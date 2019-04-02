More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Fulham relegated at Watford (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Fulham relegated
  • Doucoure, Hughes score beauties
  • Babel scores lone Fulham goal
  • Deeney rounds out Watford scoring

Fulham is headed for the Championship, relegated from the Premier League following a 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney, and Kiko Femenia scored for Watford, who remains 8th and sits a point back of Wolves.

Ryan Babel scored Fulham’s marker, as the Cottagers join Huddersfield Town as clubs relegated to the Championship.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Doucoure opened the scoring with a smash from 20 yards out, putting the visitors on the brink after just 23 minutes.

But Babel took advantage of a slipping Adrian Mariappa to run onto a Ryan Sessegnon pass. The Dutchman dribbled around Ben Foster to roll in the equalizer.

Watford scored another beauty to confirm Fulham’s demise, Hughes ripping a venomous shot from the edge of the 18. Deeney and Femenia added easy enough goals to confirm Fulham’s fate.

The Cottagers have allowed 76 goals this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wolves top 10-man Man Utd (video)

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • United remains fifth in Premier League
  • Wolves a point ahead of 8th place Watford
  • McTominay scores first PL goal
  • United out-attempts Wolves 17-8 in loss

Ashley Young was sent off and Chris Smalling scored an own goal as 10-man Manchester United blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

Diogo Jota scored for Wolves, who remain in control of the race for 7th place and a potential spot in the Europa League.

Wolves continue its season control of United after drawing them at Old Trafford and knocking the Red Devils out of the FA Cup.

Scott McTominay scored his first Premier League goal in the loss, as United is level on points with fourth place Spurs. Tottenham plays Wednesday at home versus Crystal Palace.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Romelu Lukaku pounded a header right at well-stationed Rui Patricio off a strong 5th minute opportunity.

McTominay delivered on United’s early promise, taking a square ball from Fred about 22 yards from goal and dragging a low shot across Patricio and inside the far post.

Patricio made a fine save to deny Lingard’s header of a chipped Lukaku cross in the 17th.

Wolves wouldn’t trail for long, unlocking United through the magnificent Jimenez’s pass to Jota and a fine finish.

Leander Dendoncker popped an unchallenged shot over the bar in the 31st as Wolves bid for their first lead of the night.

Lukaku and Paul Pogba combined well, the Frenchman using a faked shot to slip the Belgian to about 8 yards out. Lukaku dragged his effort wide of the goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Patricio made an outstanding save on McTominay in the 55th, keeping the deadlock in tact.

Ashley Young was sent off by Mike Dean in the 57th minute when he hit Jota with a studs-up tackle and picked up his second yellow card in less than five minutes.

It was a milestone moment.

Wolves then went ahead when Phil Jones headed a ball off Jimenez’s legs, and David De Gea couldn’t find it before Chris Smalling punched it across his own goal line.

McTominay had another low drive pushed out for a corner kick in the 78th, but it was Wolves who repeatedly missed chances to score including Ivan Cavaleiro‘s stoppage time rip off the bar.

VIDEO: Watford’s Doucoure smashes thunderbolt v. Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaApr 2, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure sent Fulham to the welcome mat of relegation with a thunderbolt goal Tuesday at Vicarage Road (even if the visitors responded before halftime).

Fulham will drop to the Championship if it cannot manage at least a point and really anything other than a win would all-but seal its fate due to lousy goal differential.

[ MORE: Warnock keeps fuming ]

Doucoure put the Cottagers on the precipice with this venomous strike, which left goalkeeper Sergio Rico clawing at air. It’s the 26-year-old’s fifth goal of the season to go with six assists.

Fortunately for Fulham, it restored level terms when Ryan Babel took a pass from Ryan Sessegnon and beat Ben Foster in the 33rd minute.

Watch Live: Wolves v. Man United; Watford v. Fulham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Premier League games are coming your way at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Let the games continue!

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

Manchester United head to Wolves and Fulham travel to Watford, as United aim to stay in the top four hunt and Fulham will be relegated with a defeat.

Both Wolves and Watford know a win will significantly boost their chances of finishing in seventh and making the Europa League, but they are both in the FA Cup semifinals this weekend so will have to manage their squads accordingly.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Below is the schedule for Tuesday, while we have reaction, video and analysis on both games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Criticism of German soccer chief Grindel growing louder

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) German football federation president Reinhard Grindel is under increasing pressure over allegations he hasn’t been open about outside earnings and over general discontent with his leadership.

Grindel, who has been in charge of the DFB since April 2016 after his predecessor Wolfgang Niersbach stepped down amid claims of corruption, conspicuously avoided the red carpet at the opening of the German football museum in Dortmund on Monday.

Grindel was accused by German weekly magazine Der Spiegel last week of failing to declare additional income of 78,000 euros ($87,000) for being chairman of the DFB’s subsidiary media management company in 2016 and 2017 – on top of his regular salary as DFB president.

The DFB issued a statement to reject the accusations, saying Grindel took on the position with its subsidiary company only after he became president, and so was not obliged to declare the earnings at the time.

But criticism of Grindel is growing louder.

“When you’re in such a position and such things come to light, you should at last have arguments to put them aside as soon as possible,” former West Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus said. “The DFB has been on shaky ground before.”

Niersbach stepped down in November 2015 amid allegations that Germany’s bid to win the World Cup in 2006 was helped by bribery. Niersbach’s predecessor, Theo Zwanziger, stepped down in 2012.

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who retired after winning the World Cup in 2014, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Grindel.

Grindel was already under fire for his clumsy attempts to engage with fans while increasing the commercial appeal of German soccer. Monday night games, late kickoff times, and a ban on pyrotechnics have all proved unpopular with fans, who frequently display banners at games criticizing the DFB.

Grindel was embarrassed in 2017 when a scheme to allow China’s under-20 team to play against fourth-tier sides was abandoned due to protests from supporters displaying Tibetan flags.

Andreas Rettig, managing director of second division side St. Pauli, said at the opening of the new football museum that Grindel would not get a place in the its hall of fame.

“The DFB’s appearance has long been in need of improvement,” Rettig said.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports