Man City confirm Sergio Aguero out injured

Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero is out injured.

The Argentine forward, 30, limped off in the second half of City’s 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with what looked like a muscle strain.

It appears it is a little more serious than that.

Speaking ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Pep Guardiola confirmed Aguero could be out for a number of games.

“He didn’t train the last two days, tomorrow he is not able [to play],” Guardiola said. “Hopefully next Saturday or Tuesday but we will see the evolution in the next few days.”

So, that is Aguero out of the game against Cardiff, while he may also miss the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on Saturday and the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Tottenham next Tuesday.

Far from ideal for City, but Gabriel Jesus has looked sharp whenever he has been able to called upon so far this season.

Still, losing City’s all-time leading goalscorer at a key time of the season has the potential to damage their chances of pulling off a historic quadruple.

