into the final minutes, Moussa Sissoko was clean through with Heung-Min Son alongside him.

VVD stood in the way, and he waited until the last possible moment to put Sissoko off and force him to smash his effort over the bar. It was a wonderful lesson on how to defend in a two v. one situation, and he actually injured himself making the challenge but has since quelled any fears he will miss any games.

Liverpool went on to win the game against Spurs and go back to the top of the table, as Van Dijk kept Harry Kane quiet and put in yet another commanding display at center back.

Our crew break down the Dutchman’s brilliance in the tactics session above. Enjoy.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports