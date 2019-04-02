Fulham relegated at Watford (video)

- Fulham relegated
- Doucoure, Hughes score beauties
- Babel scores lone Fulham goal
- Deeney rounds out Watford scoring
Fulham is headed for the Championship, relegated from the Premier League following a 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.
Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney, and Kiko Femenia scored for Watford, who remains 8th and sits a point back of Wolves.
Ryan Babel scored Fulham’s marker, as the Cottagers join Huddersfield Town as clubs relegated to the Championship.
Doucoure opened the scoring with a smash from 20 yards out, putting the visitors on the brink after just 23 minutes.
But Babel took advantage of a slipping Adrian Mariappa to run onto a Ryan Sessegnon pass. The Dutchman dribbled around Ben Foster to roll in the equalizer.
Watford scored another beauty to confirm Fulham’s demise, Hughes ripping a venomous shot from the edge of the 18. Deeney and Femenia added easy enough goals to confirm Fulham’s fate.
The Cottagers have allowed 76 goals this season.
5 – Ryan Babel has been directly involved in five league goals (three goals and two assists) for Fulham since making his debut in January, more than double that of any teammate. Redemption.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2019
