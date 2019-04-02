More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Five Premier League games have been wedged into the next few days, as the action continues to be cranked up a few notches.

From title and top four pushes, to trying to finish in seventh and stay out of the bottom three, there is so much to play for.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 4-0 Cardiff City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Wolves 1-1 Man United – (Tuesday, 2:45 pm. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) 

Watford 1-2 Fulham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Man City confirm Sergio Aguero out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero is out injured.

The Argentine forward, 30, limped off in the second half of City’s 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with what looked like a muscle strain.

It appears it is a little more serious than that.

Speaking ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola confirmed Aguero could be out for a number of games.

“He didn’t train the last two days, tomorrow he is not able [to play],” Guardiola said. “Hopefully next Saturday or Tuesday but we will see the evolution in the next few days.”

So, that is Aguero out of the game against Cardiff, while he may also miss the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on Saturday and the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Tottenham next Tuesday.

Far from ideal for City, but Gabriel Jesus has looked sharp whenever he has been able to called upon so far this season.

Still, losing City’s all-time leading goalscorer at a key time of the season has the potential to damage their chances of pulling off a historic quadruple.

Breaking down the brilliance of Virgil van Dijk

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
He is the frontrunner to be named the Player of the Season in the Premier League, and Virgil Van Dijk delivered a huge moment in the title race on Sunday.

With Liverpool drawing against Tottenham 1-1 heading into the final minutes, Moussa Sissoko was clean through with Heung-Min Son alongside him.

VVD stood in the way, and he waited until the last possible moment to put Sissoko off and force him to smash his effort over the bar. It was a wonderful lesson on how to defend in a two v. one situation, and he actually injured himself making the challenge but has since quelled any fears he will miss any games.

Liverpool went on to win the game against Spurs and go back to the top of the table, as Van Dijk kept Harry Kane quiet and put in yet another commanding display at center back.

Our crew break down the Dutchman’s brilliance in the tactics session above. Enjoy.

Premier League midweek TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
The Premier League games keep on coming! Five games take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some massive clashes in the top four and relegation battles.

Man City, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea are all in action, as Spurs open their new stadium and City aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man United – NBCSN
2:45 p.m. ET: Watford v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. ET: Man City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold

FA Cup semifinals to show VAR decisions in stadium

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
For the first time in English soccer, the decisions made via VAR will be shown on television screens throughout the stadium.

The landmark moment will arrive during the two FA Cup semifinals this weekend, as Brighton face Manchester City on Saturday and Watford play Wolves on Sunday.

With VAR to be introduced into the Premier League from the 2019-20 season, VAR has been used in both the FA Cup and League Cup in England as a testing ground. Throughout the FA Cup over the past two seasons there has been plenty of confusion in stadiums as fans try to figure what is going on.

Confirmation that these decisions will now be shown on the big screens at Wembley is a welcome relief for supporters, and should help referees gain more respect inside the stadiums.

Of course, with plenty of PL stadiums not having TV screens (Old Trafford and Anfield to name a few) it is unlikely the decisions will be shown during the game for next season. Then again, why shouldn’t they be shown at stadiums which have TV screens available?

Whatever the English game can do to help usher in VAR smoothly must be done. Showing the decisions live on screens is a big step in the right direction.