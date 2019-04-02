Premier League midweek TV, streaming schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League games keep on coming! Five games take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some massive clashes in the top four and relegation battles.

Man City, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea are all in action, as Spurs open their new stadium and City aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

