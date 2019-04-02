More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League midweek TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League games keep on coming! Five games take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some massive clashes in the top four and relegation battles.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

Man City, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea are all in action, as Spurs open their new stadium and City aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FA Cup semifinals to show VAR decisions in stadium

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in English soccer, the decisions made via VAR will be shown on television screens throughout the stadium.

The landmark moment will arrive during the two FA Cup semifinals this weekend, as Brighton face Manchester City on Saturday and Watford play Wolves on Sunday.

With VAR to be introduced into the Premier League from the 2019-20 season, VAR has been used in both the FA Cup and League Cup in England as a testing ground. Throughout the FA Cup over the past two seasons there has been plenty of confusion in stadiums as fans try to figure what is going on.

Confirmation that these decisions will now be shown on the big screens at Wembley is a welcome relief for supporters, and should help referees gain more respect inside the stadiums.

Of course, with plenty of PL stadiums not having TV screens (Old Trafford and Anfield to name a few) it is unlikely the decisions will be shown during the game for next season. Then again, why shouldn’t they be shown at stadiums which have TV screens available?

Whatever the English game can do to help usher in VAR smoothly must be done. Showing the decisions live on screens is a big step in the right direction.

VIDEO: Carragher gives linesman relief with VR display of Chelsea equalizer

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jamie Carragher may have not meant to do it, but the longtime Liverpool man successfully argued the case for Video Assistant Referee on Monday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher used the VAR without the A — virtual reality — to show why the linesman was unlikely to catch a yards-offside Cesar Azpilicueta in Chelsea’s comeback win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

[ MORE: PL midweek storylines ]

The loss may well cost Cardiff City its place in the Premier League, but the linesman would’ve been forced to stay on the end line for the attempt and — apparently — would’ve understandably had his line of sight blocked by Willian‘s dome.

It’s fascinating stuff. Well done, Sky and Jamie.

And Neil Warnock, you should still be angry. The eye in the sky wouldn’t have lied.

Report: Atletico Madrid to play MLS All-Star Game

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney thought their days of playing against European powers were over, they’ve got another thing coming according to Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.

Assuming they don’t skip the occasion, of course.

[ MORE: PL midweek storylines ]

Atletico Madrid will come to Orlando for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in July as part of its United States tour, which also features a meeting with Chivas Guadalajara in Texas and a Madrid Derby against Real in New Jersey.

The last six All Star Games occurred July 28 or later.

Presumably, Rooney and Ibrahimovic will be reunited in the MLS side, and fellow former Manchester United player Nani will likely also get the call given his current home stadia.

The format is unchanged despite calls for something fresh, as the last two matches were particularly dull 1-1 draws decided in penalty kicks (Real Madrid and Juventus won).

WATCH: Orlando City ‘fools’ with Beckham’s Miami via Blair Witch spoof

Orlando City SC / @OrlandoCitySC
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

April Fools’ Day on social media gets tired real quickly, so embrace the fresh and never let go.

Orlando City SC’s video qualifies as fresh, even though it isn’t quite a prank as much as a chance to rip on its future geographic rivals: David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

[ MORE: Arsenal tops Newcastle ]

Beckham and his crew are going to redevelop Lockhart Stadium, which has been abandoned for some time, and it’s going to be gorgeous. But the announcement wasn’t as sexy, with Becks standing in front of the overgrown field for the news.

OCSC sent players Dom Dwyer, Lamine Sane, and Benji Michel into “the wilderness” for a spoof on “Blair Witch Project.” Not quite anything to be believed, but genuinely amusing.

It could’ve been perfect, but the ending did not feature a corner.

Just wait til DPs Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar enact their revenge in several years.