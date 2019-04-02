More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
FA Cup semifinals to show VAR decisions in stadium

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
For the first time in English soccer, the decisions made via VAR will be shown on television screens throughout the stadium.

The landmark moment will arrive during the two FA Cup semifinals this weekend, as Brighton face Manchester City on Saturday and Watford play Wolves on Sunday.

With VAR to be introduced into the Premier League from the 2019-20 season, VAR has been used in both the FA Cup and League Cup in England as a testing ground. Throughout the FA Cup over the past two seasons there has been plenty of confusion in stadiums as fans try to figure what is going on.

Confirmation that these decisions will now be shown on the big screens at Wembley is a welcome relief for supporters, and should help referees gain more respect inside the stadiums.

Of course, with plenty of PL stadiums not having TV screens (Old Trafford and Anfield to name a few) it is unlikely the decisions will be shown during the game for next season. Then again, why shouldn’t they be shown at stadiums which have TV screens available?

Whatever the English game can do to help usher in VAR smoothly must be done. Showing the decisions live on screens is a big step in the right direction.

VIDEO: Carragher gives linesman relief with VR display of Chelsea equalizer

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
Jamie Carragher may have not meant to do it, but the longtime Liverpool man successfully argued the case for Video Assistant Referee on Monday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher used the VAR without the A — virtual reality — to show why the linesman was unlikely to catch a yards-offside Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s comeback win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

The loss may well cost Cardiff City its place in the Premier League, but the linesman would’ve been forced to stay on the end line for the attempt and — apparently — would’ve understandably had his line of sight blocked by Willian‘s dome.

It’s fascinating stuff. Well done, Sky and Jamie.

And Neil Warnock, you should still be angry. The eye in the sky wouldn’t have lied.

Report: Atletico Madrid to play MLS All-Star Game

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
If Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney thought their days of playing against European powers were over, they’ve got another thing coming according to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.

Assuming they don’t skip the occasion, of course.

Atletico Madrid will come to Orlando for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in July as part of its United States tour, which also features a meeting with Chivas Guadalajara in Texas and a Madrid Derby against Real in New Jersey.

The last six All Star Games occurred July 28 or later.

Presumably, Rooney and Ibrahimovic will be reunited in the MLS side, and fellow former Manchester United player Nani will likely also get the call given his current home stadia.

The format is unchanged despite calls for something fresh, as the last two matches were particularly dull 1-1 draws decided in penalty kicks (Real Madrid and Juventus won).

WATCH: Orlando City ‘fools’ with Beckham’s Miami via Blair Witch spoof

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
April Fools’ Day on social media gets tired real quickly, so embrace the fresh and never let go.

Orlando City SC’s video qualifies as fresh, even though it isn’t quite a prank as much as a chance to rip on its future geographic rivals: David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

Beckham and his crew are going to redevelop Lockhart Stadium, which has been abandoned for some time, and it’s going to be gorgeous. But the announcement wasn’t as sexy, with Becks standing in front of the overgrown field for the news.

OCSC sent players Dom Dwyer, Lamine Sane, and Benji Michel into “the wilderness” for a spoof on “Blair Witch Project.” Not quite anything to be believed, but genuinely amusing.

It could’ve been perfect, but the ending did not feature a corner.

Just wait til DPs Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar enact their revenge in several years.

Top Premier League midweek storylines

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT
Five matches, three days, three match days.

Wild stuff; Yes, only in the Premier League can you get Chelsea’s Matchday 27 game on the same day Spurs play its Matchday 31, and Man City starts Matchday 33.

The Premier League provides plenty of entertainment at midweek thanks to rescheduled matches from cup play, and each will put its own spin on the chase for places in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Will Fulham join Huddersfield Town in the Championship?
Watford v. Fulham, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

The second of three relegation spots could be sealed if the visitors cannot claim all three points (though even one would be close to enough given Fulham’s dreadful minus-43 goal differential). And its hosts won’t be sleepwalking, as Watford knows it can lay a solid claim to 7th should it win and Wolves not manage full points against Manchester United.

Red Devils, Wolves chase season goals
Wolves v. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

It’s fifth versus seventh, though 17 points separate the Red Devils from host Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have wasted several chances to put a stranglehold on 7th, and may well be looking up at Watford by the close of business Tuesday. As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, they’ll want to reclaim third place before Spurs and Chelsea play 22 hours later.

Spurs FINALLY open their new stadium with a London Derby
Tottenham Hotspur v. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

First the U-18s got their chance under Mauricio Pochettino‘s watchful eye, then the alums led by Robbie Keane and Jurgen Klinsmann. Now Spurs first teamers get their first 90 minutes on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turf with a visit from a Crystal Palace team which likes to entertain.

Can Man City clinch the goal differential tiebreaker on Wednesday?
Manchester City v. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

After getting hosed by a lack of VAR at the weekend, Neil Warnock‘s Cardiff City gets the reward of a visit to the Etihad Stadium. Warnock has hinted that he could go youth heavy, and Pep Guardiola will be licking his lips at the thought of using the club’s match-in-hand on Liverpool to expand City’s 7-goal advantage in differential should the title chase come down to tiebreakers. A win puts City back atop the PL table with six matches each to play.

Chelsea hopes for season sweep of Brighton, Top Four jump
Chelsea v. Brighton and Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com

Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 in the sides’ first meeting… back in the 1933 FA Cup. A 1-1 draw followed in the 1967 versions of the same tournament, and it’s since been all Chelsea. Desperate Brighton will hope it’s overdue for a second win when it meets the Blues for the 12th time and makes up its match-in-hand on 18th place Cardiff City.